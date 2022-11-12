Liga Inggris
Jadwal Liga Inggris Malam Ini: Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea & Arsenal Bertanding
Jadwal Liga Inggris malam ini menyajikan pertandingan klub-klub besar seperti Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea hingga Arsenal.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Jadwal Liga Inggris malam ini menyajikan 8 pertandingan pekan 16, mulai Sabtu (12/11/2022) hingga Minggu (13/11/2022) dini hari.
Sejumlah tim besar akan bertanding meramaikan jadwal Liga Inggris malam ini.
Seperti Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea hingga Arsenal bakal berjuang mendapatkan kemenangan pada jadwal Liga Inggris pekan 16.
Keseruan jadwal Liga Inggris dapat disaksikan secara live streaming Vidio.com selaku pemegang hak siar.
Berikut Jadwal Liga Inggris Malam Ini
Sabtu, 12 November 2022
Pukul 19.30 WIB - Manchester City vs Brentford
Pukul 22.00 WIB - Bournemouth vs Everton
Pukul 22.00 WIB - Liverpool vs Southampton
Pukul 22.00 WIB - Nottingham vs Crystal Palace
Pukul 22.00 WIB - Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds
Pukul 22.00 WIB - West Ham vs Leicester
Minggu, 13 November 2022
Pukul 00.30 WIB - Newcastle vs Chelsea
Pukul 02.45 WIB - Wolves vs Arsenal
Top skor Liga Inggris
1. 18 gol - Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
2. 11 gol - Harry Kane (Tottenham
3. 9 gol - Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)
4. 8 gol - Ivan Toney (Brentford), Miguel Almiron (Newcastle)
Klasemen Liga Inggris
