Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Paper Rings - Taylor Swift: But I'd Marry You With Paper Rings

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'Paper Rings' yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.

Lagu 'Paper Rings' terdapat pada album Taylor Swift yang berajuk 'Lover'.

Taylor Swift telah merilis lagu 'Paper Rings' pada tahun 2019.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Paper Rings yang Dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift:

The moon is high

Like your friends were the night that we first met

Went home and tried to stalk you on the internet

Now I've read all of the books beside your bed

The wine is cold

Like the shoulder that I gave you in the street

Cat and mouse for a month or two or three

Now I wake up in the night and watch you breathe

Kiss me once 'cause you know I had a long night

(Oh) Kiss me twice 'cause it's gonna be alright

Three times 'cause I've waited my whole life

(One, two, one, two, three, four)

I like shiny things, but I'd marry you with paper rings

Uh huh, that's right

Darling, you're the one I want, and

I hate accidents except when we went from friends to this

Uh huh, that's right

Darling, you're the one I want

In paper rings, in picture frames, in dirty dreams

Oh, you're the one I want

In the winter, in the icy outdoor pool

When you jumped in first, I went in too

I'm with you even if it makes me blue

Which takes me back

To the color that we painted your brother's wall

Honey, without all the exes, fights, and flaws

We wouldn't be standing here so tall, so

Kiss you once 'cause I know you had a long night

(Oh) Kiss you twice 'cause it's gonna be alright

Three times 'cause you waited your whole life

(One, two, one two three four)

I like shiny things, but I'd marry you with paper rings

Uh huh, that's right

Darling, you're the one I want, and

I hate accidents except when we went from friends to this

Uh huh, that's right

Darling, you're the one I want

In paper rings, in picture frames, in dirty dreams

Oh, you're the one I want

I want to drive away with you

I want your complications too

I want your dreary Mondays

Wrap your arms around me, baby boy

I want to drive away with you

I want your complications too

I want your dreary Mondays

Wrap your arms around me, baby boy

Uh huh

I like shiny things, but I'd marry you with paper rings

Uh huh, that's right

You're the one I want

I hate accidents except when we went from friends to this

Uh huh

Darling, you're the one I want