Lirik Lagu Mad World ONE OK ROCK: We Got Black Mascara Running, We Want Change, but It Ain’t Coming

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu dan romaji Mad World yang dipopulerkan oleh ONE OK ROCK.

Lagu Mad World tergabung dalam album Luxury Disease.

Lirik Mad World International Version

[Verse 1]

What would you say

If the whole world could hear it?

What would you do

If you knew they would believe it?

I need something real

And we don't care how you feel

I don’t wanna give up, we will never give up

[Chorus]

We got black mascara runnin'

We want change, but it ain't comin’

Hanging by a thread

So close to the edge

We wanna beat that generation

But we can't live up to their expectations

Hanging by a thread

So close to the edge

[Refrain]

Livin' in a mad world

We're livin' in a mad world

Livin' in a mad—

[Verse 2]

I cannot change

I'm proud of who I am

And this is how I stay

Don't care if you understand it

I need something real

And we don’t care how you feel

I don’t wanna give up, we will never give up

[Chorus]

We got black mascara runnin'

We want change, but it ain’t comin'

Hanging by a thread

So close to the edge

We wanna beat that generation

But we can't live up to their expectations

Hanging by a thread

So close to the edge

[Bridge]

Livin' in a mad world

We’re livin' in a mad world

We're livin' in a mad world

We're livin' in a mad world

We're livin' in a mad world

[Chorus]

We got black mascara runnin'

We want change, but it ain't comin'

Hanging by a thread

So close to the edge

We wanna beat that generation

But we can't live up to their expectations

Hanging by a thread

So close to the edge

[Outro]

What would you say

If the whole world could hear it?

What would you do

If you knew they would believe it?

Lirik romaji Mad World Japanese Version

[Verse 1]

Sekaijū ni konogoe wa todoku to

Shinjita hi sore ga boku no sekando bāsudē

Nani o iouga ima uso itsuwari no nai mono ga

Aru to shinjiteru boku wa sagashiteru

[Chorus]

Hikareta rēru o hazure

Atomodori wa dekinaku natta

Jūgo-sai no yoru kuchizusamu "jūgo no yoru"

Ano hi boku ga boku ni chikatta

Yume wa kareru koto naku buji ni sodatta

Jūkyu-nengo no ima boku ga iru kono sekai

[Refrain]

Livin' in a mad world

We livin' in a mad world

Livin' in a mad–

[Verse 2]

Keikai ni sukippu shite tobidashita makkurana uchuu ni

Poketto no nakayubi tate tsudzuke kakenuke ichi nuke baibai

An'na jibun ga ima iya hora kō nattayo ima!

Daremoga urayami dareka ga netamu

[Chorus]

Fuka shita tabako o kuwae

Nanika kara nigeru dakedatta

Jūgo-sai no yoru kuchizusamu "jūgo no yoru"

Ano hi subete ga kuzure dashita

Jibun no yowa-sa ga me no mae kumora shita

Jūkyu-nengo no ima boku ga kanjiru koto

[Refrain]

Living in a mad world

We're livin' in a mad world

We're livin' in a mad world

We're livin' in a mad world

We're livin' in a mad world

[Chorus]

Ano hi kimi ga boku ni hanashita

Yume no tsudzuki o kimi wa dokoka de mada

Kanaete irundaro? Tsudzukete irundaro?

Soshite boku mo kimi ni hanashita

Ano sōdaina yume no gōru wa kitto

Sou tōku wa nai! Itsuka mata hanashi o shiyou!

[Outro]

Sekaijū ni chirabatteiru "ai" o

Mitsuketa hi sore ga kimi no sekando bāsudē

