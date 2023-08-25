Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Snow in California - Ariana Grande: Just Make It Snow In California

Berikut ini adalah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Snow in California milik penyanyi Ariana Grande.

Editor: Daryono
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Snow in California - Ariana Grande: Just Make It Snow In California
Instagram @arianagrande
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Snow in California milik penyanyi Ariana Grande. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Snow in California milik penyanyi Ariana Grande dibawah ini. 

Snow In California merupakan salah satu lagu yang popular usai dibawakan oleh Ariana Grande.

Single ini pertama kali diperdengarkan kepada publik sejak tanggal 1 Januari 2013.

Lagu ini berada dibawah naungan label Universal Music Group.

Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu Snow in California dari Ariana Grande: 

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Dress - Taylor Swift: Say My Name and Everything Just Stops

Capo di fret 1

[Verse 1]

C

Dear Santa

C

It's me Ariana

C

I know it's been awhile but I really need

F

Your help this year Fm Let me make this clear

C

See I really love him

C

And it's been kinda tough cause

C

He's only in town for the holidays

F

Tomorrow he's flying away Fm Away from me

[Pre-chorus] Em Am

I don't need another gift

Am Fm

I just have one wish This year can you

[Chorus] C Am F

Just make it snow in California

G C

I'll even settle for rain Am F Don't want him to go tomorrow morning

G C

Give me something to make him stay Am F Wrapped in his arms by the fireplace

G

Will be the perfect gift

C                    Am

Let it snow let it snow let it snow

Am

Let it snow

G        C

In California

[Verse 2]

              C

Dear Santa, what happened to the plan we had

                  C

I checked the news and it said F It'd be a sunny day

      Fm

Make it go away

         C

See I really need him to stay For a couple more days

           C

Can't you make his F Five o'clock flight delay Fm Won't you find a way

[Pre-chorus]

      Em              Am

I don't need another gift

      Am                  Fm

I just have one wish This year can you

[Chorus]

        C       Am               F

Just make it snow in California

    G               C

I'll even settle for rain

        Am                                           F

Don't want him to go tomorrow morning

       G                                          C

Give me something to make him stay

       Am                               F

Wrapped in his arms by the fireplace

     G

Will be the perfect gift

C                   Am

Let it snow let it snow let it snow

    Am

Let it snow

G C

In California

[Bridge]

C                              Am

I know I'm asking for the impossible

Fm

But I believe in miracles

G

I need my baby right here with me So please, please

[Chorus]

C        Am              F

Just make it snow in California

G            C

I'll even settle for rain

Am             F

Don't want him to go tomorrow morning

G                        C

Give me something to make him stay

Am                      F

Wrapped in his arms by the fireplace

      G

Will be the perfect gift

    C                       Am

Let it snow let it snow let it snow

   Am

Let it snow

   G     C

In California

I'll even settle for rain.

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Lirik Lagu
Ariana Grande
Chord Ariana Grande
BERITATERKAIT
    • AA
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Tempat Bisnis Cuci Baju - Malang
    Tempat Bisnis Cuci Baju - Malang
    Rp5.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Tempat Cuci Baju Pick Up Service - Malang
    Tempat Cuci Baju Pick Up Service - Malang
    Rp5.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Mobil Bekas Mitsubishi New Xpander Ultimate CVT Tahun 2022 Warna Grey KM Rendah
    Mobil Bekas Mitsubishi New Xpander Ultimate CVT Tahun 2022 Warna Grey KM Rendah
    Rp270.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Tempat Cuci Baju Pick Up Service - Malang
    Tempat Cuci Baju Pick Up Service - Malang
    Rp5.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Mobil Bekas Mitsubishi New Xpander Ultimate CVT AT Tahun 2022 Warna White
    Mobil Bekas Mitsubishi New Xpander Ultimate CVT AT Tahun 2022 Warna White
    Rp280.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Rumah Murah Berkualitas Dibawah Harga Pasar Lokasi Strategis Dekat 2 Exit TOL
    Rumah Murah Berkualitas Dibawah Harga Pasar Lokasi Strategis Dekat 2 Exit TOL
    Rp300.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi
    RUMAH DISEWAKAN DI DENPASAR BALI DEKAT LIVING WORLD,GATSU DAN SANUR
    RUMAH DISEWAKAN DI DENPASAR BALI DEKAT LIVING WORLD,GATSU DAN SANUR
    Rp60.000.000
    Bali, Denpasar
    Barat laluna resort jl palagan timur the Monaco, tekiyo resto dan bar, selatan kopi filosofi
    Barat laluna resort jl palagan timur the Monaco, tekiyo resto dan bar, selatan kopi filosofi
    Rp5.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Tempat Cuci Baju Pick Up Service - Malang
    Tempat Cuci Baju Pick Up Service - Malang
    Rp5.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Tlp/WA 0857 3259 0133, Tukang Gapura Kerajaan Kota Pekalongan
    Tlp/WA 0857 3259 0133, Tukang Gapura Kerajaan Kota Pekalongan
    Rp1.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Mojokerto
    Tlp/WA 0857 3259 0133, Tukang Gapura Kerajaan Banyumas
    Tlp/WA 0857 3259 0133, Tukang Gapura Kerajaan Banyumas
    Rp1.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Mojokerto
    Tempat Cuci Baju Pick Up Service - Malang
    Tempat Cuci Baju Pick Up Service - Malang
    Rp5.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Agen Laundry Baju - Malang
    Agen Laundry Baju - Malang
    Rp5.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Tempat Cuci Baju Pick Up Service - Malang
    Tempat Cuci Baju Pick Up Service - Malang
    Rp5.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Mobil Bekas Honda Mobilio DD4 1,5 E M CVT CKD Tahun 2019 Warna Grey
    Mobil Bekas Honda Mobilio DD4 1,5 E M CVT CKD Tahun 2019 Warna Grey
    Rp182.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Tempat Bisnis Cuci Baju - Malang
    Tempat Bisnis Cuci Baju - Malang
    Rp5.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Tempat Cuci Baju Pick Up Service - Malang
    Tempat Cuci Baju Pick Up Service - Malang
    Rp5.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    GROSIR MADU MURNI AKASIA DI YOGYAKARTA
    GROSIR MADU MURNI AKASIA DI YOGYAKARTA
    Rp95.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Spring Buffer Balance Ampuh atasi suspensi mobil yang Gruduk
    Spring Buffer Balance Ampuh atasi suspensi mobil yang Gruduk
    Rp550.000
    Lampung, Bandar Lampung
    Jasa Konsultan Pajak - Palu
    Jasa Konsultan Pajak - Palu
    Rp1.000.000
    Sulawesi Tengah, Palu
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan