Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Feather - Sabrina Carpenter, Viral di TikTok: I'm So Sorry For Your Loss

Chord Gitar Lagu Feather - Sabrina Carpenter:

[Intro]

Bm7 Amaj7

Do-do-do-do, do-do-do-do

F#7

Oh, not another take

[Verse 1]

Bm7

Oh, it's like that

I'm your dream come true

Amaj7 F#7

When it's on a platter for you

Bm7

Then you pulled back

When I try to make plans

Amaj7 F#7

More than two hours in advance, hmm

[Pre-Chorus]

Bm7

I slam the door, I hit ignore

Amaj7 F#7

I say, "no, no, no, no, no more"

Bm7

I got you blocked after this, an afterthought

Amaj7 F#7

I finally cut you off

[Chorus]

Bm7 Amaj7 F#7

I feel so much lighter like a feather with you off my mind, ah

Bm7

Floatin' through the memories, like whatever

Amaj7 F#7

You're a waste of time, ah

Bm7

Your signals are mixed, you act like a bitch

Amaj7 F#7

You fit every stereotype, "send a pic"

Bm7 Amaj7

I feel so much lighter like a feather with you out my life

F#7

With you out my life

[Post-Chorus]

Bm7 Amaj7

Do-do-do-do, do-do-do-do

F#7

Like a feather, like a feather, like a feather

[Verse 2]

Bm7 Amaj7 F#7

It feels so good not carin' where you are tonight

Bm7 Amaj7 F#7

And it feels so good not pretendin' to like the wine you like

[Pre-Chorus]

Bm7

I slam the door (Slam the door), I hit ignore (Hit ignore)

Amaj7 F#7

I say, "no, no, no, no, no more"

Bm7

I got you blocked, excited to never talk

Amaj7

I am so sorry for your loss (Haha)

[Chorus]

Bm7 Amaj7 F#7

I feel so much lighter like a feather with you off my mind, ah

Bm7

Floatin' through the memories, like whatever

Amaj7 F#7

You're a waste of time, ah

Bm7

Your signals are mixed, you act like a bitch

Amaj7 F#7

You fit every stereotype, "send a pic"

Bm7 Amaj7

I feel so much lighter like a feather with you out my life

F#7

With you out my life

[Bridge]

Bm7 Amaj7

Do-do-do-do, do-do-do-do (Hm)

F#7

Like a feather, like a feather, like a feather

Bm7

You wanted me, I'm gone

You miss me, no doubt

Amaj7 F#7

Where I am, in love where I'm at

Bm7

You wanted me, I'm gone

You miss me, no doubt

Amaj7 F#7

Where I am, in love where I'm at

[Outro]

Bm7

You wanted me, I'm gone (I feel so much lighter like a feather with you off my mind) (Mind)

You miss me, no doubt

Amaj7 F#7

Where I am, in love where I'm at (Like a feather, like a feather, like a feather)

Bm7

You wanted me, I'm gone (I feel so much lighter like a feather with you off my mind)

You miss me, no doubt

Amaj7 F#7

Where I am, in love where I'm at (Like a feather, like a feather, like a feather, yeah)

