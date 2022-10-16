Liga Inggris

Live Streaming Liverpool vs Manchester City Liga Inggris, Akses Link Nonton di HP di Sini

Akses di sini, link live streaming Liverpool vs Manchester City dalam pekan 11 Liga Inggris malam ini, Minggu (16/10/2022) pukul 22.30 WIB.

AFP/PAUL ELLIS
Gelandang Manchester City asal Portugal Bernardo Silva (2R) bersaing dengan gelandang Liverpool Inggris Jordan Henderson selama pertandingan sepak bola Liga Premier Inggris antara Manchester City dan Liverpool di Stadion Etihad di Manchester, barat laut Inggris, pada 10 April 2022. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Live streaming Liverpool vs Manchester City dalam pekan Liga Inggris malam ini di Vidio.

Pertandingan Liverpool vs Manchester City Liga Inggris berlanngsung di Anfield Stadium, Minggu (16/10/2022).

Kick-off laga Liverpool vs Man City dijadwalkan mulai pukul 22.30 WIB.

Laga tersebut bisa disaksikan melalui live streaming Vidio.com dengan berlangganan paket premier.

Berikut link live streaming Liverpool vs Manchester City

Link <<<

Link <<<

Prediksi Susunan Pemain Liverpool vs Manchester City:

Liverpool:

Alisson; Milner, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Jota

Pelatih: Jurgen Klopp

Manchester City:

Ederson; Cancelo, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Pelatih: Pep Guardiola

Head to head Liverpool vs Manchester City:

30 Juli 2022 - Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City (Community Shield)

16 April 2022 - Manchester City 2-3 Liverpool (FA Cup)

10 April 2022 - Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool (Liga Inggris)

3 Oktober 2021 - Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City (Liga Inggris)

7 Februari 2021 - Liverpool 1-4 Manchester City (Liga Inggris)

8 November 2020 - Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool (Liga Inggris)

2 Juli 2020 - Manchester City 4-0 Liverpool (Liga Inggris)

10 November 2019 - Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City (Liga Inggris)

Klub
D
M
S
K
GM
GK
-/+
P
1
Arsenal
7
6
0
1
17
7
10
18
2
Manchester City
7
5
2
0
23
6
17
17
3
Tottenham
7
5
2
0
18
7
11
17
4
Brighton
6
4
1
1
11
5
6
13
5
Manchester United
6
4
0
2
8
8
0
12
berita POPULER

