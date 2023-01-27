eSports
Bocoran Pembaruan Mobile Legends Patch 1.7.54, Hero Alpha, Yve, Edith & Valentina Dapat Buff
Pada pembaruan Mobile Legends patch 1.7.54, terdapat beberapa hero yang dapat revamp, buff maupun nerf.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah bocoran pembaruan game eSports Mobile Legends patch 1.7.54.
Mengutip laman Gamingonphone, pembaruan Mobile Legends patch 1.7.54 telah rilis di Advance Server.
Hero Mobile Legends yang berhak mendapatkan tambahan kekuatan (buff) yakni Alpha, Yve, Edith, Valentina, Paquito, Hanabi hingga Julian.
Kemudian untuk hero Mobile Legends yang harus dikurangi kekuatannya (nerf) adalah Natan, Karrie dan Lapu-Lapu.
Adapun hero Mobile Legends yang kekuatannya disesuaikan (revamp) hanya Minsitthar.
Meskipun demikian, untuk pengguna server publik Mobile Legends berlum diketahui kapan patch 1.7.54 dirilis oleh Moonton.
Bocoran Mobile Legends Patch 1.7.54
- Revamp Minsitthar
Skill 2 (↓)
Cooldown: 7-5s >> 9-6s
- Alpha (↑)
Passive
Kekuatan Alpha pada damagenya diskalakan dengan level.
Skill 1 (↑)
Pengembang telah sangat mengurangi waktu persiapan serangan.
Skill 2 (↑)
HP Regen: 100 (+30 persen Extra Physical Attack) >> 30 persen Extra Physical Attack +3 persen of Lost HP
Ultimate (~)
Flight Damage: 50 (+20% Extra Physical Attack >> 0
Landing Damage: 200 + 80% Extra Physical Attack >> 250 + 100% Extra Physical Attack
- Edith (↑)
Ultimate (↑)
Shield HP Bonus: 5%-15% >> 5%-20% (meningkat berdasarkan Rage)
Defense Conversion: 2.5 >> 3.2 (dikembalikan ke patch sebelumnya)
- Yve (↑)
