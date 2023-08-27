Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan The Girls – BLACKPINK: Vroom Vroom, Better Get Out Of The Way

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan The Girls dari girl group, BLACKPINK.

Setelah mengalami penundaan, BLACKPINK akhirnya resmi merilis single, The Girls, yang menjadi soundtrack dari BLACKPINK The Game.

Dalam game tersebut, pengguna bisa menikmati teka-teki, mini game, dan konten eksklusif lain tentang BLACKPINK.

Berikut lirik lagu The Girls milik BLACKPINK, lengkap dengan terjemahan bahasa Indonesianya:

Li-Li-Lindgren (Hey!)

BLACKPINK in your area

(Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah)

Don't mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls (Hey!)

If ya with it, then I'm with it, get it started

Got no time for no itty-bitty parties

See the numbers and it's already charted

Run it up, run it up, oh-ooh

See the, see the black rims, pink headlights

Bring the, bring the bags in, yeah, they all mine

Diamond-plated names bouncin' on our necklines

Light it up, light up, oh-ooh

Vroom vroom, better get out of the way

Comin' through, through, everybody know the name

Hear the boom boom, 'bout to hit you with the bass

From the front to the back, I'ma put it in your face

Live fast, we do it like that

And we don't lie, we born to be mad

Better come right or never come back

Don't mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls

Stop sign, we're burnin' it down

Better watch out, we comin' in loud

Bang, bang, just playin' around

Don't mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls (Hey!)

Don't mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls

Mess with us, you messed up (Up)

You so messy, dress up

Catch up, pedal to the metal, get it, rev up

You never, we now and next up

BP on repeat, we heat like tiki, waikiki

Really believe you can beat me?

Believe me, we be like kiki

Take it easy (Easy), take a breath (Take a breath)

You mess around (Mess around), we make a mess

Say less, yes, and that ain't just a flex

Paved the way and busted left

If we left, there's nothing left

But the rest, what a mess

Live fast, we do it like that

And we don't lie, we born to be mad

Better come right or never come back

Don't mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls

Stop sign, we're burnin' it down

Better watch out, we comin' in loud

Bang, bang, just playin' around

Don't mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls (Hey)

Don't mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls

Terjemahannya:

Li-Li-Lindgren (Hei!)

BLACKPINK di daerah Anda

(Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah)

Jangan main-main dengan perempuan, dengan perempuan, dengan perempuan (Hei!)