Liga Inggris
Link Live Streaming Tottenham vs Leeds United di Liga Inggris, Kick-off Pukul 22.00 WIB
Link live streaming Liga Inggris laga Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United, kick-off pukul 22.00 WIB live di Vidio.com.
Penulis: Guruh Putra Tama
Editor: Muhammad Nursina Rasyidin
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Link live streaming laga Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United bisa diakses dalam artikel ini.
Laga antara Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United di Liga Inggris bisa disaksikan via Vidio.com, pada Sabtu (12/11/2022) pukul 22.00 WIB.
Berikut ini link live streaming Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United.
Link Live Streaming
Jadwal Liga Inggris
Sabtu, 12 November 2022
Pukul 19.30 WIB - Manchester City vs Brentford
Pukul 22.00 WIB - Bournemouth vs Everton
Pukul 22.00 WIB - Liverpool vs Southampton
Pukul 22.00 WIB - Nottingham vs Crystal Palace
Pukul 22.00 WIB - Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds
Pukul 22.00 WIB - West Ham vs Leicester
Minggu, 13 November 2022
Pukul 00.30 WIB - Newcastle vs Chelsea
Pukul 02.45 WIB - Wolves vs Arsenal
Top skor Liga Inggris
1. 18 gol - Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
2. 11 gol - Harry Kane (Tottenham
3. 9 gol - Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)
4. 8 gol - Ivan Toney (Brentford), Miguel Almiron (Newcastle)
(Tribunnews.com/Guruh)