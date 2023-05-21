Liga Inggris
Live Streaming Manchester City vs Chelsea Liga Inggris Malam Ini, Pesta Juara Pep di Etihad
Akses di sini, link live streaming Manchester City vs Chelsea Liga Inggris pekan 37 malam ini, Minggu (21/5/2023) pukul 22.00 WIB.
Muhammad Nursina Rasyidin
Drajat Sugiri
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Live streaming Manchester City vs Chelsea Liga Inggris pekan 37 malam ini di Vidio.com.
Pertandingan Manchester City vs Chelsea di Etihad Stadium bakal menjadi ajang perayaan The Citizens di hadapan publik sendiri pada laga kandang terakhir musim ini.
Laga Manchester City vs Chelsea bisa disaksikan melalui live streaming Vidio.com, Minggu (21/5/2023) pukul 22.00 WIB.
Berikut link live streaming Manchester City vs Chelsea:
Prediksi Susunan Pemain
Manchester City
Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte; Stones, Rodri; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland
Pelatih: Pep Guardiola
Chelsea
Kepa; Chalobah, Silva, W. Fofana; Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Fernandez, Gallagher, Hall; Sterling, Havertz
Pelatih: Frank Lampard
Head to Head Manchester City vs Chelsea
08/01/23 - Man City 4-0 Chelsea (Piala FA)
06/01/23 - Chelsea 0-1 Man City (Liga Inggris)
10/11/22 - Man City 2-0 Chelsea (Carabao Cup)
15/01/22 - Man City 1-0 Chelsea (Liga Inggris)
25/09/21 - Chelsea 0-1 Man City (Liga Inggris)
Top skor Liga Inggris
1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - 36 gol
2. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - 28 gol
3. Ivan Toney (Brentford) - 20 gol
4. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 19 gol
5. Callum Wilson (Newcastle) - 18 gol
5. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) - 16 gol
6. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) - 15 gol
Hasil Liga Inggris Pekan 37
Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Brentford
Bournemouth 0-1 Manchester United
Fulham 2-2 Crystal Palace
Liverpool 1-1 Aston Villa
Wolves 1-1 Everton
Nottingham 1-0 Arsenal
Jadwal Liga Inggris malam ini, Minggu, 21 Mei 2023
Pukul 19.30 WIB - West Ham vs Leeds United
Pukul 20.00 WIB - Brighton vs Southampton
Pukul 22.00 WIB - Manchester City vs Chelsea
