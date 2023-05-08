Rekap Hasil Bola Tadi Malam: Manchester United Tumbang, Dortmund Ngamuk Bantai Wolfsburg

Berikut rekap hasil bola tadi malam, Manchester United kalah di kandang West Ham, Dortmund bantai Wolfsburg

zoom-inlihat foto Rekap Hasil Bola Tadi Malam: Manchester United Tumbang, Dortmund Ngamuk Bantai Wolfsburg
Penyerang Dortmund asal Jerman Marco Reus (kiri) merayakan gol penalti dengan gelandang Dortmund. Berikut rekap hasil bola tadi malam, Arsenal menang tapi Manchester United kalah di kandang West Ham, Dortmund bantai Wolfsburg 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah rekap hasil bola tadi malam pertandingan sejumlah liga di berbagai penjuru dunia.

Minggu (7/5/2023) malam dan Senin (8/5/2023) dini hari tersaji berbagai laga.

Sejumlah laga Liga Inggris, Liga Italia, hingga Bundesliga telah bertanding.

Termasuk hasil Newcastle vs Arsenal yang berakhir 0-2 dan West Ham vs Manchester United 1-0 kemenangan untuk tuan rumah.

Di belahan Liga Jerman Bundesliga, Dortmund membantai Wolfsburg dengan skor telak 6-0. 

Berikut rekap hasil bola tadi malam:

Baca juga: Hasil Liga Inggris: De Gea Biang Kerok Kekalahan MU atas West Ham, Bruno & Ferdinand Beri Tanggapan

Liga Inggris

Newcastle vs Arsenal 0-2

West Ham vs MU 1-0

Liga Italia

Lecce vs Verona 0-1

Cremonese vs Spezia 2-0

Atalanta vs Jugventus 0-2

Torino vs Monza 1-1

Napoli vs Fiorentina 1-0

Bundesliga

Dortmund vs WOlfsburg 6-0

Ligue 1

Troyes vs PSG 1-3

Reims vs Lille 1-0

Lens vs Marseille 2-1

Angers vs Monaco 1-2

AC Ajaccio vs Toulouse 0-0

Auxerre vs Clermont 1-1

Lorient vs Brest 2-1

Nantes vs Strasbourg 0-2

Lyon vs Montpellier 5-4

(Tribunnews.com/Chrysnha)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Arsenal
Newcastle United
Manchester United
PSG
Borussia Dortmund
Liga Inggris
Bundesliga
    BERITA TERKINI

    Klub
    D
    M
    S
    K
    GM
    GK
    -/+
    P
    1
    Manchester City
    34
    26
    4
    4
    89
    14
    58
    82
    2
    Arsenal
    35
    25
    6
    4
    83
    11
    44
    81
    3
    Newcastle
    34
    18
    11
    5
    61
    11
    32
    65
    4
    Manchester United
    34
    19
    6
    9
    49
    20
    8
    63
    5
    Liverpool
    35
    18
    8
    9
    67
    17
    25
    62
    Lihat selengkapnya

