Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan The Girls – BLACKPINK: Vroom Vroom, Better Get Out Of The Way
Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu dan terjemahan The Girls dari BLACKPINK. Trending 2 di YouTube.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan The Girls dari girl group, BLACKPINK.
Setelah mengalami penundaan, BLACKPINK akhirnya resmi merilis single, The Girls, yang menjadi soundtrack dari BLACKPINK The Game.
Dalam game tersebut, pengguna bisa menikmati teka-teki, mini game, dan konten eksklusif lain tentang BLACKPINK.
Berikut lirik lagu The Girls milik BLACKPINK, lengkap dengan terjemahan bahasa Indonesianya:
Li-Li-Lindgren (Hey!)
BLACKPINK in your area
(Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah)
Don't mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls (Hey!)
If ya with it, then I'm with it, get it started
Got no time for no itty-bitty parties
See the numbers and it's already charted
Run it up, run it up, oh-ooh
See the, see the black rims, pink headlights
Bring the, bring the bags in, yeah, they all mine
Diamond-plated names bouncin' on our necklines
Light it up, light up, oh-ooh
Vroom vroom, better get out of the way
Comin' through, through, everybody know the name
Hear the boom boom, 'bout to hit you with the bass
From the front to the back, I'ma put it in your face
Live fast, we do it like that
And we don't lie, we born to be mad
Better come right or never come back
Don't mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls
Stop sign, we're burnin' it down
Better watch out, we comin' in loud
Bang, bang, just playin' around
Don't mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls (Hey!)
Don't mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls
Mess with us, you messed up (Up)
You so messy, dress up
Catch up, pedal to the metal, get it, rev up
You never, we now and next up
BP on repeat, we heat like tiki, waikiki
Really believe you can beat me?
Believe me, we be like kiki
Take it easy (Easy), take a breath (Take a breath)
You mess around (Mess around), we make a mess
Say less, yes, and that ain't just a flex
Paved the way and busted left
If we left, there's nothing left
But the rest, what a mess
Live fast, we do it like that
And we don't lie, we born to be mad
Better come right or never come back
Don't mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls
Stop sign, we're burnin' it down
Better watch out, we comin' in loud
Bang, bang, just playin' around
Don't mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls (Hey)
Don't mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls
Terjemahannya:
Li-Li-Lindgren (Hei!)
BLACKPINK di daerah Anda
(Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah)
Jangan main-main dengan perempuan, dengan perempuan, dengan perempuan (Hei!)