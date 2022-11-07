Liga Inggris

Hasil Liga Inggris Tadi Malam: Arsenal & Liverpool Pesta Kemenangan, Chelsea, Spurs hingga MU Merana

Hasil Liga Inggris tadi malam diwarnai pesta kemenangan Arsenal dan Liverpool, sedangkan Chelsea, Tottenham hingga MU harus merana meratapi kekalahan.

Penulis: Rochmat Purnomo
Hasil Liga Inggris Tadi Malam: Arsenal & Liverpool Pesta Kemenangan, Chelsea, Spurs hingga MU Merana
IAN KINGTON / AFP
Gelandang Arsenal, Gabriel Martinelli melakukan selebrasi bersama rekan satu timnya. Hasil Liga Inggris tadi malam diwarnai pesta kemenangan Arsenal dan Liverpool, sedangkan Chelsea, Tottenham hingga MU harus merana meratapi kekalahan. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Hasil Liga Inggris tadi malam telah menyelesaikan 5 pertandingan yang berlangsung pada Minggu (6/11/2022) hingga Senin (7/11/2022) dini hari.

Kelima hasil Liga Inggris itu menyajikan pesta kemenangan yang diraih Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Newcastle, Aston Villa dan Liverpool.

Sementara itu tim yang harus merana meratapi kekalahan yakni Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Chelsea, Southampton hingga West Ham.

Baca juga: Hasil Akhir Tottenham vs Liverpool Liga Inggris, Statistik Apik Klopp Berlanjut, The Reds Menang 1-2

Striker Liverpool, Mohamed Salah (tengah) mencetak gol kedua timnya melewati kiper Tottenham Hotspur Hugo Lloris (kanan) selama pertandingan sepak bola Liga Premier Inggris, pada 6 November 2022.
Striker Liverpool, Mohamed Salah (tengah) mencetak gol kedua timnya melewati kiper Tottenham Hotspur Hugo Lloris (kanan) selama pertandingan sepak bola Liga Premier Inggris, pada 6 November 2022.

Berikut Hasil Liga Inggris Tadi Malam

Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Liverpool

[ Mohamed Salah 11' 40']

Aston Villa 3-1 Manchester United

[Leon Bailey 7', Lucas Digne 11', Jacob Ramsey 49' | OG Jacob Ramsey 45]

Southampton 1-4 Newcastle

[Romain Perraud 89' | Miguel Almiron 35', Chris Wood 58', Joe Willock 62', Bruno Guimaraes 90+1']

West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace

[Said Benrahma 20' | Wilfried Zaha 41', Michael Olise 90+4']

Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
