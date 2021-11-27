Breaking News:

Susunan Pemain dan Live Streaming Liverpool vs Southampton Liga Inggris, Tonton Mola TV Lewat HP

Laga Liverpool vs Southampton dapat disaksikan secara Live Mola TV melalui perangkat HP maupun PC mulai pukul 22.00 WIB.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut susunan pemain dan live streaming Liverpool vs Southampton dalam lanjutan pekan 13 Liga Inggris, Sabtu (27/11/2021) malam WIB.

Pertandingan Liverpool vs Southampton berlangsung di Anfield Stadium.

Keseruan duel Liverpool vs Southampton dijadwalkan kick off mulai pukul 22.00 WIB.

Laga Liverpool vs Southampton dapat disaksikan secara Live Mola TV melalui perangkat HP maupun PC.

Berikut Susunan Pemainnya

Liverpool

Alisson (GK); Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, (c) Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcântara, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mané.

Southampton

Alex McCarthy (GK); Jan Bednarek, Lyanco, Mohammed Salisu, Valentino Livramento, (c) James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Romain Perraud, Armando Broja, Che Adams, Adam Armstrong.

Link Live Streaming Liverpool vs Southampton

