Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Don't Love You - My Chemical Romance: Well When You Go
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Don't Love You yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band My Chemical Romance.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Don't Love You yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band My Chemical Romance.
Lagu I Don't Love You dirilis pada tahun 2006.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Don't Love You - My Chemical Romance:
[Verse 1]
C
Well, when you go
Am
Don't ever think I'll make you try to stay
G
And maybe when you get back
C
I'll be off to find another way
C
When after all this time that you still owe
Am
You're still a good-for-nothing I don't know
G
So take your gloves and get out
Better get out
C
While you can
[Chorus]
F G
When you go
E/G# Am Em Dm
Would you e-ven turn to say
F
"I don't love you
G
Like I did
C
Yesterday"
[Verse 2]
C
Sometimes I cry so hard from pleading
Am
So sick and tired of all the needless beating
G
But baby when they knock you
Down and out
C
It's where you oughta stay
C
And after all the blood that you still owe
Am
Another dollar's just another blow
G
So fix your eyes and get up
Better get up
C
While you can
Whoa, whoa
[Chorus]
F G
When you go
E/G# Am Em Dm
Would you e-ven turn to say
F
"I don't love you
G
Like I did
C
Yesterday"
Well, come on, come on
[Solo]
Dm G C E/B Am
Dm G C
[Bridge]
F G
When you go
E/G# Am Em Dm
Would you have the guts to say
F
"I don't love you
G
Like I loved you
C C/B Am G
Yesterday"
[Outro]
F
I don't love you
G
Like I loved you
C C/B Am G
Yesterday
F
I don't love you
G
Like I loved you
C
Yesterday
(Tribunnews.com)