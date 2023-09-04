Chord Gitar
Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Feather - Sabrina Carpenter, Viral di TikTok: I'm So Sorry For Your Loss
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Feather oleh Sabrina Carpenter yang kini viral di aplikasi TikTok.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Feather oleh Sabrina Carpenter.
Video lirik lagu Feather telah tayang di kanal YouTube Sabrina Carpenter pada 17 Maret 2023, lalu.
Kini lagu Feather viral viral di aplikasi TikTok setelah banyak konten kreator menyematkannya dalam video tren mereka.
Kutipan lirik lagu Feather yang viral yakni 'i'm so sorry for your loss'.
Chord Gitar Lagu Feather - Sabrina Carpenter:
[Intro]
Bm7 Amaj7
Do-do-do-do, do-do-do-do
F#7
Oh, not another take
[Verse 1]
Bm7
Oh, it's like that
I'm your dream come true
Amaj7 F#7
When it's on a platter for you
Bm7
Then you pulled back
When I try to make plans
Amaj7 F#7
More than two hours in advance, hmm
[Pre-Chorus]
Bm7
I slam the door, I hit ignore
Amaj7 F#7
I say, "no, no, no, no, no more"
Bm7
I got you blocked after this, an afterthought
Amaj7 F#7
I finally cut you off
[Chorus]
Bm7 Amaj7 F#7
I feel so much lighter like a feather with you off my mind, ah
Bm7
Floatin' through the memories, like whatever
Amaj7 F#7
You're a waste of time, ah
Bm7
Your signals are mixed, you act like a bitch
Amaj7 F#7
You fit every stereotype, "send a pic"
Bm7 Amaj7
I feel so much lighter like a feather with you out my life
F#7
With you out my life
[Post-Chorus]
Bm7 Amaj7
Do-do-do-do, do-do-do-do
F#7
Like a feather, like a feather, like a feather
[Verse 2]
Bm7 Amaj7 F#7
It feels so good not carin' where you are tonight
Bm7 Amaj7 F#7
And it feels so good not pretendin' to like the wine you like
[Pre-Chorus]
Bm7
I slam the door (Slam the door), I hit ignore (Hit ignore)
Amaj7 F#7
I say, "no, no, no, no, no more"
Bm7
I got you blocked, excited to never talk
Amaj7
I am so sorry for your loss (Haha)
[Chorus]
Bm7 Amaj7 F#7
I feel so much lighter like a feather with you off my mind, ah
Bm7
Floatin' through the memories, like whatever
Amaj7 F#7
You're a waste of time, ah
Bm7
Your signals are mixed, you act like a bitch
Amaj7 F#7
You fit every stereotype, "send a pic"
Bm7 Amaj7
I feel so much lighter like a feather with you out my life
F#7
With you out my life
[Bridge]
Bm7 Amaj7
Do-do-do-do, do-do-do-do (Hm)
F#7
Like a feather, like a feather, like a feather
Bm7
You wanted me, I'm gone
You miss me, no doubt
Amaj7 F#7
Where I am, in love where I'm at
Bm7
You wanted me, I'm gone
You miss me, no doubt
Amaj7 F#7
Where I am, in love where I'm at
[Outro]
Bm7
You wanted me, I'm gone (I feel so much lighter like a feather with you off my mind) (Mind)
You miss me, no doubt
Amaj7 F#7
Where I am, in love where I'm at (Like a feather, like a feather, like a feather)
Bm7
You wanted me, I'm gone (I feel so much lighter like a feather with you off my mind)
You miss me, no doubt
Amaj7 F#7
Where I am, in love where I'm at (Like a feather, like a feather, like a feather, yeah)
