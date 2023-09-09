Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar As The World Caves In - Matt Maltese, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

Inilah chord gitar lagu berjduul As The World Caves In yang dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Matt Maltese, lengkap dengan lirik lagunya.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu As The World Caves In, lengkap dengan lirik lagunya.

Lagu berjudul As The World Caves In, saat ini viral di sosial media terutama TikTok.

As The World Caves In adalah lagu yang dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan pertama kali oleh Matt Maltese.

Lagu ini bercerita tentang sepasang kekasih yang saling menikmati kehidupan bersama mereka.

Lagu yang juga dicover oleh YouTuber Sarah Cothran ini sudah menjadi sound dari 50,4 ribu konten video di TikTok.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu As The World Caves In - Matt Maltese:

[Verse 1]

C

My feet are aching

         F

And your back is pretty tired

          C

And we've drunk a couple bottles,

babe

    Dm

And set our grief aside

     C

The Papers say it's doomsday

    F

The button has been pressed

            C

We're gonna nuke each other up boys

         Dm

'Til old satan stands impressed

[Bridge]

Dm                             

And here it is,
E                  E7
 our final night alive

            Am   ?     E    C

And as the earth burns to the ground

[Chorus]

   C      F              Fm

Oh girl it's you that I lie with

        C       E     E7

As the atom bomb locks in

        F     Dm     Fm

Oh it's you I watch TV with

         C           E      E7   F     Dm

As the world, as the world caves in

[Verse 2]

              C

You put your final suit on

               F

I paint my fingernails

                       C

Oh we're going out in style babe

       Dm

And everything's on sale

    C

We creep up on extinction

   F

I pull your arms right in

   C

I weep and say goodnight love

         Dm

While my organs pack it in

[Bridge]

Dm                 E              E7

And here it is, our final night alive

            Am   ?     E    C

And as the earth burns to the ground

[Chorus]

   C/F#     F          Fm

Oh girl it's you that I lie with

        C      E    E7

As the atom bomb locks in

        F           Fm

Oh it's you I watch TV with

        C             E     E7

As the world, as the world caves...

        F          Fm

Oh it's you that I lie with

        C         E    E7

As the atom bomb locks in

          F             Fm

Yes it's you I welcome death with

        C              E     E7    

As the world, as the world caves in

 F Am F Am/C  Fmaj7

Dm          C

As the world caves in.

