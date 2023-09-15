Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Irish Goodbye - Anne Marie: Look What You Made Me Do
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu IRISH GOODBYE milik Anne Marie dalam artikel berikut ini.
Penulis:
Rinanda DwiYuliawati
Editor:
bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini adalah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Irish Goodbye milik Anne Marie.
Musisi asal Inggris, Anne-Marie, merilis singel baru berjudul Irish Goodbye.
Singel baru bergenre pop tersebut dirilis pada 28 Juli 2023 melalui label rekaman Asylum Records.
Lagu Irish Goodbye muncul dalam album studio ketiganya yang bertajuk UNHEALTHY.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Irish Goodbye - Anne Marie:
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu YOU & I - Anne Marie feat Khalid: So Why Dont We Stay Here?
G
Look what you made me do
G7
Got nothing left to lose
Em C Cm
It's like I barely knew you at all (Mhm)
G
Isn't it such a shame
G7
We could've drove away
Em
It's like I barely knew you
C Cm
Or even had you to lose you
G G7
You're makin' it worse, it's makin' me hurt
Em
I dive in head-first, you go in reverse
C
Made me feel like I'm living a lie
Cm G
But, it would be nice without an Irish goodbye
Feel a little (Uh-uh)
G7
In the middle (Uh-uh)
Living riddles (Uh-uh)
Em
If only you knew
You're something special (Uh-uh)
C
It made me mental (Uh-uh)
Cm
Sentimental (Uh-uh)
G B7
Thinkin' 'bout you got my love and my devotion
Em C D
If I can't love you, then no one else is, me and you
G
Look what you made me do
G7
Got nothing left to lose
Em C Cm
It's like I barely knew you at all (Mhm)
G
Isn't it such a shame
G7
We could've drove away
Em
It's like I barely knew you
C D
Or even had you to lose you
G G7
You're makin' it worse, it's makin' me hurt
Em
I dive in head-first, you go in reverse
C
Made me feel like I'm living a lie
N.C.
But, it would be nice without an Irish goodbye
(Tribunnews.com)