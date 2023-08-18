Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Don't Love You - My Chemical Romance: Well When You Go

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Don't Love You yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band My Chemical Romance.

Lagu I Don't Love You dirilis pada tahun 2006.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Don't Love You - My Chemical Romance:

[Verse 1]

C

Well, when you go

Am

Don't ever think I'll make you try to stay

G

And maybe when you get back

C

I'll be off to find another way

C

When after all this time that you still owe

Am

You're still a good-for-nothing I don't know

G

So take your gloves and get out

Better get out

C

While you can

[Chorus]

F G

When you go

E/G# Am Em Dm

Would you e-ven turn to say

F

"I don't love you

G

Like I did

C

Yesterday"

[Verse 2]

C

Sometimes I cry so hard from pleading

Am

So sick and tired of all the needless beating

G

But baby when they knock you

Down and out

C

It's where you oughta stay

C

And after all the blood that you still owe

Am

Another dollar's just another blow

G

So fix your eyes and get up

Better get up

C

While you can

Whoa, whoa

[Chorus]

F G

When you go

E/G# Am Em Dm

Would you e-ven turn to say

F

"I don't love you

G

Like I did

C

Yesterday"

Well, come on, come on

[Solo]

Dm G C E/B Am

Dm G C

[Bridge]

F G

When you go

E/G# Am Em Dm

Would you have the guts to say

F

"I don't love you

G

Like I loved you

C C/B Am G

Yesterday"

[Outro]

F

I don't love you

G

Like I loved you

C C/B Am G

Yesterday

F

I don't love you

G

Like I loved you

C

Yesterday

