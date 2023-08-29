Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Love U Like That - Lauv, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya
Lagu berjudul Love U Like That, lagu ini dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Lauv, simak chord gitar lengkap dengan lirik lagunya berikut ini.
Penulis:
Oktaviani Wahyu Widayanti
Editor:
bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar lagu berjudul Love U Like That.
Lagu Love U Like That ini dinyanyikan oleh Lauv.
Love U Like That baru saja dirilis oleh Lauv pada 21 Agustus 2023 lalu.
Video klip lagu ini menceritakan tentang kebebasan berekspresi dan menjadi diri sendiri.
Baru dirilis beberapa hari yang lalu, video klipnya telah ditonton oleh lebih dari 830 ribu kali penonton di YouTube.
Video klipnya ini telah disukai oleh lebih dari 46 ribu penonton.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Love U Like That - Lauv:
Intro
G D C D
.............
Verse
G
Drunk in the rain
Really old habits, really old baggage
Em
Just walked away
Empty on madness, home to your mattress
C
*******, okay
You're so attractive, how did that happen?
D
Mm-mm-mm-mm, mm-mm
Pre-Chorus
G
And you're kissing on my neck
I'm like, "Ah"
Em
Got your hands up on my chest
I'm like, "Ah"
C
Kiss me 'til there's nothing left
D
Oh, my God, oh, my God
You could really tear me apart, but
Chorus
G
..I love you like that
Em
Everything you Do just turns me on
I love you like that
C
Body on my mind like all night long
Six o'clock in the morning, babe
D
Want you more than yesterday
Used to judge myself, now I don't care, 'cause
G
Hey, I love you like that
Em
Everything you Do just turns me on
I love you like that
C
Body on my mind like all night long
Six o'clock in the morning, babe
D
Want you more than yesterday
Used to judge myself, now I don't care, 'cause
Verse
G
I'm wide awake
I don't need coffee, I know you want me
Em
Let's Do champagne
Sippin' this all, and gettin' to know you
C
You and me, the same
You're so attractive, how did that happen?
D
Mm-mm-mm-mm, oh
Pre-Chorus
G
And you're kissing on my neck
I'm like, "Ah"
Em
Got your hands up on my chest
I'm like, "Ah"
C
Kiss me 'til there's nothing left
D
Oh, my God, oh, my God
You could really tear me apart, but
Chorus
G
..I love you like that
Em
Everything you Do just turns me on
I love you like that
C
Body on my mind like all night long
Six o'clock in the morning, babe
D
Want you more than yesterday
Used to judge myself, now I don't care, 'cause
G
Hey, I love you like that
Em
Everything you Do just turns me on
I love you like that
C
Body on my mind like all night long
Six o'clock in the morning, babe
D
Want you more than yesterday
Used to judge myself, now I don't care, 'cause
Bridge
G
Ooh-ooh, 'til we were something, 'til we were nothing
Em
Ooh-ooh, you drivin' me crazy,
C
Ooh-ooh, mess in the backseat, mess in the
D
Ooh-ooh, used to judge myself, now I don't care, 'cause
Chorus
G
..I love you like that
Em
Everything you Do just turns me on
I love you like that
C
Body on my mind like all night long
Six o'clock in the morning, babe
D
Want you more than yesterday
Used to judge myself, now I don't care, 'cause
