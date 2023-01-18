eSports
Daftar Game di Cabor Esports SEA Games 2023: PUBG Mobile hingga MLBB, Tapi Free Fire Tak Masuk
Free Fire tidak masuk dalam daftar game di Cabor Esports SEA GAmes 2023 Kamboja. Inilah daftar game masuk cabor Sea Games 2023
Penulis: Rochmat Purnomo
Editor: Facundo Chrysnha Pradipha
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Cabang olahraga (cabor) Esports dipastikan masuk dalam daftar pertandingan SEA Games 2023 di Kamboja.
SEA Games 2023 rencananya dimulai pada pertengahan tahun ini, tepatnya tanggal 6 hingga 17 Mei mendatang.
Mengutip laman GGWP, SEA Games 2023 Kamboja bakal mempertandingkan enam jenis game Esports untuk memperebutkan medali emas.
Keenam game di Cabor Esports SEA Games 2023 Kamboja yakni Attack Online, PUBG Mobile, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Valoran (PC), Cross Fire (PC) hingga Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.
Dalam 6 game Esports tersebut, pihak SEA Games 2023 Kamboja akan membaginya menjadi 9 nomor pertandingan.
Berikut Game Esports di SEA Games 2023
1. AK (PC) - Tim
2. AK (PC) - Individu
3. PUBG Mobile - Squad
4. PUBG Mobile - Solo
5. Mobile Legends - Pria
6. Mobile Legends - Wanita
7. League of Legends: Wild Rift - Pria
8. Valorant - Tim
