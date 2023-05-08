Rekap Hasil Bola Tadi Malam: Manchester United Tumbang, Dortmund Ngamuk Bantai Wolfsburg
Berikut rekap hasil bola tadi malam, Manchester United kalah di kandang West Ham, Dortmund bantai Wolfsburg
Facundo Chrysnha Pradipha
Sri Juliati
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah rekap hasil bola tadi malam pertandingan sejumlah liga di berbagai penjuru dunia.
Minggu (7/5/2023) malam dan Senin (8/5/2023) dini hari tersaji berbagai laga.
Sejumlah laga Liga Inggris, Liga Italia, hingga Bundesliga telah bertanding.
Termasuk hasil Newcastle vs Arsenal yang berakhir 0-2 dan West Ham vs Manchester United 1-0 kemenangan untuk tuan rumah.
Di belahan Liga Jerman Bundesliga, Dortmund membantai Wolfsburg dengan skor telak 6-0.
Berikut rekap hasil bola tadi malam:
Liga Inggris
Newcastle vs Arsenal 0-2
West Ham vs MU 1-0
Liga Italia
Lecce vs Verona 0-1
Cremonese vs Spezia 2-0
Atalanta vs Jugventus 0-2
Torino vs Monza 1-1
Napoli vs Fiorentina 1-0
Bundesliga
Dortmund vs WOlfsburg 6-0
Ligue 1
Troyes vs PSG 1-3
Reims vs Lille 1-0
Lens vs Marseille 2-1
Angers vs Monaco 1-2
AC Ajaccio vs Toulouse 0-0
Auxerre vs Clermont 1-1
Lorient vs Brest 2-1
Nantes vs Strasbourg 0-2
Lyon vs Montpellier 5-4
