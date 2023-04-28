MotoGP
Live Streaming FP1 dan FP2 MotoGP Spanyol Hari Ini, Jumat 28 April: Balapan Mulai Jam 15.45 WIB
Inilah live streaming FP1 dan FP2 MotoGP Spanyol 2023 yang disiarkan Vision Plus, pada Jumat (28/4/2023) hari ini, mulai balapan pukul 15.45 WIB.
Rochmat Purnomo
Siti Nurjannah Wulandari
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak live streaming latihan bebas (FP) MotoGP Spanyol 2023 yang berlangsung di Sirkuit Jerez, Jumat (28/4/2023) hari ini.
Menurut laman resmi MotoGP, jadwal FP1 MotoGP Spanyol 2023 baru dimulai pukul 15.45 WIB hingga 16.30 WIB.
Berikutnya FP2 MotoGP Spanyol 2023 baru kembali dimainkan malam harinya, pukul 20.00 WIB hingga 21.00 WIB.
Keseruan MotoGP Spanyol 2023 mulai dari FP1, FP2, FP3, F4, Kualifikasi hingga Race disiarkan secara live streaming Vision Plus.
Link Live Streaming MotoGP Spanyol 2023
Harga Paket Langganan Vision Plus
Premium Sports 30 Hari - Rp 35 Ribu
Premium Sports 90 Hari - Rp 95 Ribu
Premium Sports 1 Tahun - Rp 200 Ribu
Jadwal MotoGP Spanyol 2023
- Jumat, 28 April 2023
Pukul 14.00 - 14.35 WIB - Practice 1 Moto3
Pukul 14.50 - 15.30 WIB - Practice 1 Moto2
Pukul 15.45 - 16.30 WIB - Practice 1 MotoGP
Pukul 18.15 - 18.50 WIB - Practice 2 Moto3
Pukul 19.05 - 19.45 WIB - Practice 2 Moto2
Pukul 20.00 - 21.00 WIB - Practice 2 MotoGP
- Sabtu, 30 April 2023
Pukul 13.40 - 14.10 WIB - Practice 3 Moto3
Pukul 14.25 - 14.55 WIB - Practice 3 Moto2
Pukul 15.10 - 15.40 WIB - FP MotoGP
Pukul 15.50 - 16.05 WIB - Q1 MotoGP
Pukul 16.15 - 16.30 WIB - Q2 MotoGP
Pukul 17.50 - 18.05 WIB - Q1 Moto3
Pukul 18.15 - 18.30 WIB - Q2 Moto3
Pukul 18.45 - 19.00 WIB - Q1 Moto2
Pukul 19.10 - 19.25 WIB - Q2 Moto2
Pukul 20.00 WIB - Sprint Race MotoGP
- Minggu, 1 Mei 2023
Pukul 17.00 WIB - Race Moto3
Pukul 18.15 WIB - Race Moto2
Pukul 20.00 WIB - Race MotoGP
Keterangan
FP: Free Practice (latihan bebas)
Q: Kualifikasi
