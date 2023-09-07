Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu No Surprises - Radiohead: No Alarms and No Surprises





TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu No Surprises yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band Radiohead.
Lagu ini masuk dalam album OK Computer yang dirilis pada tahun 1997.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu No Surprises - Radiohead:
Intro: G Cm 4X
G Em
A heart that's full up like a landfill,
Em C
A job that slowly kills you,
D G
Bruises that won't heal
G
You look so tired, unhappy,
Em
Bring down the government,
C D G
They don't, they don't speak for us
G Em
I'll take the quiet life, a handshake of carbon monoxide
Am D
And No alarms and no surprises,
Am D
No alarms and no surprises
Am D
No alarms and no surprises
G
Silent, silent
G Bm Em
This is my final fit, my final bellyache
Am D
With No alarms and no surprises,
Am D
No alarms and no surprises
Am D
No alarms and no surprises please
G Em
Such a pretty house, such a pretty garden
Am D
With No alarms and no surprises,
Am D
No alarms and no surprises
Am D
No alarms and no surprises please
