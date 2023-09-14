Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Am I Bothering You - Reality Club: Now I'm Bothering You, It's Bothering Me
Simak chord gitar lagu Am I Bothering You - Reality Club. Dapat mulai dimainkan dengan kunci A.
Penulis:
Enggar Kusuma Wardani
Editor:
Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord lagu Am I Bothering You yang dinyanyikan oleh Reality Club.
Gup band indie asal Indonesia, Reality Club merilis lagu Am I Bothering You pada Mei 2023.
Lagu Am I Bothering You termuat dalam album Reality Club yang bertajuk Reality Club Presents.
Diketahui, video lirik lagu Am I Bothering You telah diunggah di kanal YouTube Reality Club pada 26 Mei 2023.
Dalam lagu Am I Bothering You terdapat petikan lirik "Now I'm bothering you, it's bothering me What can I do? What should I do?".
Untuk memainkannya, simak chord lagu Am I Bothering You - Reality Club yang dimulai dari kunci A.
Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Love Epiphany - Reality Club: Were All Just Looking to Connect
Chord Lagu Am I Bothering You - Reality Club
[Intro] A*
A F#m D Dm (2x)
[Verse 1]
A F#m D Dm
We're both strangers to a miracle
A F#m D Dm
We've had our eyes locked for a while
A F#m D Dm
I've completed all the courses I need to understand my loneliness
A F#m D Dm
I've accepted that maybe we're meant for a different time
[Pre-Chorus]
D* Dm
But then out of the blue, a spark or two seems to generate
[Chorus]
A F#m D
Now I'm bothering you, it's bothering me
Dm A
What can I do? What should I do?
A F#m D
We're not too far, look where we are?
Dm A A
Bothering me, bothering you
[Verse 2]
A F#m D Dm
W? fill our days with hypotheticals (ooh ooh)
A F#m D Dm
Living vividly in our minds (ooh ooh)
A F#m D Dm
We take apart our dreams with heavy heart
A F#m D Dm
But I know that maybe we can start something right
[Pre-Chorus]
D* Dm
But then out of the blue, a spark or two seems to generate
[Chorus]
A F#m D
Now I'm bothering you, it's bothering me
Dm A
What can I do? What should I do?
A F#m D
We're not too far, look where we are?
Dm A
Bothering me, bothering you
A F#m D
Lost in the sea, feel so complete
Dm A
Love is a myth, depends who you're with
A F#m D Dm
Bothering me, bothering you (ooh)
[Instrumental] A F#m D Dm (4x)
[Pre-Chorus]
D* Dm*
But then out of the blue, a spark or two seems to generate
D* Dm
And you with similar views, you know my heart did incinerate
[Chorus]
A* F#m* D*
Now I'm bothering you, it's bothering me
Dm* A
What can I do? What should I do?
A F#m D
We're not too far, look where we are?
Dm A
Bothering me, bothering you
A F#m D
Lost in the sea, feel so complete
Dm A
Love is a myth, depends who you're with
A F#m D Dm
Bothering me, bothering you (ooh)
[Outro]
A F#m
(Ooh ooh, ooh ooh)
D Dm
(Ooh ooh, ooh ooh)
A F#m
(Ooh ooh, ooh ooh)
D Dm
(Ooh ooh, ooh ooh)
(Tribunnews.com/Enggar Kusuma)