Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Unlearn You - Keenan Te: Wish That I Could Unlearn You

Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'Unlearn You' yang dinyanyikan oleh Keenan Te.

Editor: Salma Fenty
Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'Unlearn You' yang dinyanyikan oleh Keenan Te. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'Unlearn You' yang dinyanyikan oleh Keenan Te.

Keenan Te telah merilis lagu 'Unlearn You' pada 18 Agustus 2023.

Sejak dirilis, lagu 'Unlearn You' menjadi viral di TikTok.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Unlearn You yang Dinyanyikan oleh Keenan Te:

I remember that night, it was 03:45
We were sitting in a parking lot
Trying to fight all the tears in our eyes
'Cause we knew that we'd messed this up
I'm still holding onto our last conversation
You asked me to drive you home
You're stuck on my mind
'Cause you're all that I've ever known

Oh I've tried over and over again
But it all reminds me of us

Wish that I could unlearn you, forget all about you
Erase all of the memories you left when you walked away
Wish that I could unlearn, all of the best things about you
That would make it easier for me to be okay
I wish I could unlearn you

Tryna break you like you're a bad habit
I don't know where I'd gone wrong
I wish I could hate you, I need a distraction
'Cause baby you feel like home

Oh I've tried over and over again
But it all reminds me of us

Wish that I could unlearn you, forget all about you
Erase all of the memories you left when you walked away
Wish that I could unlearn, all of the best things about you
That would make it easier for me to be okay

If only I could close my eyes
Different ending to the storyline
If only I could see a world where there was no you and I
And maybe if I didn't fall
And give you all I had and more
I wouldn't be laying here and trying not to call

I know I won't unlearn you, I'm still thinking 'bout you
Won't erase the memories you left when you walked away
I can't unlearn all of the best things about you
I know that eventually I will be okay

Terjemahan Lagu Unlearn You yang Dinyanyikan oleh Keenan Te:

Aku ingat malam itu, jam 03:45
Kami sedang duduk di tempat parkir
Mencoba melawan semua air mata di mata kita
Karena kami tahu bahwa kami telah mengacaukan ini
Aku masih menyimpan percakapan terakhir kita
Kau memintaku untuk mengantarmu pulang
Kamu terjebak dalam pikiranku
Karena kamu adalah semua yang pernah aku kenal

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
