Liga Inggris
Hasil Liga Inggris Tadi Malam: Arsenal & Liverpool Pesta Kemenangan, Chelsea, Spurs hingga MU Merana
Hasil Liga Inggris tadi malam diwarnai pesta kemenangan Arsenal dan Liverpool, sedangkan Chelsea, Tottenham hingga MU harus merana meratapi kekalahan.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Hasil Liga Inggris tadi malam telah menyelesaikan 5 pertandingan yang berlangsung pada Minggu (6/11/2022) hingga Senin (7/11/2022) dini hari.
Kelima hasil Liga Inggris itu menyajikan pesta kemenangan yang diraih Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Newcastle, Aston Villa dan Liverpool.
Sementara itu tim yang harus merana meratapi kekalahan yakni Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Chelsea, Southampton hingga West Ham.
Berikut Hasil Liga Inggris Tadi Malam
Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Liverpool
[ | Mohamed Salah 11' 40']
Aston Villa 3-1 Manchester United
[Leon Bailey 7', Lucas Digne 11', Jacob Ramsey 49' | OG Jacob Ramsey 45]
Southampton 1-4 Newcastle
[Romain Perraud 89' | Miguel Almiron 35', Chris Wood 58', Joe Willock 62', Bruno Guimaraes 90+1']
West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace
[Said Benrahma 20' | Wilfried Zaha 41', Michael Olise 90+4']
Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
