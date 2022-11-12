Liga Inggris

Live Streaming Liverpool vs Southampton Liga Inggris Malam Ini, Link di Sini

Akses di sini, link live streaming Liverpool vs Southampton Liga Inggris pekan 16 malam ini, Sabtu (12/11/2022) pukul 22.00 WIB.

zoom-inlihat foto Live Streaming Liverpool vs Southampton Liga Inggris Malam Ini, Link di Sini
ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP
Akses di sini, link live streaming Liverpool vs Southampton Liga Inggris pekan 16 malam ini, Sabtu (12/11/2022) pukul 22.00 WIB. - Striker Liverpool Mesir Mohamed Salah (3R) merayakan mencetak gol keenam timnya selama pertandingan sepak bola Grup A Liga Champions UEFA antara Glasgow Rangers dan Liverpool di Stadion Ibrox, di Glasgow, pada 12 Oktober 2022. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Jadwal Liga Inggris malam ini dari matchday 16 menyuguhkan laga Liverpool vs Southampton yang bisa disaksikan melalui live streaming.

Pertandingan Liverpool vs Southampton Liga Inggris berlangsung di Anfield Stadium, Sabtu (12/11/2022).

Kick-off laga Liverpool vs Southampton dijadwalkan mulai pukul 22.00 WIB.

Laga tersebut bisa disaksikan melalui live streaming Vidio.

Baca juga: Sorotan Liverpool vs Southampton: Rekor Elite sebagai Pemain Brasil Menanti Firmino

Berikut link live streaming Liverpool vs Southampton:

Link <<<

Link <<<

Prediksi susunan pemain Liverpool vs Southampton

Liverpool

Alisson, Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Fabinho, Elliot, Firmino, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah.

Pelatih: Jurgen Klopp

Southampton

Bazunu, Perraud, Salisu, Bella-Kotchap, Lavia, Maitland-Niles, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Armstrong, Adams.

Pelatih: Nathan Jones

Head to head Liverpool vs Southampton

17 Mei 2022 - Southampton 1-2 Liverpool

27 November 2021 - Liverpool 4-0 Southampton

8 Mei 2021 - Liverpool 2-0 Southampton

4 Januari 2021 - Southampton 1-0 Liverpool

1 Februari 2020 - Liverpool 4-0 Southampton

17 Agustus 2019 - Southampton 1-2 Liverpool

5 April 2019 - Southampton 1-3 Liverpool

(Tribunnews.com/Sina)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Liga Inggris
Liverpool
Southampton
Live Streaming Liverpool
Live Streaming Vidio.com
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

Klub
D
M
S
K
GM
GK
-/+
P
1
Arsenal
13
11
1
1
31
11
20
34
2
Manchester City
13
10
2
1
39
12
27
32
3
Newcastle
14
7
6
1
28
11
17
27
4
Tottenham
14
8
2
4
27
18
9
26
5
Manchester United
13
7
2
4
18
19
-1
23
Lihat selengkapnya

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan