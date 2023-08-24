Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu What If I Told You I Love You - Ali Gatie: Would You Believe Me, Yeah?

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan chord lagu What If I Told You I Love You dari Ali Gatie dibawah ini.

What If I Told You I Love You merupakan singel milik penyanyi Ali Gatie

Lagu tersebut telah dirilis pada April 2020 melalui Warner Records.

Lagu ini ditulis Ali Gatie bersama DannyBoyStyles dan Sam Wish yang kemudian diproduksi oleh Joe Gallagher.

Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu What If I Told You I Love You dari Ali Gatie:

[Intro]

Em D G C D Em D G C

Em D

What if I told you that I love you?

G C

Would you tell me that you love me back?

D Em D

What if I?told you that I miss you?

G C

Would?you tell me that you miss me back?

[Pre-Chorus]

Em D

What if I told you that I need you? (Need you)

G C

Would you tell me that you need me, yeah?

D Em D

If I'd tell you all my feelings (Feelings)

G C

Would you believe me, yeah?

[Chorus]

Em D G C

What if I told you that I lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love you? Yeah

D Em D G C

What if I told you that I lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love you? Yeah

Em D

What if I told you that I need you? (Need you, need you)

G C

Would you tell me that you need me, too?

D Em D G C

What if I told you that I lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love you? Yeah

[Verse 1]

Em D

When you told me that you'd love me

G C

Was I a fool to believe in you?

D Em D

When you told me I was special

G C

Was I dumb for trusting you?

Em D

When you told me that you want me

G C D

Did you really want me?

Em D G C

Or was this all a joke to you? (To you, to you)

Em D

I don't wanna say, "I miss you"

G C

If I don't know that you miss me back (Oh no, no)

D Em D

I don't wanna say the wrong thing

G C

If I do, there's no coming back

[Pre-Chorus]

Em D

What if I told you that I need you? (Need you)

G C

Would you tell me that you need me, yeah?

D Em D

If I'd tell you all my feelings (Feelings)

G C

Would you believe me, yeah?

[Chorus]

Em D G C

What if I told you that I lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love you? (Na na na)

D Em D G C

What if I told you that I lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love you?

[Verse 2]

Em D

I wish I told you that I loved you

G C

Now it's too late, you have someone new

D Em D

I hope he loves you like I do

G C

Do you love the way he's treating you?

[Bridge]

Em D

What if I told you that I love you?

G C

Would you tell me that you love me back?

D Em D

What if I?told you that I miss you?

G C

Would?you tell me that you miss me back?

Em D

What if I told you that I need you? (Need you)

G C

Would you tell me that you need me, yeah?

D Em D

If I'd tell you all my feelings (Feelings)

G C

Would you believe me, yeah?

[Chorus]

Em D G C

What if I told you that I lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love you? Yeah

D Em D G C

What if I told you that I lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love you? Yeah

D Em D

What if I told you that I need you? (Need you, need you)

G C

Would you tell me that you need me, too?

D Em D G C

What if I told you that I lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love you? Yeah

(Tribunnews.com)