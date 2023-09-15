Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Irish Goodbye - Anne Marie: Look What You Made Me Do

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini adalah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Irish Goodbye milik Anne Marie.

Musisi asal Inggris, Anne-Marie, merilis singel baru berjudul Irish Goodbye.

Singel baru bergenre pop tersebut dirilis pada 28 Juli 2023 melalui label rekaman Asylum Records.

Lagu Irish Goodbye muncul dalam album studio ketiganya yang bertajuk UNHEALTHY.

psycho (ss dari YouTube Official Anne Marie)

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Irish Goodbye - Anne Marie:

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu YOU & I - Anne Marie feat Khalid: So Why Dont We Stay Here?

G

Look what you made me do

G7

Got nothing left to lose

Em C Cm

It's like I barely knew you at all (Mhm)

G

Isn't it such a shame

G7

We could've drove away

Em

It's like I barely knew you

C Cm

Or even had you to lose you



G G7

You're makin' it worse, it's makin' me hurt

Em

I dive in head-first, you go in reverse

C

Made me feel like I'm living a lie

Cm G

But, it would be nice without an Irish goodbye



Feel a little (Uh-uh)

G7

In the middle (Uh-uh)



Living riddles (Uh-uh)

Em

If only you knew



You're something special (Uh-uh)

C

It made me mental (Uh-uh)

Cm

Sentimental (Uh-uh)

G B7

Thinkin' 'bout you got my love and my devotion

Em C D

If I can't love you, then no one else is, me and you



G

Look what you made me do

G7

Got nothing left to lose

Em C Cm

It's like I barely knew you at all (Mhm)

G

Isn't it such a shame

G7

We could've drove away

Em

It's like I barely knew you

C D

Or even had you to lose you



G G7

You're makin' it worse, it's makin' me hurt

Em

I dive in head-first, you go in reverse

C

Made me feel like I'm living a lie

N.C.

But, it would be nice without an Irish goodbye

(Tribunnews.com)