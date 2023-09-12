Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu One Way Ticket - ONE OK ROCK, In This Empty Bed, Where I'm All Alone
Berikut chord kunci gitar dan lirik lagu One Way Ticket yang dipopulerkan oleh ONE OK ROCK. Lagu ini menjadi hits di album Ambitions.
Isti Prasetya
Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord kunci gitar dan lirik lagu One Way Ticket yang dipopulerkan oleh ONE OK ROCK.
One Way Ticket adalah satu di antara lagu romantis yang diciptakan vokalis ONE OK ROCK, Takahiro Moriuchi.
Lagu yang menjadi hits di album Ambitions ini dirilis dalam dua versi.
Ambitions Japanese Version dirilis pada 11 Januari 2017 di bawah naungan label Jepang, A-Sketch.
Sementara, untuk versi internasional, Ambitions dirilis dua hari setelahnya oleh label Amerika, Fueled by Ramen.
Namun, dalam penciptaan lagu ini, Taka banyak melibatkan peran Christopher J Bara, Jamil Kazmi, hingga Nick Long.
Bahkan rapper Linkin Park, Mike Shinoda juga ikut berperan sebagai additional production.
[Verse]
D
Remember that night
Bm
I had to leave you
D
You said it's alright
Bm
And I believed you
D
You know I'm no good
Bm
No good at goodbyes
D
No good without you
Bm
Better by your side
D
Wish I could be there with you
D
I'm feeling lost without you
[Chorus]
D
In this empty bed
A
Where I'm all alone
Bm
I've been such a mess
Gm
Need a one way ticket
D
Anywhere you are
A
Is where I want to go
Bm
You are my address
Gm
I don't care how I get it
Gm
I need a one way ticket
D A Bm Gm
Home
[Verse]
D
When you're not with me
Bm
These days are boring
D
Wish it were easy
Bm
Like Sunday morning
D
When I'd be waking up with you
Bm
Only doing those things we wanna do
D
My heart is anywhere you go
Bm
When I'm next to you I'm home
D
Wish I could be there with you
D
I'm feeling lost without you
[Chorus]
D
In this empty bed
A
Where I'm all alone
Bm
I've been such a mess
Gm
Need a one way ticket
D
Anywhere you are
A
Is where I want to go
Bm
You are my address
Gm
I don't care how I get it
Gm
I need a one way ticket
D A Bm Gm
Home
[Bridge]
D
In this empty bed
A
Where I'm all alone
Bm
I've been such a mess
[Chorus]
D A
Sayonara o ie ba kitto
Bm Gm
kimi wa boku o wasure te shimau kara
D A
ushinae ba i dome wa nai
Bm
kizui ta n da
Gm
I don't care how I get it
Gm
I need a one way ticket
D A Bm Gm
Home
