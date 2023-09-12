Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Unhealthy - Anne Marie: Well, If It's Unhealthy, Then I Don't Give A Damn

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Unhealthy milik Anne Marie dalam artikel berikut ini.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Unhealthy - Anne Marie: Well, If It's Unhealthy, Then I Don't Give A Damn
Instagram @annemarie
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Unhealthy - Anne Marie. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini adalah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Unhealthy yang dinyanyikan oleh musisi asal Inggris, Anne Marie

Anne Marie telah merilis singel baru berjudul UNHEALTHY yang berkolaborasi dengan Shania Twain.

Singel baru bergenre pop tersebut dirilis sejak Jumat, (28/7/2023) melalui label rekaman Asylum Records.

Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Unhealthy - Anne Marie: 

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Rewrite The Stars - Anne Marie dan James Arthur: You Know I Want You

    Bm                                  D
Well, your love is worse, worse than cigarettes
   A                       Em
Even if I had twenty in my hands
   Bm                                                  D
Oh, babe, your touch, it hurts more than hangovers
    A                                Em
No, that bottle don't hold the same regret


[Pre-Chorus]
      G                                A
And my mother says that you're bad for me
F#                               Bm
Guess she never felt the high we're on right now
G                               A
And my father says I should run away
F#                                                               N.C.
But he don't know that I just don't know how


[Chorus]
     Bm                                            D
Well, if it's unhealthy, then I don't give a damn
  A                                            Em
'Cause even if it kills me, I'll always take your hand
 Bm                            D
It's unhealthy, they just don't understand
    A                                                      Em
And when thеy try to stop me, just know nobody can
Bm
You're still gon' be my man


[Post-Chorus]
D A Em
Eh, еh, eh
Bm
Still gon' be my man
D A Em
Eh, eh, eh


[Verse 2]
   Bm                                   D
Oh, this body high gives me sleepless nights
   A                                 Em
It's a million times what any drug could give
Bm                                        D
And my red eyes, they hold twice as right
A                                                Em
It might look like pain, but to me, it's bliss


[Pre-Chorus]
                  G                A
All my friends, they say that you're bad for me
     F#                                         Bm
Guess they never felt the high we're on right now
G                           A
And my sister says I should run away
F#                                                           N.C.
But she don't know that I just don't know how


[Chorus]
    Bm                                           D
Well, if it's unhealthy, then I don't give a damn
  A                                            Em
'Cause even if it kills me, I'll always take your hand
Bm                                    D
It's unhealthy, they just don't understand
        A                                                      Em
And when thеy try to stop me, just know nobody can
Bm
You're still gon' be my man


[Post-Chorus]
D A Em
Eh, eh, eh
Bm
Still gon' be my man (Still gon')
D     A           Em
Eh, eh, eh (Still gon' be my man)
Bm
You're still gon' be my man
D      A        Em
Eh, eh, eh (Still gon' be my, still gon' be my, be my man)
Bm
Still gon' be my man
D      A                Em
Eh, eh, eh (Still gon' be my, still gon' be my, be my man)
                               N.C.
You're still gon' be my man

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Lirik Lagu
UNHEALTHY
Anne Marie
BERITATERKAIT
    • AA
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Chevrolet Trax Premier AT 2018 Hitam
    Chevrolet Trax Premier AT 2018 Hitam
    Rp170.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Ayla X Manual 2017 Merah
    Ayla X Manual 2017 Merah
    Rp87.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi
    Nissan march 12 xs at th 2016
    Nissan march 12 xs at th 2016
    Rp125.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    SX4 SCROSS HATCHBACK AT TH 2018
    SX4 SCROSS HATCHBACK AT TH 2018
    Rp195.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Bollard Type Bitt Type Curve di Pontianak
    Bollard Type Bitt Type Curve di Pontianak
    Rp2.500.000
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    Hub 081 553 355 550 Tebok Lovebird Tebok Pleci Tebok PVC Sangkar di Indonesia Helo Sangkar
    Hub 081 553 355 550 Tebok Lovebird Tebok Pleci Tebok PVC Sangkar di Indonesia Helo Sangkar
    Rp20.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Kitab Balaghah AlWadhihah Harga Termurah Malang
    Kitab Balaghah AlWadhihah Harga Termurah Malang
    Rp51.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Suzuki Baleno 2003 Hitam
    Suzuki Baleno 2003 Hitam
    Rp60.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Pabrik Genteng Beton Yang Bagus Tulungagung
    Pabrik Genteng Beton Yang Bagus Tulungagung
    Rp6.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Rubber Fender V 200H 1000L di Denpasar Bali
    Rubber Fender V 200H 1000L di Denpasar Bali
    Rp3.850.000
    Bali, Denpasar
    Aplikasi Kasir AxataPOS
    Aplikasi Kasir AxataPOS
    Rp3.000.000
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    TANAH PRIGEN PADAT PENDUDUK MURAH DEKAT KAMPUS PRIGEN
    TANAH PRIGEN PADAT PENDUDUK MURAH DEKAT KAMPUS PRIGEN
    Rp180.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Pasuruan
    Grosir Peci Kopiah Songkok Pandeglang Berkualitas
    Grosir Peci Kopiah Songkok Pandeglang Berkualitas
    Rp3.000
    Banten, Pandeglang
    Paling Viral WA 0822 4328 9422 Klinik Sunat Anak Abk Rumah Khitan Probolinggo
    Paling Viral WA 0822 4328 9422 Klinik Sunat Anak Abk Rumah Khitan Probolinggo
    Rp1.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Probolinggo
    Rumah Luas 2LT Readystok Ada Kolam Pancing di Kota Baru Cibaduyut Kopo
    Rumah Luas 2LT Readystok Ada Kolam Pancing di Kota Baru Cibaduyut Kopo
    Rp2,5 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Importir Electric Scissor Lift
    Importir Electric Scissor Lift
    Rp250.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    HARGA PAKET AQIQAH BATAM Hub 085 366 620 009 Harga Paket Aqiqah Terbaik di Batam Rahayu
    HARGA PAKET AQIQAH BATAM Hub 085 366 620 009 Harga Paket Aqiqah Terbaik di Batam Rahayu
    Rp200.000
    Kepulauan Riau, Batam
    Grosir Peci Kopiah Songkok Lebak Teramanah
    Grosir Peci Kopiah Songkok Lebak Teramanah
    Rp3.000
    Banten, Lebak
    Sewa Rumah Homestay Harian Mingguan Dekat GOR Lodaya Bandung
    Sewa Rumah Homestay Harian Mingguan Dekat GOR Lodaya Bandung
    Rp1.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    paving block hexagon Malang
    paving block hexagon Malang
    Rp65.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan