Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Mad World ONE OK ROCK: We Got Black Mascara Running, We Want Change, but It Ain’t Coming
Berikut lirik lagu dan romaji Mad World yang dipopulerkan oleh ONE OK ROCK. Lagu Mad World tergabung dalam album Luxury Disease.
Penulis:
Isti Prasetya
Editor:
Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu dan romaji Mad World yang dipopulerkan oleh ONE OK ROCK.
Lagu Mad World tergabung dalam album Luxury Disease.
Lirik Mad World International Version
[Verse 1]
What would you say
If the whole world could hear it?
What would you do
If you knew they would believe it?
I need something real
And we don't care how you feel
I don’t wanna give up, we will never give up
[Chorus]
We got black mascara runnin'
We want change, but it ain't comin’
Hanging by a thread
So close to the edge
We wanna beat that generation
But we can't live up to their expectations
Hanging by a thread
So close to the edge
[Refrain]
Livin' in a mad world
We're livin' in a mad world
Livin' in a mad—
[Verse 2]
I cannot change
I'm proud of who I am
And this is how I stay
Don't care if you understand it
I need something real
And we don’t care how you feel
I don’t wanna give up, we will never give up
[Chorus]
We got black mascara runnin'
We want change, but it ain’t comin'
Hanging by a thread
So close to the edge
We wanna beat that generation
But we can't live up to their expectations
Hanging by a thread
So close to the edge
[Bridge]
Livin' in a mad world
We’re livin' in a mad world
We're livin' in a mad world
We're livin' in a mad world
We're livin' in a mad world
[Chorus]
We got black mascara runnin'
We want change, but it ain't comin'
Hanging by a thread
So close to the edge
We wanna beat that generation
But we can't live up to their expectations
Hanging by a thread
So close to the edge
[Outro]
What would you say
If the whole world could hear it?
What would you do
If you knew they would believe it?
Baca juga: Cara Beli Photobook ONE OK ROCK Lewat Official Web Store, Bisa Pakai Tenso hingga Alternatif Jastip
Lirik romaji Mad World Japanese Version
[Verse 1]
Sekaijū ni konogoe wa todoku to
Shinjita hi sore ga boku no sekando bāsudē
Nani o iouga ima uso itsuwari no nai mono ga
Aru to shinjiteru boku wa sagashiteru
[Chorus]
Hikareta rēru o hazure
Atomodori wa dekinaku natta
Jūgo-sai no yoru kuchizusamu "jūgo no yoru"
Ano hi boku ga boku ni chikatta
Yume wa kareru koto naku buji ni sodatta
Jūkyu-nengo no ima boku ga iru kono sekai
[Refrain]
Livin' in a mad world
We livin' in a mad world
Livin' in a mad–
[Verse 2]
Keikai ni sukippu shite tobidashita makkurana uchuu ni
Poketto no nakayubi tate tsudzuke kakenuke ichi nuke baibai
An'na jibun ga ima iya hora kō nattayo ima!
Daremoga urayami dareka ga netamu
[Chorus]
Fuka shita tabako o kuwae
Nanika kara nigeru dakedatta
Jūgo-sai no yoru kuchizusamu "jūgo no yoru"
Ano hi subete ga kuzure dashita
Jibun no yowa-sa ga me no mae kumora shita
Jūkyu-nengo no ima boku ga kanjiru koto
[Refrain]
Living in a mad world
We're livin' in a mad world
We're livin' in a mad world
We're livin' in a mad world
We're livin' in a mad world
[Chorus]
Ano hi kimi ga boku ni hanashita
Yume no tsudzuki o kimi wa dokoka de mada
Kanaete irundaro? Tsudzukete irundaro?
Soshite boku mo kimi ni hanashita
Ano sōdaina yume no gōru wa kitto
Sou tōku wa nai! Itsuka mata hanashi o shiyou!
[Outro]
Sekaijū ni chirabatteiru "ai" o
Mitsuketa hi sore ga kimi no sekando bāsudē
(Tribunnews.com)