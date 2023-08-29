Chord Gitar Lagu Love U Like That - Lauv, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

Lagu Love U Like That - Lagu berjudul Love U Like That, lagu ini dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Lauv, simak chord gitar lengkap dengan lirik lagunya berikut ini.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar lagu berjudul Love U Like That.

Lagu Love U Like That ini dinyanyikan oleh Lauv.

Love U Like That baru saja dirilis oleh Lauv pada 21 Agustus 2023 lalu.

Video klip lagu ini menceritakan tentang kebebasan berekspresi dan menjadi diri sendiri.

Baru dirilis beberapa hari yang lalu, video klipnya telah ditonton oleh lebih dari 830 ribu kali penonton di YouTube.

Video klipnya ini telah disukai oleh lebih dari 46 ribu penonton.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Kekasih Gelapku - Ungu: Ku Mencintaimu Lebih dari Apapun

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Love U Like That - Lauv:

Intro

G D C D

.............

Verse

G

Drunk in the rain

Source website https://mychords.net

Really old habits, really old baggage

Em

Just walked away

Empty on madness, home to your mattress

C

*******, okay

You're so attractive, how did that happen?

D

Mm-mm-mm-mm, mm-mm

Pre-Chorus

G

And you're kissing on my neck

I'm like, "Ah"

Em

Got your hands up on my chest

I'm like, "Ah"

C

Kiss me 'til there's nothing left

D

Oh, my God, oh, my God

You could really tear me apart, but

Chorus

G

..I love you like that

Em

Everything you Do just turns me on

I love you like that

C

Body on my mind like all night long

Six o'clock in the morning, babe

D

Want you more than yesterday

Used to judge myself, now I don't care, 'cause

G

Hey, I love you like that

Em

Everything you Do just turns me on

I love you like that

C

Body on my mind like all night long

Six o'clock in the morning, babe

D

Want you more than yesterday

Used to judge myself, now I don't care, 'cause

Verse

G

I'm wide awake

I don't need coffee, I know you want me

Em

Let's Do champagne

Sippin' this all, and gettin' to know you

C

You and me, the same

You're so attractive, how did that happen?

D

Mm-mm-mm-mm, oh

Pre-Chorus

G

And you're kissing on my neck

I'm like, "Ah"

Em

Got your hands up on my chest

I'm like, "Ah"

C

Kiss me 'til there's nothing left

D

Oh, my God, oh, my God

You could really tear me apart, but

Chorus

G

..I love you like that

Em

Everything you Do just turns me on

I love you like that

C

Body on my mind like all night long

Six o'clock in the morning, babe

D

Want you more than yesterday

Used to judge myself, now I don't care, 'cause

G

Hey, I love you like that

Em

Everything you Do just turns me on

I love you like that

C

Body on my mind like all night long

Six o'clock in the morning, babe

D

Want you more than yesterday

Used to judge myself, now I don't care, 'cause

Bridge

G

Ooh-ooh, 'til we were something, 'til we were nothing

Em

Ooh-ooh, you drivin' me crazy,

C

Ooh-ooh, mess in the backseat, mess in the

D

Ooh-ooh, used to judge myself, now I don't care, 'cause

Chorus

G

..I love you like that

Em

Everything you Do just turns me on

I love you like that

C

Body on my mind like all night long

Six o'clock in the morning, babe

D

Want you more than yesterday

Used to judge myself, now I don't care, 'cause

(Tribunnews.com)