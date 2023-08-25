Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Dress - Taylor Swift: Say My Name and Everything Just Stops

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dress yang dipopulerkan oleh Taylor Swift di dalam artikel ini.

Taylor Swift telah merilis lagu 'Dress' pada tahun 2017, lalu.

Lagu 'Dress' terdapat pada album Taylor Swift yang bertajuk 'Reputation'.

Namun belakangan ini, lagu 'Dress' menjadi viral di TikTok.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dress - Taylor Swift:

[Verse 1]

F Am

Our secret moments in a crowded room

G C C/B

They got no idea about me and you

F Am

There is an indentation in the shape of you

G C

Made your mark on me, a golden tattoo

[Pre-Chorus 1]

F Am

All of this silence and patience, pining and anticipation

G C C/B

My hands are shaking from holding back from you (ha, ah, ah)

F Am

All of this silence and patience, pining and desperately waiting

G

My hands are shaking from all this, ah, ha, ha, ha-ah

[Chorus 1]

F Am G

Say my name and everything just stops

C C/B

I don’t want you like a best friend

F Am G

Only bought this dress so you could take it off, take it off (ha, ha, ha-ah)

F Am C

Carve your name into my bedpost

G C C/B

'Cause I don't want you like a best friend

F Am C G

Only bought this dress so you could take it off

C G C

Take it off (ha, ha, ha-ah)

[Verse 2]

F Am

Inescapable, I’m not even going to try

G C C/B

And if I get burned, at least we were electrified

F Am

I'm spilling wine in the bathtub, you kiss my face and we're both drunk

G

Everyone thinks that they know us, but they know nothing about

[Pre-Chorus 2]

F Am

All of this silence and patience, pining and anticipation

G C C/B

My hands are shaking from holding back from you (ha, ah, ah)

F Am

All of this silence and patience, pining and desperately waiting

G

My hands are shaking from all this, ah, ha, ha, ha-ah

[Chorus 2]

F Am G

Say my name and everything just stops

C C/B

I don’t want you like a best friend

F Am G

Only bought this dress so you could take it off, take it off (ha, ha, ha-ah)

F Am C

Carve your name into my bedpost

G C C/B

'Cause I don't want you like a best friend

F Am C G

Only bought this dress so you could take it off

C G

Take it off (ha, ha)

[Post-Chorus]

F Am C G

Ha-ah, ha-ah, ha-ah-ha-ah

C G

Only bought this dress so you could take it off, take it off

F Am C G

Ha-ah, ha-ah, ha-ah-ha-ah

C G

Only bought this dress so you could take it off, take it off

[Bridge]

F Am

Flashback when you met me, your buzzcut and my hair bleached

G C C/B

Even in my worst times, you could see the best of me

F Am

Flashback to my mistakes, my rebounds, my earthquakes

G G

Even in my worst lies, you saw the truth in me

F Am

And I woke up just in time, now I wake up by your side

G C C/B

My one and only, my lifeline

F Am

I woke up just in time, now I wake up by your side

G

My hands are shaking, can't explain this, ha, ha, ha, ha

[Chorus 3]

F Am G

Say my name and everything just stops

C C/B

I don’t want you like a best friend

F Am G

Only bought this dress so you could take it off, take it off (ha, ha, ha)

F Am C

Carve your name into my bedpost

G C C/B

'Cause I don't want you like a best friend

F Am C G

Only bought this dress so you could take it off

C G C

Take it off (ha, ha, ha, ha)

[Outro]

F Am

There is an indentation in the shape of you

G C C/B

Only bought this dress so you could take it off

F Am

You made your mark on me, golden tattoo

G

Only bought this dress so you could take it off

