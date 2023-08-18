Chord dan Lirik Lagu Nobody Like Us - Ali Gatie: Some People Fall In Love In A Couple Of Weeks

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Nobody Like Us yang dinyanyikan oleh Ali Gatie.

Lagu Nobody Like Us ini telah diunggah di kanal YouTube Ali Gatie sejak Jumat 11 Agustus 2023.

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Nobody Like Us milik Ali Gatie dibawah ini:

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar, Giveon

[Intro]

G

Some people fall in love in a couple of weeks

EM

Some people break up 'cause their love's not real

C

Some people break trust and think it's not that deep

D

Lot of people in love but nobody like us

[Versi 1]

G

When I met you, yeah, I knew that there was somethin'

EM

Had to tell you, had to show you, you important

C D

Ever since the day we met, I fell in love with you

D

Still in love with you, oh-oh-oh

G EM

You the only one that ever made m? feel like this

EM

I know this could end in heartbr?ak but I'll take that risk

C

You're my soulmate if soulmates even exist

D

Now I know they exist

[Reff]

G

Some people fall in love in a couple of weeks

EM

Some people break up 'cause their love's not real

C

Some people break trust and think it's not that deep

D

Lot of people in love but nobody like us

G

Some people fall in love in a couple of weeks

EM

Some people break up 'cause their love's not real

C

Some people break trust and think it's not that deep

D

Lot of people in love but nobody like us

[Pra-reff]

G

Nobody like us, no, no, no, no

EM

Nobody like us, no, no, no, no

C

Nobody like us, no, no, no, no

D

Lot of people in love but nobody like us

[Versi 2]

G

They think we're toxic 'cause they never understood it

D

They think that love like ours is only in the movies

C

They think we're young and dumb and don't know what we doin'

D G

But on and on and on, and on we go

G

I couldn't help but fall in love, got shot by Cupid

EM

You taught me everything about love, I was your student

C

My first time, my last time is with you

D

Now on and on we go

[Reff]

G#

Some people fall in love in a couple of weeks

FM

Some people break up 'cause their love's not real

C#

Some people break trust and think it's not that deep

D#

Lot of people in love but nobody like us

G#

They could never understand the way we feel

FM

A lot of people give up, but we're both still here

C#

I know no matter what one thing stays clear

D#

Lot of people in love but nobody like us

[Pra Reff- overtune]

G#

Nobody like us, no, no, no, no

FM

Nobody like us, no, no, no, no

C#

Nobody like us, no, no, no, no

D#

Lot of people in love but nobody like us

G#

Nobody like us, no, no, no, no

FM

Nobody like us, no, no, no, no

C#

Nobody like us, no, no, no, no

D#

Lot of people in love but nobody like us

(Tribunnews.com)