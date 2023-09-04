Chord Gitar

Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Feather - Sabrina Carpenter, Viral di TikTok: I'm So Sorry For Your Loss

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Feather oleh Sabrina Carpenter yang kini viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Penulis: Ayu Miftakhul
Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Feather - Sabrina Carpenter, Viral di TikTok: I'm So Sorry For Your Loss
YouTube Sabrina Carpenter
Video klip lagu berjudul Feather oleh Sabrina Carpenter yang viral di TikTok. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Feather oleh Sabrina Carpenter.

Video lirik lagu Feather telah tayang di kanal YouTube Sabrina Carpenter pada 17 Maret 2023, lalu.

Kini lagu Feather viral viral di aplikasi TikTok setelah banyak konten kreator menyematkannya dalam video tren mereka.

Kutipan lirik lagu Feather yang viral yakni 'i'm so sorry for your loss'.

Chord Gitar Lagu Feather - Sabrina Carpenter:

[Intro]

Bm7          Amaj7

Do-do-do-do, do-do-do-do

F#7

   Oh, not another take

[Verse 1]

Bm7

Oh, it's like that

I'm your dream come true

               Amaj7           F#7

When it's on a platter for you

Bm7

Then you pulled back

When I try to make plans

              Amaj7               F#7

More than two hours in advance, hmm

[Pre-Chorus]

Bm7

I  slam the door, I hit ignore

Amaj7          F#7

I    say, "no, no, no, no, no more"

Bm7

I  got you blocked after this, an afterthought

Amaj7       F#7

I    finally cut you off

[Chorus]

Bm7                                                   Amaj7 F#7

I feel so much lighter like a feather with you off my mind, ah

Bm7

Floatin' through the memories, like whatever

                  Amaj7 F#7

You're a waste of time, ah

     Bm7

Your signals are mixed, you act like a bitch

    Amaj7           F#7

You fit every stereotype, "send a pic"

Bm7                                                   Amaj7

I feel so much lighter like a feather with you out my life

F#7

   With you out my life

[Post-Chorus]

Bm7          Amaj7

Do-do-do-do, do-do-do-do

                       F#7

Like a feather, like a feather, like a feather

[Verse 2]

Bm7                                   Amaj7       F#7

It feels so good not carin' where you are tonight

       Bm7                                      Amaj7         F#7

And it feels so good not pretendin' to like the wine you like

[Pre-Chorus]

Bm7

I  slam the door (Slam the door), I hit ignore (Hit ignore)

Amaj7          F#7

I    say, "no, no, no, no, no more"

Bm7

I  got you blocked, excited to never talk

Amaj7

I    am so sorry for your loss (Haha)

[Chorus]

Bm7                                                   Amaj7 F#7

I feel so much lighter like a feather with you off my mind, ah

Bm7

Floatin' through the memories, like whatever

                  Amaj7 F#7

You're a waste of time, ah

     Bm7

Your signals are mixed, you act like a bitch

    Amaj7           F#7

You fit every stereotype, "send a pic"

Bm7                                                   Amaj7

I feel so much lighter like a feather with you out my life

F#7

   With you out my life

[Bridge]

Bm7          Amaj7

Do-do-do-do, do-do-do-do (Hm)

                       F#7

Like a feather, like a feather, like a feather

             Bm7

You wanted me, I'm gone

You miss me, no doubt

        Amaj7                 F#7

Where I am, in love where I'm at

             Bm7

You wanted me, I'm gone

You miss me, no doubt

        Amaj7                 F#7

Where I am, in love where I'm at

[Outro]

             Bm7

You wanted me, I'm gone (I feel so much lighter like a feather with you off my mind) (Mind)

You miss me, no doubt

        Amaj7                 F#7

Where I am, in love where I'm at (Like a feather, like a feather, like a feather)

             Bm7

You wanted me, I'm gone (I feel so much lighter like a feather with you off my mind)

You miss me, no doubt

        Amaj7                 F#7

Where I am, in love where I'm at (Like a feather, like a feather, like a feather, yeah)

Feather
Sabrina Carpenter
TikTok
chord gitar
lirik
