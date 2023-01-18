eSports

Daftar Game di Cabor Esports SEA Games 2023: PUBG Mobile hingga MLBB, Tapi Free Fire Tak Masuk

Free Fire tidak masuk dalam daftar game di Cabor Esports SEA GAmes 2023 Kamboja. Inilah daftar game masuk cabor Sea Games 2023

Penulis: Rochmat Purnomo
zoom-inlihat foto Daftar Game di Cabor Esports SEA Games 2023: PUBG Mobile hingga MLBB, Tapi Free Fire Tak Masuk
Tangkapan layar laman GGWP
Logo SEA Games 2023 di Kamboja. Free Fire tidak masuk dalam daftar game di Cabor Esports SEA GAmes 2023 Kamboja. Inilah daftar game masuk cabor Sea Games 2023 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Cabang olahraga (cabor) Esports dipastikan masuk dalam daftar pertandingan SEA Games 2023 di Kamboja.

SEA Games 2023 rencananya dimulai pada pertengahan tahun ini, tepatnya tanggal 6 hingga 17 Mei mendatang.

Mengutip laman GGWP, SEA Games 2023 Kamboja bakal mempertandingkan enam jenis game Esports untuk memperebutkan medali emas.

Baca juga: Berikut Roadmap Mobile Legends di Tahun 2023: MLBB Womens, MPL, SEA Games Kamboja hingga M5

Keenam game di Cabor Esports SEA Games 2023 Kamboja yakni Attack Online, PUBG Mobile, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Valoran (PC), Cross Fire (PC) hingga Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

Dalam 6 game Esports tersebut, pihak SEA Games 2023 Kamboja akan membaginya menjadi 9 nomor pertandingan.

Berikut Game Esports di SEA Games 2023

1. AK (PC) - Tim

2. AK (PC) - Individu

3. PUBG Mobile - Squad

4. PUBG Mobile - Solo

5. Mobile Legends - Pria

6. Mobile Legends - Wanita

7. League of Legends: Wild Rift - Pria

8. Valorant - Tim

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
eSports
SEA Games
PUBG Mobile
SEA Games 2023
Kamboja
MLBB 2023
Free Fire
Cabang olahraga
