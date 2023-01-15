Liga Inggris

Rekap Hasil Liga Inggris Tadi Malam: MU Kalahkan City di Old Trafford, Brighton Bantai Liverpool

Manchester United mampu comeback atas Man City melalui gol kontroversi offside. Sedangkan Liverpool dibantai oleh Brighton di Liga Inggris tadi malam.

Rekap Hasil Liga Inggris Tadi Malam: MU Kalahkan City di Old Trafford, Brighton Bantai Liverpool
Oli SCARFF / AFP
Bek Manchester City Nathan Ake (kiri) bersaing dengan striker Manchester United Marcus Rashford selama pertandingan sepak bola Liga Premier Inggris antara Manchester United dan Manchester City di Old Trafford di Manchester, barat laut Inggris, pada 14 Januari 2023. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut rekap hasil Liga Inggris tadi malam, Sabtu malam hingga Minggu dinihari (14-15/1/2023).

Manchester United mampu comeback atas Manchester City melalui gol kontroversi, Bruno Fernandes dan Marcus Rashford.

Sedangkan Liverpool yang tampil tanpa beberap pemain andalan harus telan dua kekalahan beruntun di Liga Inggris setelah dibantai tuan rumah Brighton.

Striker Manchester United Marcus Rashford (kanan) menyaksikan Bruno Fernandes (2kanan) mencetak gol penyama melewati kiper Manchester City Ederson selama pertandingan sepak bola Liga Premier Inggris antara Manchester United dan Manchester City di Old Trafford di Manchester, utara Inggris barat, pada 14 Januari 2023.
Striker Manchester United Marcus Rashford (kanan) menyaksikan Bruno Fernandes (2kanan) mencetak gol penyama melewati kiper Manchester City Ederson selama pertandingan sepak bola Liga Premier Inggris antara Manchester United dan Manchester City di Old Trafford di Manchester, utara Inggris barat, pada 14 Januari 2023. (Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Berikut Rekap Pertandingan Liga Inggris Sabtu malam hingga Minggu dinihari (14-15/1/2023).

Pencetak Gol: Jack Grealish (60') - Bruno Fernandes (78'); Marcus Rashford (82').

Pencetak Gol: Solly March (47')(53'); Danny Welbeck (81')

  • Everton 1- 2 Southampton

Pencetak Gol: Andre Onana (39') - J Ward-Prowse (46') (78')

  • Nottingham Forest 2 - 0 Leicester

Pencetak Gol: B. Johnson (56') (84')

  • Wolverhampton 1 - 0 West Ham United

Pencetak Gol: D. Podence (48')

  • Brentford 2 - 0 Bournemouth

Pencetak Gol: I. Toney (39') M. Jensen (75')

Sorotan Pertandingan Liga Inggris

1. Manchester United vs Manchester City

Setan Merah bermain sangat disiplin

Man to man marking arahan Erick Ten Hag sangat menyulitkan permainan The Citizen.

Klub
D
M
S
K
GM
GK
-/+
P
1
Arsenal
17
14
2
1
40
11
26
44
2
Manchester City
18
12
3
3
46
14
28
39
3
Manchester United
18
12
2
4
29
20
8
38
4
Newcastle
18
9
8
1
32
11
21
35
5
Tottenham
18
10
3
5
37
21
12
33
