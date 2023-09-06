Chord Gitar Lagu Like You Do - Madison Cunningham: Well, No One Knows Me Like You Do

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Like You Do yang dipopulerkan oleh Madison Cunningham.

Lagu Like You Do dirilis pada tahun 2019.

Lagu tersebut termuat dalam album studio kedua Madison Cunningham yang bertajuk Who Are You Now.

Like You Do - Madison Cunningham

Capo 1

[Intro]

Db7 C7 Db7 D7

[Verse]

G

Sometimes I want to fade

Am C

Into someone familiar

G

Fill the room up with smoke

Am C

And hide in the laughter

[Chorus]

B E

Well, no one knows me like you do

A Bm

No one sees me like you do

[Verse]

G

I know I'm hard to read

Am C

And I'm easy to tear

D G

And I'm unaware

G

That there's something in me

Am C Am

Strong enough to kill something in you

[Chorus]

B E

Well, no one knows me like you do and

A Bm

No one breaks me like you do

[Bridge]

G

I see the darkness in me

G Gb

When I try to find it in you

[Instrumental]

Gbdim Fdim Fm F# Fm

Db Gb Fm Ab Gb B

[Bridge]

E A

The heart that breaks in two

Bm Gbm

It breaks for you

[Verse]

G

Well, maybe we're two parts

Am C

Bound by the same thread

Am D G

Was it you who said

G

There was some good in me

Am C Am

Strong enough to heal some good in you

[Ulangi Chorus]

B E

Well, no one breaks me like you do and

A Bm

No one takes me like you do

G Em G

I see the darkness in me

G Gb Ab Db7 Fm

When I try to find it in you

[Outro]

Gb Fm Gb Fm E

A Db D

The heart that breaks for you

Em G C

It breaks me through and through

Gbm B

Like you do

