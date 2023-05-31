Soal Latihan

25 Soal PAS, UAS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA Jurusan IPA Semester 2 dengan Kunci Jawaban

Berikut contoh soal Bahasa Inggris Penilaian Akhir Semester (PAS) atau Ujian Akhir Semester (UAS) Semester 2 untuk siswa kelas 11 SMA jurusan IPA.

zoom-inlihat foto 25 Soal PAS, UAS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA Jurusan IPA Semester 2 dengan Kunci Jawaban
Pexels.com/ThisIsEngineering
Ilustrasi belajar. Berikut contoh soal-soal Bahasa Inggris Penilaian Akhir Semester (PAS) atau Ujian Akhir Semester (UAS) Semester 2 untuk siswa kelas 11 SMA jurusan IPA. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut contoh kumpulan latihan soal-soal Bahasa Inggris Penilaian Akhir Semester (PAS) atau Ujian Akhir Semester (UAS) Semester 2 untuk siswa kelas 11 SMA jurusan IPA.

Contoh soal PAS, UAS Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 SMA jurusan IPA ini terdiri dari 25 soal pilihan ganda yang dilengkapi dengan kunci jawaban .

Soal dan kunci jawaban PAS, UAS Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 SMA Semester 2 ini hanya untuk panduan orang tua dalam memandu proses belajar anak sebelum menghadapi Penilaian Akhir Semester (PAS).

Siswa diharapkan dapat mengerjakan contoh soal PAS, UAS Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 SMA jurusan IPA Semester 2 ini terlebih dahulu sebelum menengok kunci jawabannya.

PILIHAN GANDA

1. A: “Do you like the game?”
B: “….”
a. The dinner is really delightful.
b. I do enjoy this game.
c. I am pleased with all the food.
d. Terrible!
e. The show is delightful.

Jawaban: b

2. A: “You look so happy with this picnic.”
B: “….”
a. Terrible!
b. That’s really a wonderful trip.
c. I am so delighted with this picnic.
d. I enjoyed the travel.
e. Really.

Jawaban: c

3. A: “Will you pick me up this evening?”
B: “….”
a. sure you can.
b. Of course please help yourself.
c. No, I don’t think I can.
d. Sure you will.
e. Sure I will.

Jawaban: e

Baca juga: Soal PAS, UAS Bahasa Indonesia Tema 9 Kelas 5 SD dan MI dengan Kunci Jawaban Penilaian Akhir Tahun

The following text is for number 4 to 8.

Advantages of Gold Coin Investment
Gold has become a precious metal to mankind since it was the dawn of civilization. The nature of gold is soft and malleable which people can make and easily change to any forms, even it is done just by a simple technology. The beautiful golden and shiny color does not easily fade out. The form of gold can be as jewelry, bar, or coin. Now days gold coin, such as gold IRA, becomes an advantageous Investment.
Gold is safe and profitable for investment. In uncertain situations, many people are turning to gold because gold has a more stable value and regarded as currency without limitation assets. It is secure and can be cashed out at any time we need. The Gold values tend to be stable: take a look an IRA gold discussion. It is zero inflation effect. It is very rare that the gold price tends to increase.

Investment in the form of coins, it is famous as gold coin, is more profitable if it is compared with the investment gold in the form of jewelry. Gold Coin, for example gold 401k which some people call 401k gold, is very good when used as an alternative investment, whether it is for the medium-term investment and long-term investment. Besides that gold coins need less cost in production and manufacturing so it is more lucrative than investing gold in the form of jewelry.

