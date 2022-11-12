Liga Inggris

Link Live Streaming Tottenham vs Leeds United di Liga Inggris, Kick-off Pukul 22.00 WIB

Link live streaming Liga Inggris laga Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United, kick-off pukul 22.00 WIB live di Vidio.com.

zoom-inlihat foto Link Live Streaming Tottenham vs Leeds United di Liga Inggris, Kick-off Pukul 22.00 WIB
DANIEL LEAL / AFP
Striker Tottenham Hotspur, Harry Kane melakukan tendangan penalti dan mencetak gol pertama timnya selama pertandingan sepak bola Liga Premier Inggris antara Tottenham Hotspur dan Everton di Stadion Tottenham Hotspur di London, pada 15 Oktober 2022. Link live streaming Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United bisa diakses dalam artikel ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Link live streaming laga Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United bisa diakses dalam artikel ini.

Laga antara Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United di Liga Inggris bisa disaksikan via Vidio.com, pada Sabtu (12/11/2022) pukul 22.00 WIB.

Berikut ini link live streaming Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United.

Striker Tottenham Hotspur, Richarlison (kanan) bereaksi saat menerima perawatan medis selama pertandingan sepak bola Liga Premier Inggris antara Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, pada 15 Oktober 2022.
Striker Tottenham Hotspur, Richarlison (kanan) bereaksi saat menerima perawatan medis selama pertandingan sepak bola Liga Premier Inggris antara Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, pada 15 Oktober 2022. Link live streaming Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United bisa diakses dalam artikel ini. (DANIEL LEAL / AFP)

Baca juga: Jadwal Liga Inggris Malam Ini: Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea & Arsenal Bertanding

Link Live Streaming

Link

Jadwal Liga Inggris

Sabtu, 12 November 2022

Pukul 19.30 WIB - Manchester City vs Brentford

Pukul 22.00 WIB - Bournemouth vs Everton

Pukul 22.00 WIB - Liverpool vs Southampton

Pukul 22.00 WIB - Nottingham vs Crystal Palace

Pukul 22.00 WIB - Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds

Pukul 22.00 WIB - West Ham vs Leicester

Minggu, 13 November 2022

Pukul 00.30 WIB - Newcastle vs Chelsea

Pukul 02.45 WIB - Wolves vs Arsenal

Top skor Liga Inggris

1. 18 gol - Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

2. 11 gol - Harry Kane (Tottenham

3. 9 gol - Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

4. 8 gol - Ivan Toney (Brentford), Miguel Almiron (Newcastle)

(Tribunnews.com/Guruh)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Klub
D
M
S
K
GM
GK
-/+
P
1
Arsenal
13
11
1
1
31
11
20
34
2
Manchester City
13
10
2
1
39
12
27
32
3
Newcastle
14
7
6
1
28
11
17
27
4
Tottenham
14
8
2
4
27
18
9
26
5
Manchester United
13
7
2
4
18
19
-1
23
Lihat selengkapnya

