Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu Mad World ONE OK ROCK: We Got Black Mascara Running, We Want Change, but It Ain’t Coming

Berikut lirik lagu dan romaji Mad World yang dipopulerkan oleh ONE OK ROCK. Lagu Mad World tergabung dalam album Luxury Disease.

Penulis: Isti Prasetya
zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu Mad World ONE OK ROCK: We Got Black Mascara Running, We Want Change, but It Ain’t Coming
oneokrock.com
Berikut lirik lagu dan romaji Mad World yang dipopulerkan oleh ONE OK ROCK. Lagu Mad World tergabung dalam album Luxury Disease. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM -  Berikut lirik lagu dan romaji Mad World yang dipopulerkan oleh ONE OK ROCK.

Lagu Mad World tergabung dalam album Luxury Disease.

Lirik Mad World International Version

[Verse 1]
What would you say
If the whole world could hear it?
What would you do
If you knew they would believe it?
I need something real
And we don't care how you feel
I don’t wanna give up, we will never give up

[Chorus]
We got black mascara runnin'
We want change, but it ain't comin’
Hanging by a thread
So close to the edge
We wanna beat that generation
But we can't live up to their expectations
Hanging by a thread
So close to the edge

[Refrain]
Livin' in a mad world
We're livin' in a mad world
Livin' in a mad—

[Verse 2]
I cannot change
I'm proud of who I am
And this is how I stay
Don't care if you understand it
I need something real
And we don’t care how you feel
I don’t wanna give up, we will never give up

[Chorus]
We got black mascara runnin'
We want change, but it ain’t comin'
Hanging by a thread
So close to the edge
We wanna beat that generation
But we can't live up to their expectations
Hanging by a thread
So close to the edge

[Bridge]
Livin' in a mad world
We’re livin' in a mad world
We're livin' in a mad world
We're livin' in a mad world
We're livin' in a mad world

[Chorus]
We got black mascara runnin'
We want change, but it ain't comin'
Hanging by a thread
So close to the edge
We wanna beat that generation
But we can't live up to their expectations
Hanging by a thread
So close to the edge

[Outro]
What would you say
If the whole world could hear it?
What would you do
If you knew they would believe it?

Baca juga: Cara Beli Photobook ONE OK ROCK Lewat Official Web Store, Bisa Pakai Tenso hingga Alternatif Jastip

Lirik romaji Mad World Japanese Version

[Verse 1]
Sekaijū ni konogoe wa todoku to
Shinjita hi sore ga boku no sekando bāsudē
Nani o iouga ima uso itsuwari no nai mono ga
Aru to shinjiteru boku wa sagashiteru

[Chorus]
Hikareta rēru o hazure
Atomodori wa dekinaku natta
Jūgo-sai no yoru kuchizusamu "jūgo no yoru"
Ano hi boku ga boku ni chikatta
Yume wa kareru koto naku buji ni sodatta
Jūkyu-nengo no ima boku ga iru kono sekai

[Refrain]
Livin' in a mad world
We livin' in a mad world
Livin' in a mad–

[Verse 2]
Keikai ni sukippu shite tobidashita makkurana uchuu ni
Poketto no nakayubi tate tsudzuke kakenuke ichi nuke baibai
An'na jibun ga ima iya hora kō nattayo ima!
Daremoga urayami dareka ga netamu

[Chorus]
Fuka shita tabako o kuwae
Nanika kara nigeru dakedatta
Jūgo-sai no yoru kuchizusamu "jūgo no yoru"
Ano hi subete ga kuzure dashita
Jibun no yowa-sa ga me no mae kumora shita
Jūkyu-nengo no ima boku ga kanjiru koto

[Refrain]
Living in a mad world
We're livin' in a mad world
We're livin' in a mad world
We're livin' in a mad world
We're livin' in a mad world

[Chorus]
Ano hi kimi ga boku ni hanashita
Yume no tsudzuki o kimi wa dokoka de mada
Kanaete irundaro? Tsudzukete irundaro?
Soshite boku mo kimi ni hanashita
Ano sōdaina yume no gōru wa kitto
Sou tōku wa nai! Itsuka mata hanashi o shiyou!

[Outro]
Sekaijū ni chirabatteiru "ai" o
Mitsuketa hi sore ga kimi no sekando bāsudē

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu
Mad World - ONE OK ROCK
ONE OK ROCK
BERITATERKAIT
    • AA
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Rumah Tempat Usaha Percetakan dan Kost
    Rumah Tempat Usaha Percetakan dan Kost
    Rp10 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Termurah 2 Unit Gandeng Taman Anggrek Condominium Jakarta Barat
    Termurah 2 Unit Gandeng Taman Anggrek Condominium Jakarta Barat
    Rp4,6 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Kambing Guling Jogja
    Kambing Guling Jogja
    Rp350.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Ruko 2 Unit Tanjung Duren Komplek Central Park Mall Jakarta Barat
    Ruko 2 Unit Tanjung Duren Komplek Central Park Mall Jakarta Barat
    Rp18 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Pekarangan 90m Karanganyar Kota
    Pekarangan 90m Karanganyar Kota
    Rp162.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Karanganyar
    RUMAH KONDISI BAGUS DI JALAN LAYUR INDAH SUASANA TENANG DAN NYAMAN DEKAT DENGAN JALAN SOEKARNO HATTA
    RUMAH KONDISI BAGUS DI JALAN LAYUR INDAH SUASANA TENANG DAN NYAMAN DEKAT DENGAN JALAN SOEKARNO HATTA
    Rp850.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Lelang Hotel Bali di Denpasar Timur Strategis di Pinggir Jalan Raya
    Lelang Hotel Bali di Denpasar Timur Strategis di Pinggir Jalan Raya
    Rp51 Milyar
    Bali, Denpasar
    Mimbar Masjid Jati Mimbar Jati Jepara Mimbar Jati Mimbar Ukir Jepara
    Mimbar Masjid Jati Mimbar Jati Jepara Mimbar Jati Mimbar Ukir Jepara
    Rp8.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Turun Harga Rumah Menteng Jl Prof Moh Yamin SH No 24 Jakarta Pusat
    Turun Harga Rumah Menteng Jl Prof Moh Yamin SH No 24 Jakarta Pusat
    Rp32,5 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Penambah berat badan demak
    Penambah berat badan demak
    Rp125.000
    Jawa Tengah, Demak
    Tanah Strategis Murah Mangku Jalan Aspal Dekat Kota Wonosari di Bejiharjo Gunungkidul
    Tanah Strategis Murah Mangku Jalan Aspal Dekat Kota Wonosari di Bejiharjo Gunungkidul
    Rp250.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Gunung Kidul
    Ruko 4 Lantai Jalan Jati Baru Raya Gambir Jakarta Pusat
    Ruko 4 Lantai Jalan Jati Baru Raya Gambir Jakarta Pusat
    Rp7,9 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Rumah Jl Batu Mutiara Kayu Putih Pulo Gadung Jakarta Timur
    Rumah Jl Batu Mutiara Kayu Putih Pulo Gadung Jakarta Timur
    Rp2,9 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Gedung Perkantoran Jalan Raya Poltangan Jagakarsa Jakarta Selatan
    Gedung Perkantoran Jalan Raya Poltangan Jagakarsa Jakarta Selatan
    Rp14,9 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Rumah Mewah di Perumahan Rancho Indah Jagakarsa Jakarta Selatan
    Rumah Mewah di Perumahan Rancho Indah Jagakarsa Jakarta Selatan
    Rp12 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    3 Unit Ruko Kebayoran Baru Jl Tebah No 10 Jakarta Selatan
    3 Unit Ruko Kebayoran Baru Jl Tebah No 10 Jakarta Selatan
    Rp26,7 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Ruko Jl Kemang Utara Gedung Tiara Buncit Pancoran Jakarta Selatan
    Ruko Jl Kemang Utara Gedung Tiara Buncit Pancoran Jakarta Selatan
    Rp3,5 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Rumah Jl Jaya Mandala VII No 3 Menteng Dalam Tebet Jakarta Selatan
    Rumah Jl Jaya Mandala VII No 3 Menteng Dalam Tebet Jakarta Selatan
    Rp20,4 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Tanah Murah dan Strategis selatan pasar playen Gunung Kidul
    Tanah Murah dan Strategis selatan pasar playen Gunung Kidul
    Rp235.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Gunung Kidul
    Tanah murah strategis dekat ringroad dan kota wonosari gunungkidul
    Tanah murah strategis dekat ringroad dan kota wonosari gunungkidul
    Rp90.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Gunung Kidul
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan