40 Ucapan Idul Fitri 1444 Hijriah dalam Bahasa Inggris dan Twibbon Kartu Lebaran 2023

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah kumpulan Ucapan Idul Fitri 1444 Hijriah dalam Bahasa Inggris dan Twibbon Kartu Lebaran 2023.

Hari Raya Idul Fitri 1444 H merupakan peringatan hari besar umat Islam atau lazim disebut Lebaran.

Membagikan ucapan Idul Fitri 1444 H saat Lebaran 2023, dapat menjadi cara merayakannya.

Kemudian, mengucapkan Selamat Idul Fitri 1444 H dapat disampaikan dalam bahasa Inggris kepada teman dan keluarga besar.

Ucapan-ucapan Idul Fitri 1444 Hijriah dalam bahasa Inggris dalam artikel ini dapat menjadi contoh untuk dibagikan di media sosial.

Simak rekomendasi contoh Ucapan Idul Fitri 1444 Hijriah dalam bahasa Inggris, yang telah Tribunnews himpun sebagai berikut:

Kumpulan Ucapan Idul Fitri 1444 Hijriah dalam Bahasa Inggris

1. May this Eid be filled with joy, laughter, and lots of sweet memories. Happy Eid ul Fitr 1444 H to you and your loved ones!

2. Wishing you a very happy Eid ul Fitr 1444 H filled with love, peace, and happiness. Enjoy this special day with your loved ones!

3. On this joyous occasion of Eid, may Allah bless you with good health, wealth, and happiness. Eid Mubarak 1444 H!

4. May the blessings of Allah fill your life with joy, success, and happiness. Have a wonderful Eid ul Fitr 1444 H!

5. Eid-ul-Fitr is a day of rejoicing and bliss. It is a day of blessing and peace. Most of all, it is a day to celebrate brotherhood. Eid Mubarak 1444 H to you and your family.

6. Here's wishing you and your family peace, harmony, happiness, good health and prosperity on the occasion of Eid.

7. May this Eid fill your life with the brightest of colors. Here’s wishing you and your family a very happy Eid!

8. Our prayers have been answered. Eid is finally here to grace us with love, joy, and prosperity. Wish you and your family an amazing Eid!

9. Eid is a day of sharing what we have and caring for others. May you have a wonderful Eid this year!

10. On this auspicious occasion of Eid, let's pay gratitude to the divine light for all the wonderful things in our lives. Eid Mubarak 1444 H!

11. On this holy festival, wishing you a day filled with lots of laughter and happy moments. Eid Mubarak 1444 H from my family to yours!

12. Eid is a time to amend, forgive and reflect. May Allah grant you wisdom and kindness.

13. Happy Eid Mubarak 1444 H! Wishing everyone happy holidays, stay safe and pray to your Almighty.

14. May you find a million reasons to make your life more beautiful on this day. May the joy of Eid be multiplied a thousand times and stay with you forever. Eid Mubarak 1444 H!

15. May Allah fill your life with good health and happy moments. Eid Mubarak 1444 H!

16. On this joyous day of Eid-ul-Fitr, I wish you and your family a very happy Eid. May Allah accept all your prayers and forgive all your faults. Eid Mubarak 1444 H!"

17. May the blessings of Allah fill your life with happiness and open all the doors of success now and always. Eid Mubarak 1444 H!

18. Wishing you a happy and peaceful Eid filled with love and happiness.

19. On this special occasion, I wish Allah opens for you the doors of success and prosperity…. Warm wishes on Eid to you!!!

20. Wishing you and your family a very happy and blessed Eid.

21. May Allah bless you with love, peace, and prosperity on this special day.

22. Eid Mubarak 1444 H! Seize the moment and be happy.

23. Sending love and warm greetings of Eid ul-Fitr to you and your loved ones. May your feast be abundant this Eid!

24. Here’s wishing you and your family peace, harmony, happiness, good health, and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Eid Ka Chand Mubarak to you and everyone at home.

25. May Allah have mercy on us and forgive us for all our past wrongdoings. May he help us be better human beings. Eid ul-Fitr Mubarak!

26. May your Eid be filled with peace, love, and joy. Wishing you a wonderful Eid full of happiness and joy.

27. Before the golden sunrise, let me decorate each of the rays with wishes of success, prosperity and Happiness for you and your family. Happy Eid ul Fitr 1444 H!

28. May Allah open the doors of happiness and prosperity for you. Eid Mubarak 1444 H to you and your family. Enjoy a blessed time this Eid.

29. I wish that Allah shower his love and blessings on you, accept your sacrifices and forgive you for your sins….Wishing you a very Happy Eid.

30. Our month-long wait is finally over with the sight of the new moon. We have been bestowed with a pious day by Allah. I hope you enjoy this day and seek Allah’s blessings. Eid Mubarak 1444 H!

31. Eid Mubarak 1444 H! Seize the moment and be happy. Because very little is needed to make a happy life, it’s all within yourself and your way of thinking.

32. Let’s celebrate this Eid-ul-Fitr, the festival of love, joy and brotherhood, with the true faith in Allah. Eid Mubarak 1444 H

33. Let’s observe this Eid-ul-Fitr with spirituality, self-reflection and charity. May Allah show us the way. Eid Mubarak 1444 H

34. Sending best wishes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May Allah bless you every day. Eid Mubarak 1444 H

35. May the divine blessings of Allah touch every aspect of your life and make it blissful. Eid Mubarak 1444 H

36. I wish Allah keep blessing you and give you strength at every important step in your life. Eid Mubarak 1444 H to you and family.

37. May you continue to grow wiser every day! Eid-ul-Fitr Mubarak!

38. May Allah guide you on the right path and help you whenever you ask for His advice. Eid Mubarak 1444 H.

39. I pray to Allah to bless our family with joy, success, and happiness. Keep thriving. Happy Eid al Fitr.

40. Eid Mubarak to all my family members. I wish you happiness and health this Eid ul Fitr.

Twibbon Kartu Ucapan Lebaran

Menggunakan Twibbon sebagai kartu lebaran juga dapat menjadi cara untuk menyambut peringatan Hari Raya Idul Fitri 2023.

Berikut 10 Link Twibbon yang dapat digunakan untuk membuat kartu Lebaran 2023.

Twibbon Kartu Lebaran 2023: Link

Twibbon Kartu Lebaran 2023: Link

Twibbon Kartu Lebaran 2023: Link

Twibbon Kartu Lebaran 2023: Link

Twibbon Kartu Lebaran 2023: Link

Twibbon Kartu Lebaran 2023: Link

Twibbon Kartu Lebaran 2023: Link

Twibbon Kartu Lebaran 2023: Link

Twibbon Kartu Lebaran 2023: Link

Twibbon Kartu Lebaran 2023: Link

