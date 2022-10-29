Liga Inggris
Live Streaming Leicester vs Man City Liga Inggris Malam Ini Pukul 18.30 WIB
Akses di sini, link live streaming Leicester vs Man City matchday 14 Liga Inggris malam ini, Sabtu (29/10/2022) pukul 18.30 WIB live Vidio.com.
Penulis: Muhammad Nursina Rasyidin
Editor: Drajat Sugiri
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Live streaming Leicester vs Man City dalam matchday 14 Liga Inggris malam ini di Vidio.com.
Pertandingan Leicester vs Man City Liga Inggris berlangsung di King Power Stadium, Sabtu (29/10/2022).
Kick-off laga Leicester vs Man City dijawalkan mulai pukul 18.30 WIB.
Laga tersebut bisa disaksikan melalui live streaming Vidio.com.
Berikut link live streaming Leicester vs Man City
Prediksi susunan pemain Leicester vs Man City
Leicester
ward, Castagne, Faes, Amartey, Justin, Soumare, James Maddison, Tielmans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Vardy.
Pelatih: Brendan Rodgers
Manchester City
Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Akanji, Laporte, Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Grealish, Alvarez.
Pelatih: Pep Guardiola
Head to head Leicester vs Man City
26 Desember 2021 - Man City 6-3 Leicester
11 September 2021 - Manchester City 0-1 Leicester
3 April 2021 - Leicester 20-1 Manchester City
27 September 2020 - Manchester City 2-5 Leicester
22 Februari 2020 - Leicester 0-1 Manchester City
21 Desember 2019 - Manchester 3-1 Leicester
(Tribunnews.com/Sina)