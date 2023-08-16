Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Nobody Like Us - Ali Gatie: Some People Fall In Love In A Couple Of Weeks

Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu dan terjemahan Nobody Like Us yang dinyanyikan oleh Ali Gatie.

Lagu Nobody Like Us dinyanyikan oleh Ali Gatie. Berikut lirik dan terjemahannya. 

Lagu Nobody Like Us dinyanyikan oleh Ali Gatie. 

Lagu Nobody Like Us ini telah diunggah di kanal YouTube Ali Gatie sejak Jumat 11 Agustus 2023. 

Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Nobody Like Us milik Ali Gatie dibawah ini: 

[Intro]
Some people fall in love in a couple of weeks
Some people break up 'cause their love's not real
Some people break trust and think it's not that deep
Lot of people in love but nobody like us

[Verse 1]
When I met you, yeah, I knew that there was somethin'
Had to tell you, had to show you, you important
Ever since the day we met, I fell in love with you
Still in love with you, oh-oh-oh

You the only one that ever made m? feel like this
I know this could end in heartbr?ak but I'll take that risk
You're my soulmate if soulmates even exist
Now I know they exist

[Chorus]
Some people fall in love in a couple of weeks
Some people break up 'cause their love's not real
Some people break trust and think it's not that deep
Lot of people in love but nobody like us

Some people fall in love in a couple of weeks
Some people break up 'cause their love's not real
Some people break trust and think it's not that deep
Lot of people in love but nobody like us

[Post-Chorus]
Nobody like us, no, no, no, no
Nobody like us, no, no, no, no
Nobody like us, no, no, no, no
Lot of people in love but nobody like us

[Verse 2]
They think we're toxic 'cause they never understood it
They think that love like ours is only in the movies
They think we're young and dumb and don't know what we doin'
But on and on and on, and on we go

I couldn't help but fall in love, got shot by Cupid
You taught me everything about love, I was your student
My first time, my last time is with you
Now on and on we go

[Chorus]
Some people fall in love in a couple of weeks
Some people break up 'cause their love's not real
Some people break trust and think it's not that deep
Lot of people in love but nobody like us

They could never understand the way we feel
A lot of people give up, but we're both still here
I know no matter what one thing stays clear
Lot of people in love but nobody like us

[Post-Chorus]
Nobody like us, no, no, no, no
Nobody like us, no, no, no, no
Nobody like us, no, no, no, no
Lot of people in love but nobody like us
Nobody like us, no, no, no, no
Nobody like us, no, no, no, no
Nobody like us, no, no, no, no
Lot of people in love but nobody like us

