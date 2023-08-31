Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Single Soon - Selena Gomez, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu terbaru milik Selena Gomez yang berjudul Single Soon, lagu ini baru saja dirilis pada 25 Agustus 2023.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Single Soon - Selena Gomez, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya
Tangkapan Layar YouTube
Video klip Single Soon dari Selena Gomez - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu terbaru milik Selena Gomez yang berjudul Single Soon, lagu ini baru saja dirilis pada 25 Agustus 2023. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Single Soon, lengkap dengan lirik lagunya.

Lagu berjudul Single Soon ini dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Selena Gomez.

Single Soon merupakan single terbaru milik Selena Gomez.

Video klip Single Soon baru saja dirilis pada 25 Agustus 2023.

Lirik lagunya menceritakan tentang dirinya yang ingin segera mengakhiri hubungan dan mengganti statusnya menjadi lajang.

Video klipnya telah ditonton oleh lebih dari 14 juta kali penonton di YouTube hingga pekan ini (31/8/2023).

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Nanti Kita Seperti Ini - Batas Senja

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Single Soon - Selena Gomez:

(VERSE 1)

D
Should I do it on the phone?
A
Should I leave a little note
G
In the pocket of his coat? Yeah
D
Maybe I'll just disappear
A
I don't wanna see a tear
G
And the weekend's almost here
 

(REFF)

                     D
I'm picking out this dress
                A
Trying on these shoes
               G
'Cause I’ll be single soon
        G
I’ll be single soon
                  D
I know he'll be a mess
                 A
When I break the news
            G
But I'll be single soon
        G
I'll be single soon

(POST CHORUS)

Bm
I'ma date who I wanna
A
Stay up late if I wanna
G
I'ma do what I wanna do
                     D
I'm picking out this dress
                A
Trying on these shoes
               G
'Cause I’ll be single soon
        G
I’ll be single soon

(VERSE 2)

D
I know I'm a little high
A
Maintenance, but I'm worth a try
G
Why not give a reason why? (oh well)
D
We both had a lot of fun
A
Time to find another one
G
Blame it on feeling ya

(REFF)

                     D
I'm picking out this dress
                A
Trying on these shoes
               G
'Cause I’ll be single soon
        G
I’ll be single soon
                  D
I know he'll be a mess
                 A
When I break the news
            G
But I'll be single soon
        G
I'll be single soon

(POST CHORUS)

Bm
I'ma date who I wanna
A
Stay up late if I wanna
G
I'ma do what I wanna do
                     D
I'm picking out this dress
                A
Trying on these shoes
               G
'Cause I’ll be single soon
        G
I’ll be single soon

(BRIDGE)

D                 A
  Yeah, I'll be single soon
G
  Yeah, I'll be single soon
D                 A
  Yeah, I'll be single soon
G
  Yeah, I'll be single soon

(REFF)

                     D
I'm picking out this dress
                A
Trying on these shoes
               G
'Cause I’ll be single soon
        G
I’ll be single soon
                  D
I know he'll be a mess
                 A
When I break the news
            G
But I'll be single soon
        G
I'll be single soon

(POST CHORUS)

Bm
I'ma date who I wanna
A
Stay up late if I wanna
G
I'ma do what I wanna do
                     D
I'm picking out this dress
                A
Trying on these shoes
               G
'Cause I’ll be single soon
        G
I’ll be single soon

(OUTRO)

N.C.

Well, who's next?

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Single Soon
Selena Gomez
Lirik Lagu
BERITATERKAIT
    • AA
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Kamera Mirrorless Sony A600 Black Fullset No Vignet Tangerang
    Kamera Mirrorless Sony A600 Black Fullset No Vignet Tangerang
    Rp6.800.000
    Banten, Tangerang Kota
    Kamera DSLR Canon 1000D Black Bekas Lengkap Bogor
    Kamera DSLR Canon 1000D Black Bekas Lengkap Bogor
    Rp900.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    HP Samsung A54 5G Ram 8GB 128GB Putih Nominus Fullset Jakarta Timur
    HP Samsung A54 5G Ram 8GB 128GB Putih Nominus Fullset Jakarta Timur
    Rp4.600.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    HP Vivo Y16 Ram 4GB 128GB Bekas Like New Bekasi
    HP Vivo Y16 Ram 4GB 128GB Bekas Like New Bekasi
    Rp1.300.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi
    Rumah Jalan Kayu Jati I Rawamangun Pulo Gadung Jakarta Timur
    Rumah Jalan Kayu Jati I Rawamangun Pulo Gadung Jakarta Timur
    Rp2,9 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    HP Samsung S22 Plus Black Ram 8GB 128GB Bekas Lengkap Jakarta Timur
    HP Samsung S22 Plus Black Ram 8GB 128GB Bekas Lengkap Jakarta Timur
    Rp7.750.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Motor Honda PCX 150 2013 Warna Putih Bekas Pajak Hidup Jakarta Utara
    Motor Honda PCX 150 2013 Warna Putih Bekas Pajak Hidup Jakarta Utara
    Rp17.800.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Rumah Tinggal Plus Kost2an 12 Kamar Jalan Kopo Bandung
    Rumah Tinggal Plus Kost2an 12 Kamar Jalan Kopo Bandung
    Rp11.950.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Mobil Box Daihatsu Granmax Standar 2009 Harga Nego Jakarta Barat
    Mobil Box Daihatsu Granmax Standar 2009 Harga Nego Jakarta Barat
    Rp46.500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Grosir Puzzle Kayu Huruf 082137049901
    Grosir Puzzle Kayu Huruf 082137049901
    Rp88.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    DISTRIBUTOR RESMI DECK DRAIN BANJARMASIN
    DISTRIBUTOR RESMI DECK DRAIN BANJARMASIN
    Rp450.000
    Kalimantan Selatan, Banjarmasin
    Mobil Daihatsu Ayla X Bekas Tahun 2018 Hitam Terawat Jakarta Pusat
    Mobil Daihatsu Ayla X Bekas Tahun 2018 Hitam Terawat Jakarta Pusat
    Rp109.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Termuraaaah Rumah di Jalan Gelanggang Remaja Makasar Jakarta Timur
    Termuraaaah Rumah di Jalan Gelanggang Remaja Makasar Jakarta Timur
    Rp4,3 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Cetak Katalog Undangan Menu Kafe Custom Bahan Art Paper 260gr Ukuran A5 Kualitas Premium
    Cetak Katalog Undangan Menu Kafe Custom Bahan Art Paper 260gr Ukuran A5 Kualitas Premium
    Rp29.480
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Pintu Harmonika Malang Gabungan Antara Tradisi dan Modernitas
    Pintu Harmonika Malang Gabungan Antara Tradisi dan Modernitas
    Rp850.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Jasa Ukur Tanah Hulu Sungai Utara Oleh Vendor PT DGEI
    Jasa Ukur Tanah Hulu Sungai Utara Oleh Vendor PT DGEI
    Rp1.000.000
    Kalimantan Selatan, Hulu Sungai Utara
    PRODUSEN EALASTOMER BEARING PAD MANADO
    PRODUSEN EALASTOMER BEARING PAD MANADO
    Rp250.000
    Sulawesi Utara, Manado
    Produsen Kolam Terpal Tanah Laut PT Indonesia Rata
    Produsen Kolam Terpal Tanah Laut PT Indonesia Rata
    Rp130.000
    Kalimantan Selatan, Tanah Laut
    Cetak Kalender Dinding 2024 Custom Jombang di Sidoarjo
    Cetak Kalender Dinding 2024 Custom Jombang di Sidoarjo
    Rp12.000
    Jawa Timur, Jombang
    Mobil Bekas Honda HRV 3 Keyless Bekas Tahun 2015 Warna Hitam Jakarta Timur
    Mobil Bekas Honda HRV 3 Keyless Bekas Tahun 2015 Warna Hitam Jakarta Timur
    Rp185.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan