Liga Inggris

Jadwal Liga Inggris Malam Ini: Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea & Arsenal Bertanding

Jadwal Liga Inggris malam ini menyajikan pertandingan klub-klub besar seperti Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea hingga Arsenal.

Penulis: Rochmat Purnomo
zoom-inlihat foto Jadwal Liga Inggris Malam Ini: Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea & Arsenal Bertanding
Oli SCARFF / AFP
Jadwal Liga Inggris malam ini menyajikan pertandingan klub-klub besar seperti Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea hingga Arsenal - Dalam foto ini menunjukkan Erling Haaland (tengah) bersama para pemain Manchester City merayakan golnya ke gawang Southampton selama pertandingan sepak bola Liga Premier Inggris di Stadion Etihad, pada 8 Oktober 2022. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Jadwal Liga Inggris malam ini menyajikan 8 pertandingan pekan 16, mulai Sabtu (12/11/2022) hingga Minggu (13/11/2022) dini hari.

Sejumlah tim besar akan bertanding meramaikan jadwal Liga Inggris malam ini.

Seperti Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea hingga Arsenal bakal berjuang mendapatkan kemenangan pada jadwal Liga Inggris pekan 16.

Keseruan jadwal Liga Inggris dapat disaksikan secara live streaming Vidio.com selaku pemegang hak siar.

Striker Manchester City asal Norwegia Erling Haaland (kiri) merayakan mencetak gol kelima timnya dan yang ketiga selama pertandingan sepak bola Liga Premier Inggris antara Manchester City dan Manchester United di Stadion Etihad di Manchester, barat laut Inggris, pada 2 Oktober 2022.
Striker Manchester City asal Norwegia Erling Haaland (kiri) merayakan mencetak gol kelima timnya dan yang ketiga selama pertandingan sepak bola Liga Premier Inggris antara Manchester City dan Manchester United di Stadion Etihad di Manchester, barat laut Inggris, pada 2 Oktober 2022. (Lindsey Parnaby / AFP)

Baca juga: Newcastle Vs Chelsea: Momentum The Magpies Unjuk Kemampuan Setelah 4 Duel Terakhir Selalu Kalah

Berikut Jadwal Liga Inggris Malam Ini

Sabtu, 12 November 2022

Pukul 19.30 WIB - Manchester City vs Brentford

Pukul 22.00 WIB - Bournemouth vs Everton

Pukul 22.00 WIB - Liverpool vs Southampton

Pukul 22.00 WIB - Nottingham vs Crystal Palace

Pukul 22.00 WIB - Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds

Pukul 22.00 WIB - West Ham vs Leicester

Minggu, 13 November 2022

Pukul 00.30 WIB - Newcastle vs Chelsea

Pukul 02.45 WIB - Wolves vs Arsenal

Top skor Liga Inggris

1. 18 gol - Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

2. 11 gol - Harry Kane (Tottenham

3. 9 gol - Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

4. 8 gol - Ivan Toney (Brentford), Miguel Almiron (Newcastle)

Klasemen Liga Inggris

(Tribunnews.com/Ipunk)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Jadwal Liga Inggris Malam Ini
Manchester City
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
Arsenal
Liga Inggris
Vidio.com
Berita Terkait

Liga Inggris

KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

Klub
D
M
S
K
GM
GK
-/+
P
1
Arsenal
13
11
1
1
31
11
20
34
2
Manchester City
13
10
2
1
39
12
27
32
3
Newcastle
14
7
6
1
28
11
17
27
4
Tottenham
14
8
2
4
27
18
9
26
5
Manchester United
13
7
2
4
18
19
-1
23
Lihat selengkapnya

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan