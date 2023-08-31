Chord Gitar Single Soon - Selena Gomez, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Single Soon, lengkap dengan lirik lagunya.

Lagu berjudul Single Soon ini dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Selena Gomez.

Single Soon merupakan single terbaru milik Selena Gomez.

Video klip Single Soon baru saja dirilis pada 25 Agustus 2023.

Lirik lagunya menceritakan tentang dirinya yang ingin segera mengakhiri hubungan dan mengganti statusnya menjadi lajang.

Video klipnya telah ditonton oleh lebih dari 14 juta kali penonton di YouTube hingga pekan ini (31/8/2023).

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Single Soon - Selena Gomez:

(VERSE 1)

D

Should I do it on the phone?

A

Should I leave a little note

G

In the pocket of his coat? Yeah

D

Maybe I'll just disappear

A

I don't wanna see a tear

G

And the weekend's almost here



(REFF)

D

I'm picking out this dress

A

Trying on these shoes

G

'Cause I’ll be single soon

G

I’ll be single soon

D

I know he'll be a mess

A

When I break the news

G

But I'll be single soon

G

I'll be single soon

(POST CHORUS)

Bm

I'ma date who I wanna

A

Stay up late if I wanna

G

I'ma do what I wanna do

D

I'm picking out this dress

A

Trying on these shoes

G

'Cause I’ll be single soon

G

I’ll be single soon

(VERSE 2)

D

I know I'm a little high

A

Maintenance, but I'm worth a try

G

Why not give a reason why? (oh well)

D

We both had a lot of fun

A

Time to find another one

G

Blame it on feeling ya

(REFF)

D

I'm picking out this dress

A

Trying on these shoes

G

'Cause I’ll be single soon

G

I’ll be single soon

D

I know he'll be a mess

A

When I break the news

G

But I'll be single soon

G

I'll be single soon

(POST CHORUS)

Bm

I'ma date who I wanna

A

Stay up late if I wanna

G

I'ma do what I wanna do

D

I'm picking out this dress

A

Trying on these shoes

G

'Cause I’ll be single soon

G

I’ll be single soon

(BRIDGE)

D A

Yeah, I'll be single soon

G

Yeah, I'll be single soon

D A

Yeah, I'll be single soon

G

Yeah, I'll be single soon

(REFF)

D

I'm picking out this dress

A

Trying on these shoes

G

'Cause I’ll be single soon

G

I’ll be single soon

D

I know he'll be a mess

A

When I break the news

G

But I'll be single soon

G

I'll be single soon

(POST CHORUS)

Bm

I'ma date who I wanna

A

Stay up late if I wanna

G

I'ma do what I wanna do

D

I'm picking out this dress

A

Trying on these shoes

G

'Cause I’ll be single soon

G

I’ll be single soon

(OUTRO)

N.C.

Well, who's next?

(Tribunnews.com)