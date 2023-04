Serang Honda Soal Banding Hukuman Steward MotoGP, Ducati: Marc Marquez Adalah Bencana!

AFP/PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA

Honda Spanish rider Marc Marquez (C TOP) crashes with Aprilia Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira (C BOTTOM) as Ducati Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia (R) rides past during the MotoGP race of the Portuguese Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao, on March 26, 2023. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)