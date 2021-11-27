Liga Inggris
Susunan Pemain dan Live Streaming Liverpool vs Southampton Liga Inggris, Tonton Mola TV Lewat HP
Penulis: Rochmat Purnomo
Editor: Husein Sanusi
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut susunan pemain dan live streaming Liverpool vs Southampton dalam lanjutan pekan 13 Liga Inggris, Sabtu (27/11/2021) malam WIB.
Pertandingan Liverpool vs Southampton berlangsung di Anfield Stadium.
Keseruan duel Liverpool vs Southampton dijadwalkan kick off mulai pukul 22.00 WIB.
Laga Liverpool vs Southampton dapat disaksikan secara Live Mola TV melalui perangkat HP maupun PC.
Baca juga: Jelang Chelsea vs Man United Liga Inggris, Tuchel Sampaikan Kabar Buruk, Ben Chilwell Absen 6 Minggu
Baca juga: Ralf Rangnick Jadi Pelatih Man United, Jurgen Klopp: Bukan Kabar Baik Bagi Tim Liga Inggris
Berikut Susunan Pemainnya
Liverpool
Alisson (GK); Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, (c) Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcântara, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mané.
Southampton
Alex McCarthy (GK); Jan Bednarek, Lyanco, Mohammed Salisu, Valentino Livramento, (c) James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Romain Perraud, Armando Broja, Che Adams, Adam Armstrong.
Link Live Streaming Liverpool vs Southampton
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
