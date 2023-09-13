Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Heartbeat - James Arthur: Darling You're My Blood, You Have My Heartbeat

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Heartbeat yang dinyanyikan oleh James Arthur.

Lagu Heartbeat telah dirilis pada 2 Desember 2022 lalu.

Diketahui, lagu Heartbeat mengisahkan tentang bagaimana cinta tak terbatas dari seorang ayah untuk anaknya.

Seorang ayah tak sabar menantikan kehadiran buah hatinya dan akan memberikan segalanya.

Sang ayah akan setia mendampingi anaknya serta menjadi teman terbaik.

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Say You Wont Let Go - James Arthur: I Met You in The Dark You Lit Me Up

Lirik Lagu Heartbeat - James Arthur:

[Verse 1]

When you take your first breath, I'll be the first witness

When you open your eyes, I'll thank God you're alive

You give me this feeling, that my love has no limits

When I look in your eyes and they look just like mine

[Pre-Chorus]

And there's nothing I won't do for you

[Chorus]

Darling you're my blood, you have my heartbeat

You have my heartbeat, beating loud

And I'm waiting for your love to feel your heartbeat

And I am aching to hold you now

[Verse 2]

When you take your first steps, I need to be there

Thought I belonged to the roads, but you made a house feel like home (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

You are my lighthouse, a peak of light from the dark clouds

I've lived under my whole life, I thank God you're alive

[Pre-Chorus]

And there's nothing that I won't do for you (Ooh-ooh)

[Chorus]

Darling you're my blood, you have my heartbeat

You have my heartbeat, beating loud (Loud)

And I'm waiting for your love to feel your heartbeat

And I am aching to hold you now

[Bridge]

I will be your shoulder (Be your shoulder), when you're feeling pain (Ooh, feeling pain)

I will try to make it all better (Better, better, better)

I will be your father (Ooh, your father), I will be your friend (Ooh, be your friend)

I will be here for you forever

[Chorus]

Darling, you're my blood (You're my blood), you have my heartbeat

(Darling) You have my heartbeat, beating loud (Loud)

And I'm waiting for your love (Said, I'm waiting for) to feel your heartbeat (And I'm waiting for)

And I am aching to hold you now