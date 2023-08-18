Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Don't Love You - My Chemical Romance: Well When You Go

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Don't Love You yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band My Chemical Romance.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Don't Love You - My Chemical Romance: Well When You Go
Tangkapan layar YouTube My Chemical Romance
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Don't Love You yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band My Chemical Romance. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Don't Love You yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band My Chemical Romance.

Lagu I Don't Love You dirilis pada tahun 2006.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Jika Kami Bersama - Superman Is Dead feat Shaggydog, Kunci C

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Don't Love You - My Chemical Romance:

[Verse 1]
              C
Well, when you go
                              Am
Don't ever think I'll make you try to stay
                   G
And maybe when you get back
                            C
I'll be off to find another way
                   C
When after all this time that you still owe
                       Am
You're still a good-for-nothing I don't know
                        G
So take your gloves and get out

Better get out
          C
While you can

[Chorus]
F         G
When you go
E/G#       Am    Em      Dm
Would you e-ven turn to say
         F
"I don't love you
       G
Like I did
      C
Yesterday"

[Verse 2]
            C
Sometimes I cry so hard from pleading
                    Am
So sick and tired of all the needless beating
                   G
But baby when they knock you

Down and out
                      C
It's where you oughta stay
                  C
And after all the blood that you still owe
                 Am
Another dollar's just another blow
                     G
So fix your eyes and get up

Better get up
          C
While you can
Whoa, whoa

[Chorus]
F         G
When you go
E/G#       Am    Em      Dm
Would you e-ven turn to say
         F
"I don't love you
       G
Like I did
      C
Yesterday"
Well, come on, come on

[Solo]
Dm   G   C E/B Am
Dm   G   C

[Bridge]
F         G
When you go
E/G#       Am       Em      Dm
Would you have the guts to say
         F
"I don't love you
       G
Like I loved you
     C   C/B   Am   G
Yesterday"

[Outro]
            F
I don't love you
            G
Like I loved you
     C   C/B   Am   G
Yesterday
       F
I don't love you
      G
Like I loved you
     C
Yesterday

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Lirik Lagu
My Chemical Romance
BERITATERKAIT
    • AA
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Mesin mixer Santan Mesin Pengaduk santan
    Mesin mixer Santan Mesin Pengaduk santan
    Rp25.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Jasa Pengkuran Tanah di Nusa Penida Bali dan Pemetaan Drone di Nusa Penida
    Jasa Pengkuran Tanah di Nusa Penida Bali dan Pemetaan Drone di Nusa Penida
    Rp4.500.000
    Bali, Badung
    Gratis Ongkir Grosir Sarung Wadimor Murah Dus2an 10 Pcs Cod Bulak Surabaya
    Gratis Ongkir Grosir Sarung Wadimor Murah Dus2an 10 Pcs Cod Bulak Surabaya
    Rp44.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    RUMAH PREMIUM, POSISI HOOK, SIAP HUNI, DEKAT KE JOGJA BAY
    RUMAH PREMIUM, POSISI HOOK, SIAP HUNI, DEKAT KE JOGJA BAY
    Rp2 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Grosir Sajadah Terkeren - Sleman
    Grosir Sajadah Terkeren - Sleman
    Rp15.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Toko Grosir Tepercaya Dan Terpopuler - Kulon Progo
    Toko Grosir Tepercaya Dan Terpopuler - Kulon Progo
    Rp15.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Kulon Progo
    Sedot WC Murah Jogja Terdekat Fast Respon 24 Jam
    Sedot WC Murah Jogja Terdekat Fast Respon 24 Jam
    Rp350.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Deskripsi Lava Tour Merapi, Wisata Lava Tour Termurah
    Deskripsi Lava Tour Merapi, Wisata Lava Tour Termurah
    Rp450.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Rumput jepang siap tanam
    Rumput jepang siap tanam
    Rp18.000
    Jawa Tengah, Banyumas
    Distributor paving block kubus Malang
    Distributor paving block kubus Malang
    Rp65.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    CLUSTER VILLA MURAH DI KUTA SELATAN DEKAT PANTAI PANDAWA
    CLUSTER VILLA MURAH DI KUTA SELATAN DEKAT PANTAI PANDAWA
    Rp1,6 Milyar
    Bali, Badung
    HP iPhone X Bekas 256 GB Siap Pakai No Minus Fullset Harga Terjangkau - Yogyakarta
    HP iPhone X Bekas 256 GB Siap Pakai No Minus Fullset Harga Terjangkau - Yogyakarta
    Rp3.400.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Mobil Toyota Avanza G Bekas Tahun 2011 Manual Surat Lengkap Warna Hitam - Lamongan
    Mobil Toyota Avanza G Bekas Tahun 2011 Manual Surat Lengkap Warna Hitam - Lamongan
    Rp105.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Lamongan
    Mobil Honda Brio Bekas Tahun 2019 Manual Warna Putih Siap Pakai - Mojokerto
    Mobil Honda Brio Bekas Tahun 2019 Manual Warna Putih Siap Pakai - Mojokerto
    Rp145.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Mojokerto
    Mobil Daihatsu Sigra M Bekas Tahun 2019 Manual Warna Putih Siap Pakai - Surabaya
    Mobil Daihatsu Sigra M Bekas Tahun 2019 Manual Warna Putih Siap Pakai - Surabaya
    Rp108.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Mobil Toyota Rush Bekas Tahun 2017 Siap Pakai Manual Surat Lengkap Pajak Hidup - Mojokerto
    Mobil Toyota Rush Bekas Tahun 2017 Siap Pakai Manual Surat Lengkap Pajak Hidup - Mojokerto
    Rp178.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Mojokerto
    Mobil Honda Brio S Bekas Tahun 2015 Siap Pakai pajak Hidup Manual - Mojokerto
    Mobil Honda Brio S Bekas Tahun 2015 Siap Pakai pajak Hidup Manual - Mojokerto
    Rp110.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Mojokerto
    Motor Honda Scoopy Bekas Tahun 2022 Siap Pakai Harga Nego - Mojokerto
    Motor Honda Scoopy Bekas Tahun 2022 Siap Pakai Harga Nego - Mojokerto
    Rp19.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Mojokerto
    washbak stainless steel kitchen zink
    washbak stainless steel kitchen zink
    Rp4.500.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    Motor Honda Scoopy Bekas Tahun 2016 Soap Pakai Harga Nego - Mojokerto
    Motor Honda Scoopy Bekas Tahun 2016 Soap Pakai Harga Nego - Mojokerto
    Rp11.850.000
    Jawa Timur, Mojokerto
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan