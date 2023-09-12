Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu One Way Ticket - ONE OK ROCK, In This Empty Bed, Where I'm All Alone

ONE OK ROCK - Berikut chord kunci gitar dan lirik lagu One Way Ticket yang dipopulerkan oleh ONE OK ROCK. Lagu ini menjadi hits di album Ambitions.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord kunci gitar dan lirik lagu One Way Ticket yang dipopulerkan oleh ONE OK ROCK.

One Way Ticket adalah satu di antara lagu romantis yang diciptakan vokalis ONE OK ROCK, Takahiro Moriuchi.

Lagu yang menjadi hits di album Ambitions ini dirilis dalam dua versi.

Ambitions Japanese Version dirilis pada 11 Januari 2017 di bawah naungan label Jepang, A-Sketch.

Sementara, untuk versi internasional, Ambitions dirilis dua hari setelahnya oleh label Amerika, Fueled by Ramen.

Namun, dalam penciptaan lagu ini, Taka banyak melibatkan peran Christopher J Bara, Jamil Kazmi, hingga Nick Long.

Bahkan rapper Linkin Park, Mike Shinoda juga ikut berperan sebagai additional production.

[Verse]

D

Remember that night

Bm

I had to leave you

D

You said it's alright

Bm

And I believed you

D

You know I'm no good

Bm

No good at goodbyes

D

No good without you

Bm

Better by your side

D

Wish I could be there with you

D

I'm feeling lost without you

[Chorus]

D

In this empty bed

A

Where I'm all alone

Bm

I've been such a mess

Gm

Need a one way ticket

D

Anywhere you are

A

Is where I want to go

Bm

You are my address

Gm

I don't care how I get it

Gm

I need a one way ticket

D A Bm Gm

Home

[Verse]

D

When you're not with me

Bm

These days are boring

D

Wish it were easy

Bm

Like Sunday morning

D

When I'd be waking up with you

Bm

Only doing those things we wanna do

D

My heart is anywhere you go

Bm

When I'm next to you I'm home

D

Wish I could be there with you

D

I'm feeling lost without you

[Chorus]

D

In this empty bed

A

Where I'm all alone

Bm

I've been such a mess

Gm

Need a one way ticket

D

Anywhere you are

A

Is where I want to go

Bm

You are my address

Gm

I don't care how I get it

Gm

I need a one way ticket

D A Bm Gm

Home

[Bridge]

D

In this empty bed

A

Where I'm all alone

Bm

I've been such a mess

[Chorus]

D A

Sayonara o ie ba kitto

Bm Gm

kimi wa boku o wasure te shimau kara

D A

ushinae ba i dome wa nai

Bm

kizui ta n da

Gm

I don't care how I get it

Gm

I need a one way ticket

D A Bm Gm

Home

