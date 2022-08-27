Liga Inggris
Sedang Berlangsung Live Streaming Southampton vs MU Liga Inggris, Tonton di HP
Link live streming tv online pertandingan Southampton vs Manchester United (MU) di Liga Inggris malam ini pukul 18.30 WIB. Tonton di Vidio.com.
Penulis: Drajat Sugiri
Editor: Muhammad Nursina Rasyidin
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Sedang berlangsung live streaming pertandingan Liga Inggris pekan ke-4 antara Southampton vs Manchester United.
Laga Southampton vs Manchester United Liga Inggris berlangsung di Stadion St Mary's, Sabtu (27/8/2022) pukul 18.30 WIB.
Keseruan Southampton vs MU saling sikut untuk mengamankan tiga poin dapat Anda saksikan via live streaming Vidio.com. Tonton di HP.
Baca juga: Live Streaming Southampton vs Manchester United Liga Inggris Malam Ini, Link di Sini
Link Live Streaming
Daftar Susunan Pemain
Manchester United
David de Gea (GK): Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Malacia, Diogo Dalot: Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes: Elanga, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho.
Southampton FC
Bazunu (GK): Walker-Peters, Salisu, Moussa Djenepo: Ward-Prowse, R Lavia: Aribo, M Elyounoussi, A Amstrong: Che Adams.
(Tribunnews.com/Giri)