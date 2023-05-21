Liga Inggris

Live Streaming Manchester City vs Chelsea Liga Inggris Malam Ini, Pesta Juara Pep di Etihad

Akses di sini, link live streaming Manchester City vs Chelsea Liga Inggris pekan 37 malam ini, Minggu (21/5/2023) pukul 22.00 WIB.

Editor: Drajat Sugiri
zoom-inlihat foto Live Streaming Manchester City vs Chelsea Liga Inggris Malam Ini, Pesta Juara Pep di Etihad
Oli SCARFF / AFP
Akses di sini, link live streaming Manchester City vs Chelsea Liga Inggris pekan 37 malam ini, Minggu (21/5/2023) pukul 22.00 WIB. - Striker Manchester City, Erling Haaland mendapat guard of honour dari rekan-rekannya setelah jadi topskor Liga Primer sepanjang masa saat City melindas West Ham 3-0 dalam lanjutan Liga Primer di Stadion Etihad (4/5). 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Live streaming Manchester City vs Chelsea Liga Inggris pekan 37 malam ini di Vidio.com.

Pertandingan Manchester City vs Chelsea di Etihad Stadium bakal menjadi ajang perayaan The Citizens di hadapan publik sendiri pada laga kandang terakhir musim ini.

Laga Manchester City vs Chelsea bisa disaksikan melalui live streaming Vidio.com, Minggu (21/5/2023) pukul 22.00 WIB.

Baca juga: Manchester City vs Chelsea, Jumlah Gol Erling Haaland Setera 1 Musim The Blues

Berikut link live streaming Manchester City vs Chelsea:

Link <<<

Link <<<

Link <<<

Prediksi Susunan Pemain

Manchester City

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte; Stones, Rodri; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland

Pelatih: Pep Guardiola

Chelsea

Kepa; Chalobah, Silva, W. Fofana; Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Fernandez, Gallagher, Hall; Sterling, Havertz

Pelatih: Frank Lampard

Head to Head Manchester City vs Chelsea

08/01/23 - Man City 4-0 Chelsea (Piala FA)

06/01/23 - Chelsea 0-1 Man City (Liga Inggris)

10/11/22 - Man City 2-0 Chelsea (Carabao Cup)

15/01/22 - Man City 1-0 Chelsea (Liga Inggris)

25/09/21 - Chelsea 0-1 Man City (Liga Inggris)

Top skor Liga Inggris

MASUK TEROWONGAN- Striker Manchester City, Erling Haaland mendapat guard of honour dari rekan-rekannya setelah jadi topskor Liga Primer sepanjang masa saat City melindas West Ham 3-0 dalam lanjutan Liga Primer di Stadion Etihad (4/5).
MASUK TEROWONGAN- Striker Manchester City, Erling Haaland mendapat guard of honour dari rekan-rekannya setelah jadi topskor Liga Primer sepanjang masa saat City melindas West Ham 3-0 dalam lanjutan Liga Primer di Stadion Etihad (4/5). (Oli SCARFF / AFP)

1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - 36 gol

2. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - 28 gol

3. Ivan Toney (Brentford) - 20 gol

4. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 19 gol

5. Callum Wilson (Newcastle) - 18 gol

5. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) - 16 gol

6. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) - 15 gol

Hasil Liga Inggris Pekan 37

Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Brentford

Bournemouth 0-1 Manchester United

Fulham 2-2 Crystal Palace

Liverpool 1-1 Aston Villa

Wolves 1-1 Everton

Nottingham 1-0 Arsenal

Jadwal Liga Inggris malam ini, Minggu, 21 Mei 2023

Pukul 19.30 WIB - West Ham vs Leeds United

Pukul 20.00 WIB - Brighton vs Southampton

Pukul 22.00 WIB - Manchester City vs Chelsea

(Tribunnews.com/Sina)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
live streaming
Manchester City vs Chelsea
Manchester City Juara Liga Inggris
Chelsea
Liga Inggris
Etihad Stadium
Pep Guardiola
juara liga inggris
Erling Haaland
BERITATERKAIT
  • NOERA Collagen Drink Peach, Minuman Menyegarkan dengan Kandungan Kolagen yang Bikin Kulit Cerah
    Body Care
    NOERA Collagen Drink Peach, Minuman Menyegarkan dengan Kandungan Kolagen yang Bikin Kulit Cerah
    Review Safi Hydra Glow Hydrating Water Drop Moisturizer, Pelembap Halal untuk Rawat Wajahmu
    Skincare
    Review Safi Hydra Glow Hydrating Water Drop Moisturizer, Pelembap Halal untuk Rawat Wajahmu
    5 Rekomendasi Handphone 5G Mulai Rp 3 Jutaan, Bisa Dipakai hingga 3 Tahun ke Depan
    Produk Handphone
    5 Rekomendasi Handphone 5G Mulai Rp 3 Jutaan, Bisa Dipakai hingga 3 Tahun ke Depan
    Review vivo X80, HP Flagship dengan Kamera Berbasis Gimbal dan Fast Charging 80W
    Produk Handphone
    Review vivo X80, HP Flagship dengan Kamera Berbasis Gimbal dan Fast Charging 80W
    7 Cara Alami yang Ampuh Mengatasi Nyeri Haid atau Datang Bulan
    Tips Kesehatan
    7 Cara Alami yang Ampuh Mengatasi Nyeri Haid atau Datang Bulan
    Review Car Holder HD12 dan HD22, Tatakan Handphone yang Siap Bantu Navigasi Berkendara
    Aksesoris Handphone
    Review Car Holder HD12 dan HD22, Tatakan Handphone yang Siap Bantu Navigasi Berkendara
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    Klub
    D
    M
    S
    K
    GM
    GK
    -/+
    P
    1
    Manchester City
    35
    27
    4
    4
    92
    14
    61
    85
    2
    Arsenal
    37
    25
    6
    6
    83
    11
    40
    81
    3
    Newcastle
    36
    19
    12
    5
    67
    11
    35
    69
    4
    Manchester United
    36
    21
    6
    9
    52
    20
    11
    69
    5
    Liverpool
    37
    19
    9
    9
    71
    17
    28
    66
    Lihat selengkapnya

    berita POPULER

    RUMAH SIAP HUNI 300JUTAAN DEKAT STASIUN SENTOLO BANTUL
    RUMAH SIAP HUNI 300JUTAAN DEKAT STASIUN SENTOLO BANTUL
    Rp399.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Meteseh Gardenia
    Meteseh Gardenia
    Rp150.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Kendal
    Nindya Asri 10
    Nindya Asri 10
    Rp150.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Kendal
    Puri Delta Asri 9
    Puri Delta Asri 9
    Rp150.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Kendal
    jasa sedot wc panggilan murah jakarta
    jasa sedot wc panggilan murah jakarta
    Rp999.991
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Sewa Tempat Meeting Bogor Terpercaya
    Sewa Tempat Meeting Bogor Terpercaya
    Rp999.991
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    wisata offroad terdekat-wisata offroad terbaik jakarta
    wisata offroad terdekat-wisata offroad terbaik jakarta
    Rp999.991
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Kursi Sudut Kayu Minimalis Terbaru
    Kursi Sudut Kayu Minimalis Terbaru
    Rp5.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Jepara
    Ahli Jasa Pemasangan Penangkal Petir Bangkalan, Jombang Jawa Timur
    Ahli Jasa Pemasangan Penangkal Petir Bangkalan, Jombang Jawa Timur
    Rp8.799.999
    Jawa Timur, Bangkalan
    RUMAH PALING MURAH DEKAT MALIOBORO
    RUMAH PALING MURAH DEKAT MALIOBORO
    Rp810.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Rumah modern minimalis dua lantai di Araya
    Rumah modern minimalis dua lantai di Araya
    Rp2,2 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    RUMAH BARU & SIAP HUNI, DEKAT SMKN 1 BANTUL
    RUMAH BARU & SIAP HUNI, DEKAT SMKN 1 BANTUL
    Rp575.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Aqiqah Murah Dan Terpercaya Jakarta Pusat
    Aqiqah Murah Dan Terpercaya Jakarta Pusat
    Rp999.991
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    BU, Rumah di Trawas, Dekat Wisata Trawas
    BU, Rumah di Trawas, Dekat Wisata Trawas
    Rp450.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Mojokerto
    VILLA WITH FURNISH & PRIVATE POOL, DEKAT BANDARA ADI SUTJIPTO DI MAGUWO
    VILLA WITH FURNISH & PRIVATE POOL, DEKAT BANDARA ADI SUTJIPTO DI MAGUWO
    Rp1,6 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    TERBAIK, Tlp 0819-9397-2946 Peti Jenazah Kecamatan Rawalumbu
    TERBAIK, Tlp 0819-9397-2946 Peti Jenazah Kecamatan Rawalumbu
    Rp7.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Rumah Ditaman Kebalen Lt 108m² Lb 160m²
    Rumah Ditaman Kebalen Lt 108m² Lb 160m²
    Rp700.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi
    Jasa Asisten Rumah Tangga & Baby Sitter di Wilayah Banjarmasin
    Jasa Asisten Rumah Tangga & Baby Sitter di Wilayah Banjarmasin
    Rp2.500.000
    Kalimantan Selatan, Tanah Laut
    Toko jasa pemasangan penangkal petir Mojowarno Jombang Jawa Timur
    Toko jasa pemasangan penangkal petir Mojowarno Jombang Jawa Timur
    Rp9.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Jombang
    Program Prakerin Jurusan RPL
    Program Prakerin Jurusan RPL
    Rp300.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan