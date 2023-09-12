Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Unhealthy - Anne Marie: Well, If It's Unhealthy, Then I Don't Give A Damn

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini adalah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Unhealthy yang dinyanyikan oleh musisi asal Inggris, Anne Marie.

Anne Marie telah merilis singel baru berjudul UNHEALTHY yang berkolaborasi dengan Shania Twain.

Singel baru bergenre pop tersebut dirilis sejak Jumat, (28/7/2023) melalui label rekaman Asylum Records.

Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Unhealthy - Anne Marie:

Bm D

Well, your love is worse, worse than cigarettes

A Em

Even if I had twenty in my hands

Bm D

Oh, babe, your touch, it hurts more than hangovers

A Em

No, that bottle don't hold the same regret





[Pre-Chorus]

G A

And my mother says that you're bad for me

F# Bm

Guess she never felt the high we're on right now

G A

And my father says I should run away

F# N.C.

But he don't know that I just don't know how





[Chorus]

Bm D

Well, if it's unhealthy, then I don't give a damn

A Em

'Cause even if it kills me, I'll always take your hand

Bm D

It's unhealthy, they just don't understand

A Em

And when thеy try to stop me, just know nobody can

Bm

You're still gon' be my man





[Post-Chorus]

D A Em

Eh, еh, eh

Bm

Still gon' be my man

D A Em

Eh, eh, eh





[Verse 2]

Bm D

Oh, this body high gives me sleepless nights

A Em

It's a million times what any drug could give

Bm D

And my red eyes, they hold twice as right

A Em

It might look like pain, but to me, it's bliss





[Pre-Chorus]

G A

All my friends, they say that you're bad for me

F# Bm

Guess they never felt the high we're on right now

G A

And my sister says I should run away

F# N.C.

But she don't know that I just don't know how





[Chorus]

Bm D

Well, if it's unhealthy, then I don't give a damn

A Em

'Cause even if it kills me, I'll always take your hand

Bm D

It's unhealthy, they just don't understand

A Em

And when thеy try to stop me, just know nobody can

Bm

You're still gon' be my man





[Post-Chorus]

D A Em

Eh, eh, eh

Bm

Still gon' be my man (Still gon')

D A Em

Eh, eh, eh (Still gon' be my man)

Bm

You're still gon' be my man

D A Em

Eh, eh, eh (Still gon' be my, still gon' be my, be my man)

Bm

Still gon' be my man

D A Em

Eh, eh, eh (Still gon' be my, still gon' be my, be my man)

N.C.

You're still gon' be my man

(Tribunnews.com)