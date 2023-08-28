Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Golden Age – NCT 2023: Pyeolchyeojin Golden Age, Our Age
Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu Golden Age milik NCT 2023, dengan terjemahan Indonesia.
Golden Age merupakan salah satu lagu utama dari 2 lagu utama untuk comeback full album keempat NCT 2023 yang bertajuk, Golden Age.
NCT sendiri merupakan salah satu boy group yang berada dibawah naungan SM Entertainment yang memiliki beberapa sub unit di dalamnya.
Sub unit NCT terdiri dari NCT 127, NCT DREAM, WayV dan NCT DoJaeJung.
Terdapat total 10 lagu dalam Full album keempat NCT, Golden Age, 2 lagu utama yaitu Golden Age dan Baggy Jeans.
Kemudian 8 b-side track yang masing-masing berjudul, Interlude: Oasis, The BAT, Kangaroo, Not Your Fault, Alley Oop, Call D, PADO, dan That's Not Fair.
Berikut lirik lagu Golden Age milik NCT 2023, dengan terjemahan Indonesia:
Ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh
Ooh, mm-mm-mm, mm-mm
Deo meolli galkka deo mani deo nopi ssaeulkka
Nanudeon kkumgwa byeolcheoreom heureudeon sigan
Mwodeun malhaebwa I send and deliver
So watch me, watch me, watch me uri
Sketch for the future
Eonjena heukbaegin kkume neoraneun mulgameul chilhae
Pop like a picture nunape pyeolchyeo
4chawon isangui geurim
You be like yeah, I be like there
Nega nal sangsanghan daero tanseongi
Wow, wow, wow
Teojil su itge Like that
Naega mwol wonhaneunji
Nuneul gamgo dasi saenggakae
Your touch is all I need (Ooh)
Sumaneun gil junge (A million thousand ways)
Nae gireul georeulge (nega bichwojuneun)
I, I will keep my promise
Pyeolchyeojin golden age, our age
Jigeum uri, oh, woah-oh
I sojunghan sunganeun baraeji aneuni
I’ll give you all of me yeah all of me
I’ll never leave
Gin kkumui pagee
Geuryeojineun starry way
Fantastic, so classic
I hwanggeumbichui new wave
I be up, I be down
Heeomchyeo neowa na
Kkeuchi eomneun byeorui bada
Dasi sumeul goreugo dive
Onmom beonjineun banjjagim
Himkkeot danggineun gravity
Yeogi mudae wi fly with me
Nal umjingnyeo
Into the new world
Naega mwol wonhaneunji
Nuneul gamgo dasi saenggakae
Your touch is all I need (Ooh)
Sumaneun gil junge (A million thousand ways)
Ne gyeoteul georeulge (neoman wonhandamyeon)
I, I will keep my promise
Pyeolchyeojin golden age, our age
Jigeum uri, oh, woah-oh
I sojunghan sunganeun baraeji aneuni
I’ll give you all of me yeah all of me
I’ll never leave
Gin kkumui pagee
Geuryeojineun starry way
Fantastic, so classic
I hwanggeumbichui new wave