Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Golden Age – NCT 2023: Pyeolchyeojin Golden Age, Our Age

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Golden Age milik NCT 2023, dengan terjemahan Indonesia di bawah ini.

Golden Age merupakan salah satu lagu utama dari 2 lagu utama untuk comeback full album keempat NCT 2023 yang bertajuk, Golden Age.

NCT sendiri merupakan salah satu boy group yang berada dibawah naungan SM Entertainment yang memiliki beberapa sub unit di dalamnya.

Sub unit NCT terdiri dari NCT 127, NCT DREAM, WayV dan NCT DoJaeJung.

Terdapat total 10 lagu dalam Full album keempat NCT, Golden Age, 2 lagu utama yaitu Golden Age dan Baggy Jeans.

Kemudian 8 b-side track yang masing-masing berjudul, Interlude: Oasis, The BAT, Kangaroo, Not Your Fault, Alley Oop, Call D, PADO, dan That's Not Fair.

Berikut lirik lagu Golden Age milik NCT 2023, dengan terjemahan Indonesia:

Ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh

Ooh, mm-mm-mm, mm-mm

Deo meolli galkka deo mani deo nopi ssaeulkka

Nanudeon kkumgwa byeolcheoreom heureudeon sigan

Mwodeun malhaebwa I send and deliver

So watch me, watch me, watch me uri

Sketch for the future

Eonjena heukbaegin kkume neoraneun mulgameul chilhae

Pop like a picture nunape pyeolchyeo

4chawon isangui geurim

You be like yeah, I be like there

Nega nal sangsanghan daero tanseongi

Wow, wow, wow

Teojil su itge Like that

Naega mwol wonhaneunji

Nuneul gamgo dasi saenggakae

Your touch is all I need (Ooh)

Sumaneun gil junge (A million thousand ways)

Nae gireul georeulge (nega bichwojuneun)

I, I will keep my promise

Pyeolchyeojin golden age, our age

Jigeum uri, oh, woah-oh

I sojunghan sunganeun baraeji aneuni

I’ll give you all of me yeah all of me

I’ll never leave

Gin kkumui pagee

Geuryeojineun starry way

Fantastic, so classic

I hwanggeumbichui new wave

I be up, I be down

Heeomchyeo neowa na

Kkeuchi eomneun byeorui bada

Dasi sumeul goreugo dive

Onmom beonjineun banjjagim

Himkkeot danggineun gravity

Yeogi mudae wi fly with me

Nal umjingnyeo

Into the new world

Naega mwol wonhaneunji

Nuneul gamgo dasi saenggakae

Your touch is all I need (Ooh)

Sumaneun gil junge (A million thousand ways)

Ne gyeoteul georeulge (neoman wonhandamyeon)

I, I will keep my promise

Pyeolchyeojin golden age, our age

Jigeum uri, oh, woah-oh

I sojunghan sunganeun baraeji aneuni

I’ll give you all of me yeah all of me

I’ll never leave

Gin kkumui pagee

Geuryeojineun starry way

Fantastic, so classic

I hwanggeumbichui new wave