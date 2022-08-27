Liga Inggris

Sedang Berlangsung Live Streaming Southampton vs MU Liga Inggris, Tonton di HP

Link live streming tv online pertandingan Southampton vs Manchester United (MU) di Liga Inggris malam ini pukul 18.30 WIB. Tonton di Vidio.com.

Sedang berlangsung pertandingan Southampton vs Manchester United pada pekan ke-4 Liga Inggris akan berlangsung di Stadion Sty Mary's, Sabtu (27/8/2022) pukul 18.30 WIB. Pertandingan dapat disaksikan via live streaming Vidio.com. 

Link Live Streaming

Akses di Sini>>> 

Akses di Sini>>> 

Daftar Susunan Pemain

Manchester United

David de Gea (GK): Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Malacia, Diogo Dalot: Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes: Elanga, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho.

Southampton FC

Bazunu (GK): Walker-Peters, Salisu, Moussa Djenepo: Ward-Prowse, R Lavia: Aribo, M Elyounoussi, A Amstrong: Che Adams.

