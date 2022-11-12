Liga Inggris
Live Streaming Liverpool vs Southampton Liga Inggris Malam Ini, Link di Sini
Akses di sini, link live streaming Liverpool vs Southampton Liga Inggris pekan 16 malam ini, Sabtu (12/11/2022) pukul 22.00 WIB.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Jadwal Liga Inggris malam ini dari matchday 16 menyuguhkan laga Liverpool vs Southampton yang bisa disaksikan melalui live streaming.
Pertandingan Liverpool vs Southampton Liga Inggris berlangsung di Anfield Stadium, Sabtu (12/11/2022).
Kick-off laga Liverpool vs Southampton dijadwalkan mulai pukul 22.00 WIB.
Laga tersebut bisa disaksikan melalui live streaming Vidio.
Berikut link live streaming Liverpool vs Southampton:
Prediksi susunan pemain Liverpool vs Southampton
Liverpool
Alisson, Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Fabinho, Elliot, Firmino, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah.
Pelatih: Jurgen Klopp
Southampton
Bazunu, Perraud, Salisu, Bella-Kotchap, Lavia, Maitland-Niles, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Armstrong, Adams.
Pelatih: Nathan Jones
Head to head Liverpool vs Southampton
17 Mei 2022 - Southampton 1-2 Liverpool
27 November 2021 - Liverpool 4-0 Southampton
8 Mei 2021 - Liverpool 2-0 Southampton
4 Januari 2021 - Southampton 1-0 Liverpool
1 Februari 2020 - Liverpool 4-0 Southampton
17 Agustus 2019 - Southampton 1-2 Liverpool
5 April 2019 - Southampton 1-3 Liverpool
