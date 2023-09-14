Chord Gitar Lagu Am I Bothering You - Reality Club: Now I'm Bothering You, It's Bothering Me

Video lirik Am I Bothering You - Reality Club. Terdapat petikan lirik "Now I'm bothering you, it's bothering me What can I do? What should I do?".

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord lagu Am I Bothering You yang dinyanyikan oleh Reality Club.

Gup band indie asal Indonesia, Reality Club merilis lagu Am I Bothering You pada Mei 2023.

Lagu Am I Bothering You termuat dalam album Reality Club yang bertajuk Reality Club Presents.

Diketahui, video lirik lagu Am I Bothering You telah diunggah di kanal YouTube Reality Club pada 26 Mei 2023.

Dalam lagu Am I Bothering You terdapat petikan lirik "Now I'm bothering you, it's bothering me What can I do? What should I do?".

Untuk memainkannya, simak chord lagu Am I Bothering You - Reality Club yang dimulai dari kunci A.

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Love Epiphany - Reality Club: Were All Just Looking to Connect

Chord Lagu Am I Bothering You - Reality Club

[Intro] A*

A F#m D Dm (2x)

[Verse 1]

A F#m D Dm

We're both strangers to a miracle

A F#m D Dm

We've had our eyes locked for a while

A F#m D Dm

I've completed all the courses I need to understand my loneliness

A F#m D Dm

I've accepted that maybe we're meant for a different time

[Pre-Chorus]

D* Dm

But then out of the blue, a spark or two seems to generate

[Chorus]

A F#m D

Now I'm bothering you, it's bothering me

Dm A

What can I do? What should I do?

A F#m D

We're not too far, look where we are?

Dm A A

Bothering me, bothering you

[Verse 2]

A F#m D Dm

W? fill our days with hypotheticals (ooh ooh)

A F#m D Dm

Living vividly in our minds (ooh ooh)

A F#m D Dm

We take apart our dreams with heavy heart

A F#m D Dm

But I know that maybe we can start something right

[Pre-Chorus]

D* Dm

But then out of the blue, a spark or two seems to generate

[Chorus]

A F#m D

Now I'm bothering you, it's bothering me

Dm A

What can I do? What should I do?

A F#m D

We're not too far, look where we are?

Dm A

Bothering me, bothering you

A F#m D

Lost in the sea, feel so complete

Dm A

Love is a myth, depends who you're with

A F#m D Dm

Bothering me, bothering you (ooh)

[Instrumental] A F#m D Dm (4x)

[Pre-Chorus]

D* Dm*

But then out of the blue, a spark or two seems to generate

D* Dm

And you with similar views, you know my heart did incinerate

[Chorus]

A* F#m* D*

Now I'm bothering you, it's bothering me

Dm* A

What can I do? What should I do?

A F#m D

We're not too far, look where we are?

Dm A

Bothering me, bothering you

A F#m D

Lost in the sea, feel so complete

Dm A

Love is a myth, depends who you're with

A F#m D Dm

Bothering me, bothering you (ooh)

[Outro]

A F#m

(Ooh ooh, ooh ooh)

D Dm

(Ooh ooh, ooh ooh)

A F#m

(Ooh ooh, ooh ooh)

D Dm

(Ooh ooh, ooh ooh)

(Tribunnews.com/Enggar Kusuma)