Liga Inggris
Rekap Hasil Liga Inggris Tadi Malam: MU Kalahkan City di Old Trafford, Brighton Bantai Liverpool
Manchester United mampu comeback atas Man City melalui gol kontroversi offside. Sedangkan Liverpool dibantai oleh Brighton di Liga Inggris tadi malam.
Penulis: Bayu Satriyo Panegak
Editor: Rochmat Purnomo
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut rekap hasil Liga Inggris tadi malam, Sabtu malam hingga Minggu dinihari (14-15/1/2023).
Manchester United mampu comeback atas Manchester City melalui gol kontroversi, Bruno Fernandes dan Marcus Rashford.
Sedangkan Liverpool yang tampil tanpa beberap pemain andalan harus telan dua kekalahan beruntun di Liga Inggris setelah dibantai tuan rumah Brighton.
Berikut Rekap Pertandingan Liga Inggris Sabtu malam hingga Minggu dinihari (14-15/1/2023).
- Manchester United 2 - 1 Manchester City
Pencetak Gol: Jack Grealish (60') - Bruno Fernandes (78'); Marcus Rashford (82').
- Brighton 3 - 0 Liverpool
Pencetak Gol: Solly March (47')(53'); Danny Welbeck (81')
- Everton 1- 2 Southampton
Pencetak Gol: Andre Onana (39') - J Ward-Prowse (46') (78')
- Nottingham Forest 2 - 0 Leicester
Pencetak Gol: B. Johnson (56') (84')
- Wolverhampton 1 - 0 West Ham United
Pencetak Gol: D. Podence (48')
- Brentford 2 - 0 Bournemouth
Pencetak Gol: I. Toney (39') M. Jensen (75')
Sorotan Pertandingan Liga Inggris
1. Manchester United vs Manchester City
Setan Merah bermain sangat disiplin
Man to man marking arahan Erick Ten Hag sangat menyulitkan permainan The Citizen.
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
