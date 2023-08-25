Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Snow in California - Ariana Grande: Just Make It Snow In California

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Snow in California milik penyanyi Ariana Grande dibawah ini.

Snow In California merupakan salah satu lagu yang popular usai dibawakan oleh Ariana Grande.

Single ini pertama kali diperdengarkan kepada publik sejak tanggal 1 Januari 2013.

Lagu ini berada dibawah naungan label Universal Music Group.

Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu Snow in California dari Ariana Grande:

Capo di fret 1

[Verse 1]

C

Dear Santa

C

It's me Ariana

C

I know it's been awhile but I really need

F

Your help this year Fm Let me make this clear

C

See I really love him

C

And it's been kinda tough cause

C

He's only in town for the holidays

F

Tomorrow he's flying away Fm Away from me

[Pre-chorus] Em Am

I don't need another gift

Am Fm

I just have one wish This year can you

[Chorus] C Am F

Just make it snow in California

G C

I'll even settle for rain Am F Don't want him to go tomorrow morning

G C

Give me something to make him stay Am F Wrapped in his arms by the fireplace

G

Will be the perfect gift

C Am

Let it snow let it snow let it snow

Am

Let it snow

G C

In California

[Verse 2]

C

Dear Santa, what happened to the plan we had

C

I checked the news and it said F It'd be a sunny day

Fm

Make it go away

C

See I really need him to stay For a couple more days

C

Can't you make his F Five o'clock flight delay Fm Won't you find a way

[Pre-chorus]

Em Am

I don't need another gift

Am Fm

I just have one wish This year can you

[Chorus]

C Am F

Just make it snow in California

G C

I'll even settle for rain

Am F

Don't want him to go tomorrow morning

G C

Give me something to make him stay

Am F

Wrapped in his arms by the fireplace

G

Will be the perfect gift

C Am

Let it snow let it snow let it snow

Am

Let it snow

G C

In California

[Bridge]

C Am

I know I'm asking for the impossible

Fm

But I believe in miracles

G

I need my baby right here with me So please, please

[Chorus]

C Am F

Just make it snow in California

G C

I'll even settle for rain

Am F

Don't want him to go tomorrow morning

G C

Give me something to make him stay

Am F

Wrapped in his arms by the fireplace

G

Will be the perfect gift

C Am

Let it snow let it snow let it snow

Am

Let it snow

G C

In California

I'll even settle for rain.

