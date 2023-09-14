Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Am I Bothering You - Reality Club: Now I'm Bothering You, It's Bothering Me

Simak chord gitar lagu Am I Bothering You - Reality Club. Dapat mulai dimainkan dengan kunci A.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Am I Bothering You - Reality Club: Now I'm Bothering You, It's Bothering Me
YouTube Reality Club
Video lirik Am I Bothering You - Reality Club. Terdapat petikan lirik "Now I'm bothering you, it's bothering me What can I do? What should I do?". 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord lagu Am I Bothering You yang dinyanyikan oleh Reality Club.

Gup band indie asal Indonesia, Reality Club merilis lagu Am I Bothering You pada Mei 2023.

Lagu Am I Bothering You termuat dalam album Reality Club yang bertajuk Reality Club Presents.

Diketahui, video lirik lagu Am I Bothering You telah diunggah di kanal YouTube Reality Club pada 26 Mei 2023.

Dalam lagu Am I Bothering You terdapat petikan lirik "Now I'm bothering you, it's bothering me What can I do? What should I do?".

Untuk memainkannya, simak chord lagu Am I Bothering You - Reality Club yang dimulai dari kunci A.

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Love Epiphany - Reality Club: Were All Just Looking to Connect

Chord Lagu Am I Bothering You - Reality Club

[Intro] A*
A F#m D Dm (2x)

[Verse 1]

A               F#m           D     Dm
We're both strangers to a miracle

A                    F#m               D   Dm
We've had our eyes locked for a while

A                               F#m                                 D          Dm
I've completed all the courses I need to understand my loneliness

A                                     F#m                         D     Dm
I've accepted that maybe we're meant for a different time

[Pre-Chorus]

       D*                                       Dm
But then out of the blue, a spark or two seems to generate

[Chorus]

        A                   F#m                D
Now I'm bothering you, it's bothering me

             Dm                        A
What can I do? What should I do?

A             F#m                     D
We're not too far, look where we are?

               Dm               A  A
Bothering me, bothering you

[Verse 2]

A              F#m                   D    Dm
W? fill our days with hypotheticals (ooh ooh)

A            F#m            D      Dm
Living vividly in our minds (ooh ooh)

A           F#m                      D     Dm
We take apart our dreams with heavy heart

A                                     F#m                     D  Dm
But I know that maybe we can start something right

[Pre-Chorus]

    D*                                        Dm
But then out of the blue, a spark or two seems to generate

[Chorus]

       A                   F#m                 D
Now I'm bothering you, it's bothering me

               Dm                       A
What can I do? What should I do?

A              F#m                      D
We're not too far, look where we are?

               Dm              A
Bothering me, bothering you

A               F#m                D
Lost in the sea, feel so complete

               Dm                            A
Love is a myth, depends who you're with

A             F#m              D   Dm
Bothering me, bothering you (ooh)

[Instrumental] A F#m D Dm (4x)

[Pre-Chorus]

     D*                                       Dm*
But then out of the blue, a spark or two seems to generate

      D*                                                           Dm
And you with similar views, you know my heart did incinerate

[Chorus]

       A*                 F#m*              D*
Now I'm bothering you, it's bothering me

              Dm*                      A
What can I do? What should I do?

A             F#m                     D
We're not too far, look where we are?

                 Dm                   A
Bothering me, bothering you

A              F#m                      D
Lost in the sea, feel so complete

              Dm                              A
Love is a myth, depends who you're with

A             F#m              D    Dm
Bothering me, bothering you (ooh)

[Outro]

A             F#m
(Ooh ooh, ooh ooh)

D             Dm
(Ooh ooh, ooh ooh)

A              F#m
(Ooh ooh, ooh ooh)

D              Dm
(Ooh ooh, ooh ooh)

(Tribunnews.com/Enggar Kusuma)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Lirik Lagu
Am I Bothering You
Reality Club
BERITATERKAIT
    • AA
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Jasa Pasang Dinding Partisi Sidoarjo
    Jasa Pasang Dinding Partisi Sidoarjo
    Rp175.000
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    Al Quran Al Furqon Terjemahan Dan Tafsir Malang
    Al Quran Al Furqon Terjemahan Dan Tafsir Malang
    Rp110.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Mesin Perajang pemotong pengiris keripik Singkong Horizontal Murah graha mesin
    Mesin Perajang pemotong pengiris keripik Singkong Horizontal Murah graha mesin
    Rp8.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Pintu Harmonika Tarakan Bisa Custum Ukuran
    Pintu Harmonika Tarakan Bisa Custum Ukuran
    Rp850.000
    Kalimantan Utara, Tarakan
    Suzuki Ignis GL 1200cc AT Tahun 2018
    Suzuki Ignis GL 1200cc AT Tahun 2018
    Rp117.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Armco Corrugated Steel Pipe Pipa Baja Bergelombang Gorong Gorong Baja Guardrail Tangerang Banten
    Armco Corrugated Steel Pipe Pipa Baja Bergelombang Gorong Gorong Baja Guardrail Tangerang Banten
    Rp29.000
    Jawa Barat, Tangerang Kota
    Harga pasang kanopi atap alderon per meter
    Harga pasang kanopi atap alderon per meter
    Rp675.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Harga Borongan Pasang Rangka Galvalum Mojokerto
    Harga Borongan Pasang Rangka Galvalum Mojokerto
    Rp210.000
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    Tanah Pekarangan Strategis Terminal Jombor
    Tanah Pekarangan Strategis Terminal Jombor
    Rp16.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Kelas Privat Tiktok Shop Seller Center di Gresik
    Kelas Privat Tiktok Shop Seller Center di Gresik
    Rp1.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Gresik
    Disewakan rumah siap huni Tebet Timur II D Jakarta Selatan
    Disewakan rumah siap huni Tebet Timur II D Jakarta Selatan
    Rp75.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Tanah Pekarangan Strategis Dekat Kampus UAD
    Tanah Pekarangan Strategis Dekat Kampus UAD
    Rp6.500.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Tanah Bonus Bangunan Di Pogung Dekat UGM
    Tanah Bonus Bangunan Di Pogung Dekat UGM
    Rp1 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Kitab Balaghah Al Wadhihah Harga Termurah Malang
    Kitab Balaghah Al Wadhihah Harga Termurah Malang
    Rp51.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Distributor Baju Gamis Remaja Aura Hijab Blitar Jatim
    Distributor Baju Gamis Remaja Aura Hijab Blitar Jatim
    Rp337.000
    Jawa Timur, Blitar
    Tanah Kavling Villa Prigen Riverside Disini Asri Itu Berada
    Tanah Kavling Villa Prigen Riverside Disini Asri Itu Berada
    Rp78.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Pasuruan
    Jasa Bangun Rumah Krian Sidoarjo
    Jasa Bangun Rumah Krian Sidoarjo
    Rp2.750.000
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    Rumah Mewah Di Perumahan Dalam Ringroad Dekat Transmart
    Rumah Mewah Di Perumahan Dalam Ringroad Dekat Transmart
    Rp2,8 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Jam Tangan Apple Watch SE Gen 1 44mm Silver Secondf Mulus Ex Inter Jakarta Pusat
    Jam Tangan Apple Watch SE Gen 1 44mm Silver Secondf Mulus Ex Inter Jakarta Pusat
    Rp2.650.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Jasa Pasang Antena Tv Digital Dan Stb Kemanggisan Palmerah Jakarta Barat
    Jasa Pasang Antena Tv Digital Dan Stb Kemanggisan Palmerah Jakarta Barat
    Rp550.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan