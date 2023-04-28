MotoGP

Live Streaming FP1 dan FP2 MotoGP Spanyol Hari Ini, Jumat 28 April: Balapan Mulai Jam 15.45 WIB

Inilah live streaming FP1 dan FP2 MotoGP Spanyol 2023 yang disiarkan Vision Plus, pada Jumat (28/4/2023) hari ini, mulai balapan pukul 15.45 WIB.

Penulis: Rochmat Purnomo
zoom-inlihat foto Live Streaming FP1 dan FP2 MotoGP Spanyol Hari Ini, Jumat 28 April: Balapan Mulai Jam 15.45 WIB
PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP
Para pembalap berkompetisi di awal balapan MotoGP Grand Prix Portugal di Sirkuit Internasional Algarve. Inilah live streaming FP1 dan FP2 MotoGP Spanyol 2023 yang disiarkan Vision Plus, pada Jumat (28/4/2023) hari ini, mulai balapan pukul 15.45 WIB. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak live streaming latihan bebas (FP) MotoGP Spanyol 2023 yang berlangsung di Sirkuit Jerez, Jumat (28/4/2023) hari ini.

Menurut laman resmi MotoGP, jadwal FP1 MotoGP Spanyol 2023 baru dimulai pukul 15.45 WIB hingga 16.30 WIB.

Berikutnya FP2 MotoGP Spanyol 2023 baru kembali dimainkan malam harinya, pukul 20.00 WIB hingga 21.00 WIB.

Keseruan MotoGP Spanyol 2023 mulai dari FP1, FP2, FP3, F4, Kualifikasi hingga Race disiarkan secara live streaming Vision Plus.

Baca juga: MotoGP Spanyol 2023 - Sudahi Masa Galaumu Bagnaia, Rekor Rossi Dua Dekade Menanti

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 15: Fabio Quartararo dari Prancis dan Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team bersiap untuk start di grid selama MotoGP Amerika - Sprint pada 15 April 2023 di Austin, Texas.
AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 15: Fabio Quartararo dari Prancis dan Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team bersiap untuk start di grid selama MotoGP Amerika - Sprint pada 15 April 2023 di Austin, Texas. (MIRCO LAZZARI GP / GETTY IMAGES AMERIKA UTARA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP)

Link Live Streaming MotoGP Spanyol 2023

FP1 MotoGP Spanyol 2023 <<<<

FP2 MotoGP Spanyol 2023 <<<<

Harga Paket Langganan Vision Plus

Premium Sports 30 Hari - Rp 35 Ribu

Premium Sports 90 Hari - Rp 95 Ribu

Premium Sports 1 Tahun  - Rp 200 Ribu

Jadwal MotoGP Spanyol 2023

  • Jumat, 28 April 2023

Pukul 14.00 - 14.35 WIB - Practice 1 Moto3

Pukul 14.50 - 15.30 WIB - Practice 1 Moto2

Pukul 15.45 - 16.30 WIB - Practice 1 MotoGP

Pukul 18.15 - 18.50 WIB - Practice 2 Moto3

Pukul 19.05 - 19.45 WIB - Practice 2 Moto2

Pukul 20.00 - 21.00 WIB - Practice 2 MotoGP

  • Sabtu, 30 April 2023

Pukul 13.40 - 14.10 WIB - Practice 3 Moto3

Pukul 14.25 - 14.55 WIB - Practice 3 Moto2

Pukul 15.10 - 15.40 WIB - FP MotoGP

Pukul 15.50 - 16.05 WIB - Q1 MotoGP

Pukul 16.15 - 16.30 WIB - Q2 MotoGP

Pukul 17.50 - 18.05 WIB - Q1 Moto3

Pukul 18.15 - 18.30 WIB - Q2 Moto3

Pukul 18.45 - 19.00 WIB - Q1 Moto2

Pukul 19.10 - 19.25 WIB - Q2 Moto2

Pukul 20.00 WIB - Sprint Race MotoGP

  • Minggu, 1 Mei 2023

Pukul 17.00 WIB - Race Moto3

Pukul 18.15 WIB - Race Moto2

Pukul 20.00 WIB - Race MotoGP

Keterangan

FP: Free Practice (latihan bebas)

Q: Kualifikasi

(Tribunnews.com/Ipunk)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
MotoGP
live streaming
FP1
FP2
MotoGP Spanyol
Sirkuit Jerez
BERITA TERKAIT
marc-marquez-di-paddock-motogp-portugal-2023.jpg

Sempat Bikin Gaduh, Marc Marquez Malah Curhat Kesedihan Gagal Comeback di MotoGP Spanyol 2023

11 jam lalu

francesco-bagnaia-dan-marc-marquez.jpg

Fakta Menarik MotoGP Spanyol 2023 - Marc Marquez Absen, 9 Rider Tuan Rumah Jangan Cuma Jadi Beban

1 hari lalu

marc-marquez-di-paddock-motogp-portugal-2023.jpg

BREAKING NEWS: Marc Marquez Batal Comeback di MotoGP Spanyol 2023, Rider Superbike Jadi Pengganti

1 hari lalu

  • Cara Aktifkan Fitur Baru WhatsApp, Dapat Tertaut di 4 Handphone Sekaligus
    Tips Handphone
    Cara Aktifkan Fitur Baru WhatsApp, Dapat Tertaut di 4 Handphone Sekaligus
    Wardah Crystal Secret Dark Spot & Brightening Serum jadi Solusi Hempas Noda Hitam, Ini Reviewnya
    Skincare
    Wardah Crystal Secret Dark Spot & Brightening Serum jadi Solusi Hempas Noda Hitam, Ini Reviewnya
    5 Rekomendasi Keyboard Gaming FANTECH, Cocok untuk Gamers Profesional
    Aksesoris Gaming
    5 Rekomendasi Keyboard Gaming FANTECH, Cocok untuk Gamers Profesional
    5 Tips Mengatasi Bau Hewan Peliharaan di Rumah, Bisa Menggunakan Cuka
    Tips Home Care
    5 Tips Mengatasi Bau Hewan Peliharaan di Rumah, Bisa Menggunakan Cuka
    Edelweiss, Bunga Langka yang Punya Banyak Manfaat untuk Kecantikan Kulit
    Tips Kecantikan
    Edelweiss, Bunga Langka yang Punya Banyak Manfaat untuk Kecantikan Kulit
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    RUMAH MEWAH IDAMAN CLUSTER SAMBIROTO UNIT TERBATAS!
    RUMAH MEWAH IDAMAN CLUSTER SAMBIROTO UNIT TERBATAS!
    Rp585.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    RUMAH BARU & SIAP HUNI DI KALASAN, SLEMAN
    RUMAH BARU & SIAP HUNI DI KALASAN, SLEMAN
    Rp875.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Rumah Sumedang Cimalaka Strategis Untuk Usaha
    Dijual Rumah Sumedang Cimalaka Strategis Untuk Usaha
    Rp3,5 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Sumedang
    Promo Mobil Toyota Semua Tipe Terlengkap (DP Ringan) - Denpasar
    Promo Mobil Toyota Semua Tipe Terlengkap (DP Ringan) - Denpasar
    Rp35.000.000
    Bali, Denpasar
    Toko Elektronik Pasang Antena Tv Digital & Set Top Box Setu, Tangerang Selatan - Banten
    Toko Elektronik Pasang Antena Tv Digital & Set Top Box Setu, Tangerang Selatan - Banten
    Rp400.000
    Banten, Tangerang Selatan
    Jual Rumah Bandung Baleendah Bebas Banjir Di Permai
    Jual Rumah Bandung Baleendah Bebas Banjir Di Permai
    Rp850.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    jasa pasang kamera cctv
    jasa pasang kamera cctv
    Rp3.250.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Jual Apartement Bandung Coblong Apartemen Cantik Di Dago , Beverly Dago Strategis.
    Jual Apartement Bandung Coblong Apartemen Cantik Di Dago , Beverly Dago Strategis.
    Rp600.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Rumah Cluster 2 Lantai Murah 3 Kamar Dekat CandiGolf Jangli Tembalang Semarang
    Rumah Cluster 2 Lantai Murah 3 Kamar Dekat CandiGolf Jangli Tembalang Semarang
    Rp741.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    Jual Rumah 3 Kamar 204m2 Tajur Halang Bogor 12728C
    Jual Rumah 3 Kamar 204m2 Tajur Halang Bogor 12728C
    Rp850.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Pelayanan Praktek Kerja Internet Marketing Tegal
    Pelayanan Praktek Kerja Internet Marketing Tegal
    Rp100.000
    Jawa Tengah, Tegal
    BIO INSULEAF OBAT DEABETES COD JAKARTA SELATAN PASAR MINGGU 088221847369
    BIO INSULEAF OBAT DEABETES COD JAKARTA SELATAN PASAR MINGGU 088221847369
    Rp390.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Dijual Rumah Sumedang Tanjungsari Siap Huni Di Pinggir Jalan Provinsi Cocok Untuk Kantor
    Dijual Rumah Sumedang Tanjungsari Siap Huni Di Pinggir Jalan Provinsi Cocok Untuk Kantor
    Rp16 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Sumedang
    RUMAH TERMURAH 500 JUTAAN DENGAN LUAS BANGUNAN 80 DI KALASAN
    RUMAH TERMURAH 500 JUTAAN DENGAN LUAS BANGUNAN 80 DI KALASAN
    Rp575.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Gedung Perkantoran 6 Lantai di Jl. Warung Buncit Raya Kalibata - Jakarta Selatan
    Dijual Gedung Perkantoran 6 Lantai di Jl. Warung Buncit Raya Kalibata - Jakarta Selatan
    Rp65 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Jam Dinding Oval Cantik Bisa Custom Logo
    Jam Dinding Oval Cantik Bisa Custom Logo
    Rp64.500
    Banten, Tangerang
    RUMAH SIAP HUNI DAERAH PURWOMARTANI JOGJA TIMUR 2 LANTAI DALAM PERUMAHAN
    RUMAH SIAP HUNI DAERAH PURWOMARTANI JOGJA TIMUR 2 LANTAI DALAM PERUMAHAN
    Rp1,6 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    RUMAH CANTIK DENGAN TANAH LUAS DI PURWOMARTANI KALASAN SLEMAN 500JT SHM!
    RUMAH CANTIK DENGAN TANAH LUAS DI PURWOMARTANI KALASAN SLEMAN 500JT SHM!
    Rp575.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    TERBATAS!!! RUMAH SIAP HUNI SUDAH FULL FURNISHED DI KALASAN
    TERBATAS!!! RUMAH SIAP HUNI SUDAH FULL FURNISHED DI KALASAN
    Rp775.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    2 Ruko Gandeng, Komplek Ruko 141, Jl Pangeran Jayakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    2 Ruko Gandeng, Komplek Ruko 141, Jl Pangeran Jayakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Rp7,9 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan