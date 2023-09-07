Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lead Me into the Night - The Cardigans: When A Sampled Heartbeat And A Stolen Soul

Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lead Me into the Night yang dipopulerkan oleh The Cardigans.

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lead Me into the Night dari The Cardigans. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lead Me into the Night yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band asal Swedia, The Cardigans.

Lagu Lead Me into the Night dirilis pada tahun 1994, silam.

Lagu ini termuat  dalam album pertama The Cardigans yang bertajuk Emmerdale.

Lead Me into the Nigh - The Cardigans

[Intro]
Am

[Verse 1]
Am                     Em                    Dm         Fmaj7
When a sampled heartbeat and a stolen soul
Am             Em                      Dm           Fmaj7
I sold my songs to have my fortune told
                   F                     C           G                       Am
And it said "You should know that love will never die,
         Am            Em                  Dm           G    Am Em
But see how it kills you in the blink of an eye"

[Verse 2]
Am              Em     Dm            Fmaj7
I know of love as a hot white light
Am                            Em                Dm               Fmaj7
That knocks you down and then leaves you to dry
         F             C              G                     Am
Oh, how can it be sweet momma tell me why
       Am                 Em                  Dm           G   Am Em
Why all love's disciples have to wither and die

[Chorus]
Am                  Em                     Dm                F
Please sister help me come on do what you should
Am                  Em                         Dm               Fmaj7
Please give me something, I'm not doing so good
        F                 C                     G                     Am
I'm gone down wrong, is there nothing you can say?
Am                    Em                     Dm       G Am
Please sister help me I'm not feeling ok

[Interlude]
Am Em Dm F (x2)

[Verse 3]
Am                Em            Dm            Fmaj7
Give me belief that my time will come
Am                      Em           Dm             Fmaj7
and a toll free helpline if I find someone
                      F                  C               G                  Am
but she said "You gave away what you never really had
         Am                      Em              Dm                   G     Am Em
and now your purse is empty, I can see why you're sad." Oh

 

[Chorus]

[Bridge]
Bm Gmaj7 Am Fmaj7

F              C         G                  Am
So if it's true that love will never die
        Am             Em                 Dm     G   Am    Em
Then why do the lovers work so hard to stay alive
               Em
Please... Oh

[Chorus]

[Outro]
Am Em Dm         F                  Am   Em Dm F
                Lust a little love to live
Am Em Dm              F              Am     Em Dm F Am
                   And a little love to sail in

Tribunnews.com
 
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
