Liga Inggris

Live Streaming Leicester vs Man City Liga Inggris Malam Ini Pukul 18.30 WIB

Akses di sini, link live streaming Leicester vs Man City matchday 14 Liga Inggris malam ini, Sabtu (29/10/2022) pukul 18.30 WIB live Vidio.com.

Editor: Drajat Sugiri
zoom-inlihat foto Live Streaming Leicester vs Man City Liga Inggris Malam Ini Pukul 18.30 WIB
Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP
Akses di sini, link live streaming Leicester vs Man City matchday 14 Liga Inggris malam ini, Sabtu (29/10/2022) pukul 18.30 WIB live Vidio.com. - Para pemain Manchester City berpose sebelum pertandingan sepak bola grup G putaran pertama Liga Champions hari ke-4 FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City di Kopenhagen, Denmark, pada 11 Oktober 2022. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Live streaming Leicester vs Man City dalam matchday 14 Liga Inggris malam ini di Vidio.com.

Pertandingan Leicester vs Man City Liga Inggris berlangsung di King Power Stadium, Sabtu (29/10/2022).

Kick-off laga Leicester vs Man City dijawalkan mulai pukul 18.30 WIB.

Laga tersebut bisa disaksikan melalui live streaming Vidio.com.

Baca juga: Prediksi Skor Leicester vs Man City Liga Inggris: Saatnya Haaland Tambah Koleksi Gol

Berikut link live streaming Leicester vs Man City

Link <<<

Link <<<

Prediksi susunan pemain Leicester vs Man City

Leicester

ward, Castagne, Faes, Amartey, Justin, Soumare, James Maddison, Tielmans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Vardy.

Pelatih: Brendan Rodgers

Manchester City

Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Akanji, Laporte, Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Grealish, Alvarez.

Pelatih: Pep Guardiola

Head to head Leicester vs Man City

26 Desember 2021 - Man City 6-3 Leicester

11 September 2021 - Manchester City 0-1 Leicester

3 April 2021 - Leicester 20-1 Manchester City

27 September 2020 - Manchester City 2-5 Leicester

22 Februari 2020 - Leicester 0-1 Manchester City

21 Desember 2019 - Manchester 3-1 Leicester

(Tribunnews.com/Sina)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
live streaming
LIVE Streaming TV Online
Leicester vs Man City
Leicester City
Manchester City
Liga Inggris
Hasil Liga Inggris
Berita Liga Inggris
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

Klub
D
M
S
K
GM
GK
-/+
P
1
Arsenal
10
9
0
1
24
10
14
27
2
Manchester City
10
7
2
1
33
10
23
23
3
Tottenham
11
7
2
2
22
12
10
23
4
Chelsea
10
6
2
2
15
10
5
20
5
Manchester United
10
6
1
3
15
15
0
19
Lihat selengkapnya

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan