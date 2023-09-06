Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Like You Do - Madison Cunningham: Well, No One Knows Me Like You Do
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Like You Do yang dipopulerkan oleh Madison Cunningham.
Yurika Nendri Novianingsih
Sri Juliati
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Like You Do yang dipopulerkan oleh Madison Cunningham.
Lagu Like You Do dirilis pada tahun 2019.
Lagu tersebut termuat dalam album studio kedua Madison Cunningham yang bertajuk Who Are You Now.
Like You Do - Madison Cunningham
Capo 1
[Intro]
Db7 C7 Db7 D7
[Verse]
G
Sometimes I want to fade
Am C
Into someone familiar
G
Fill the room up with smoke
Am C
And hide in the laughter
[Chorus]
B E
Well, no one knows me like you do
A Bm
No one sees me like you do
[Verse]
G
I know I'm hard to read
Am C
And I'm easy to tear
D G
And I'm unaware
G
That there's something in me
Am C Am
Strong enough to kill something in you
[Chorus]
B E
Well, no one knows me like you do and
A Bm
No one breaks me like you do
[Bridge]
G
I see the darkness in me
G Gb
When I try to find it in you
[Instrumental]
Gbdim Fdim Fm F# Fm
Db Gb Fm Ab Gb B
[Bridge]
E A
The heart that breaks in two
Bm Gbm
It breaks for you
[Verse]
G
Well, maybe we're two parts
Am C
Bound by the same thread
Am D G
Was it you who said
G
There was some good in me
Am C Am
Strong enough to heal some good in you
[Ulangi Chorus]
B E
Well, no one breaks me like you do and
A Bm
No one takes me like you do
G Em G
I see the darkness in me
G Gb Ab Db7 Fm
When I try to find it in you
[Outro]
Gb Fm Gb Fm E
A Db D
The heart that breaks for you
Em G C
It breaks me through and through
Gbm B
Like you do
(Tribunnews.com)