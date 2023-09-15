Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Irish Goodbye - Anne Marie: Look What You Made Me Do

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu IRISH GOODBYE milik Anne Marie dalam artikel berikut ini.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Irish Goodbye - Anne Marie: Look What You Made Me Do
Instagram @annemarie
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu IRISH GOODBYE milik Anne Maria dalam artikel berikut ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini adalah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Irish Goodbye milik Anne Marie.

Musisi asal Inggris, Anne-Marie, merilis singel baru berjudul Irish Goodbye.

Singel baru bergenre pop tersebut dirilis pada 28 Juli 2023 melalui label rekaman Asylum Records.

Lagu Irish Goodbye muncul dalam album studio ketiganya yang bertajuk UNHEALTHY.

psycho
psycho (ss dari YouTube Official Anne Marie)

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Irish Goodbye - Anne Marie: 

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu YOU & I - Anne Marie feat Khalid: So Why Dont We Stay Here?

G
Look what you made me do
G7
Got nothing left to lose
Em          C             Cm
It's like I barely knew you at all (Mhm)
G
Isn't it such a shame
G7
We could've drove away
Em
It's like I barely knew you
C                Cm
Or even had you to lose you

G                                         G7
You're makin' it worse, it's makin' me hurt
Em
I dive in head-first, you go in reverse
C
Made me feel like I'm living a lie
Cm                                      G
But, it would be nice without an Irish goodbye

Feel a little (Uh-uh)
G7
In the middle (Uh-uh)

Living riddles (Uh-uh)
Em
If only you knew

You're something special (Uh-uh)
C
It made me mental (Uh-uh)
Cm
Sentimental (Uh-uh)
G                                       B7
Thinkin' 'bout you got my love and my devotion
Em                        C                      D
If I can't love you, then no one else is, me and you

G
Look what you made me do
G7
Got nothing left to lose
Em                 C                   Cm
It's like I barely knew you at all (Mhm)
G
Isn't it such a shame
G7
We could've drove away
Em
It's like I barely knew you
C                        D
Or even had you to lose you

G                                     G7
You're makin' it worse, it's makin' me hurt
Em
I dive in head-first, you go in reverse
C
Made me feel like I'm living a lie
N.C.
But, it would be nice without an Irish goodbye

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Lirik Lagu
UNHEALTHY
Anne Marie
Irish Goodbye
BERITATERKAIT
    • AA
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Motor Honda Scoopy Bekas Tahun 2019 Siap Pakai Mesin Halus Harga Terjangkau Kudus
    Motor Honda Scoopy Bekas Tahun 2019 Siap Pakai Mesin Halus Harga Terjangkau Kudus
    Rp17.250.000
    Jawa Tengah, Kudus
    RUKO KONDISI TERAWAT DI JALAN BUKIRSARI DEKAT DENGAN SEKOLAH SMA 7 MALANG
    RUKO KONDISI TERAWAT DI JALAN BUKIRSARI DEKAT DENGAN SEKOLAH SMA 7 MALANG
    Rp2,5 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Distributor paving block natural Kedungkandang
    Distributor paving block natural Kedungkandang
    Rp65.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Sedia Charger SUICOM SH335 di Tangerang Selatan
    Sedia Charger SUICOM SH335 di Tangerang Selatan
    Rp250.000
    Banten, Tangerang Selatan
    Botol Minum Tumbler Plastik Sport R700
    Botol Minum Tumbler Plastik Sport R700
    Rp22.000
    Banten, Tangerang
    Lunch Box 2 Sekat Wilton Dengan Alat Makan
    Lunch Box 2 Sekat Wilton Dengan Alat Makan
    Rp44.000
    Banten, Tangerang
    Label Baju Satin Jakarta Barat Juraganlabelscom
    Label Baju Satin Jakarta Barat Juraganlabelscom
    Rp125.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Distributor Kolam Terpal Sidoarjo
    Distributor Kolam Terpal Sidoarjo
    Rp80.000
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    WA 085 790 255 364Distributor Gamis Couple Anak Perempuan Izeta Blitar Jatim
    WA 085 790 255 364Distributor Gamis Couple Anak Perempuan Izeta Blitar Jatim
    Rp225.000
    Jawa Timur, Blitar
    Termurah Gedung 4 Lantai Melawai Raya Kebayoran Baru Jakarta Selatan
    Termurah Gedung 4 Lantai Melawai Raya Kebayoran Baru Jakarta Selatan
    Rp22,2 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Penyedia Jasa Survey Lidar Rantau Global Eksplorasi Indonesia
    Penyedia Jasa Survey Lidar Rantau Global Eksplorasi Indonesia
    Rp1.000.000
    Kalimantan Selatan, Tapin
    Payung Golf Rangka Besi Polos Payung anak Kualitas Premium
    Payung Golf Rangka Besi Polos Payung anak Kualitas Premium
    Rp63.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Aktivasi Internet Starlink Indonesia by Leosatelink
    Aktivasi Internet Starlink Indonesia by Leosatelink
    Rp25.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Mesin Pengaduk Dan Pemasak Dodol Jenang Selai Otomatis graha mesin
    Mesin Pengaduk Dan Pemasak Dodol Jenang Selai Otomatis graha mesin
    Rp15.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    motor xeon thn 2012 suratx komplit dan pajeg mati dua tahun
    motor xeon thn 2012 suratx komplit dan pajeg mati dua tahun
    Rp6.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Tegal
    Jasa Pembuatan Rak Minimarket Terpercaya Pacitan
    Jasa Pembuatan Rak Minimarket Terpercaya Pacitan
    Rp890.000
    Jawa Timur, Pacitan
    Agen Sorban Lombok Tengah Kualitas Tinggi dengan Sentuhan Budaya
    Agen Sorban Lombok Tengah Kualitas Tinggi dengan Sentuhan Budaya
    Rp15.000
    NTB, Lombok Tengah
    Pabrik Paving Block Persegi Klojen
    Pabrik Paving Block Persegi Klojen
    Rp60.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Bakteri FOG
    Bakteri FOG
    Rp19.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Borongan Bangun Rumah Sidoarjo
    Borongan Bangun Rumah Sidoarjo
    Rp2.750.000
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan