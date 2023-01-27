eSports

Bocoran Pembaruan Mobile Legends Patch 1.7.54, Hero Alpha, Yve, Edith & Valentina Dapat Buff

Pada pembaruan Mobile Legends patch 1.7.54, terdapat beberapa hero yang dapat revamp, buff maupun nerf.

Penulis: Rochmat Purnomo
Bocoran Pembaruan Mobile Legends Patch 1.7.54, Hero Alpha, Yve, Edith & Valentina Dapat Buff
Mobile Legends
Hero Alpha di Mobile Legends. Pada pembaruan Mobile Legends patch 1.7.54, terdapat beberapa hero yang dapat revamp, buff maupun nerf. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah bocoran pembaruan game eSports Mobile Legends patch 1.7.54.

Mengutip laman Gamingonphone, pembaruan Mobile Legends patch 1.7.54 telah rilis di Advance Server.

Pada pembaruan Mobile Legends patch 1.7.54, terdapat beberapa hero yang dapat revamp, buff maupun nerf.

Baca juga: Mobile Legends Merilis Trailer Hero Arlott, Menceritakan Seseorang yang Mencari Jati Diri

Hero Mobile Legends yang berhak mendapatkan tambahan kekuatan (buff) yakni Alpha, Yve, Edith, Valentina, Paquito, Hanabi hingga Julian.

Kemudian untuk hero Mobile Legends yang harus dikurangi kekuatannya (nerf) adalah Natan, Karrie dan Lapu-Lapu.

Adapun hero Mobile Legends yang kekuatannya disesuaikan (revamp) hanya Minsitthar.

Meskipun demikian, untuk pengguna server publik Mobile Legends berlum diketahui kapan patch 1.7.54 dirilis oleh Moonton.

Minsitthar merupakan hero Fighter di Mobile Legends
Minsitthar merupakan hero Fighter di Mobile Legends (Mobile Legends)

Bocoran Mobile Legends Patch 1.7.54

  • Revamp Minsitthar

Skill 2 (↓)
Cooldown: 7-5s >> 9-6s

  • Alpha (↑)

Passive
Kekuatan Alpha pada damagenya diskalakan dengan level.

Skill 1 (↑)
Pengembang telah sangat mengurangi waktu persiapan serangan.

Skill 2 (↑)
HP Regen: 100 (+30 persen Extra Physical Attack) >> 30 persen Extra Physical Attack +3 persen of Lost HP

Ultimate (~)
Flight Damage: 50 (+20% Extra Physical Attack >> 0
Landing Damage: 200 + 80% Extra Physical Attack >> 250 + 100% Extra Physical Attack

  • Edith (↑)

Ultimate (↑)
Shield HP Bonus: 5%-15% >> 5%-20% (meningkat berdasarkan Rage)
Defense Conversion: 2.5 >> 3.2 (dikembalikan ke patch sebelumnya)

Valentina merupakan hero Mage di Mobile Legends
Valentina merupakan hero Mage di Mobile Legends (Mobile Legends)
  • Yve (↑)
Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
123
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
eSports
Mobile Legends
Mobile Legends Patch 1.7.5
Hero Alpha
Yve
