Liga Inggris
Live Streaming Liverpool vs Manchester City Liga Inggris, Akses Link Nonton di HP di Sini
Akses di sini, link live streaming Liverpool vs Manchester City dalam pekan 11 Liga Inggris malam ini, Minggu (16/10/2022) pukul 22.30 WIB.
Penulis: Muhammad Nursina Rasyidin
Editor: Wahyu Gilang Putranto
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Live streaming Liverpool vs Manchester City dalam pekan Liga Inggris malam ini di Vidio.
Pertandingan Liverpool vs Manchester City Liga Inggris berlanngsung di Anfield Stadium, Minggu (16/10/2022).
Kick-off laga Liverpool vs Man City dijadwalkan mulai pukul 22.30 WIB.
Laga tersebut bisa disaksikan melalui live streaming Vidio.com dengan berlangganan paket premier.
Berikut link live streaming Liverpool vs Manchester City
Link <<<
Link <<<
Prediksi Susunan Pemain Liverpool vs Manchester City:
Liverpool:
Alisson; Milner, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Jota
Pelatih: Jurgen Klopp
Manchester City:
Ederson; Cancelo, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Grealish
Pelatih: Pep Guardiola
Head to head Liverpool vs Manchester City:
30 Juli 2022 - Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City (Community Shield)
16 April 2022 - Manchester City 2-3 Liverpool (FA Cup)
10 April 2022 - Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool (Liga Inggris)
3 Oktober 2021 - Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City (Liga Inggris)
7 Februari 2021 - Liverpool 1-4 Manchester City (Liga Inggris)
8 November 2020 - Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool (Liga Inggris)
2 Juli 2020 - Manchester City 4-0 Liverpool (Liga Inggris)
10 November 2019 - Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City (Liga Inggris)
(Tribunnews.com/Sina)