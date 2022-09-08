Contoh Soal UTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Semester 1, Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban
Berikut contoh soal UTS kelas 8 semester 1. Terdiri dari 15 soal pilihan ganda dan memuat materi pelajaran Bahasa Inggris.
Penulis: Enggar Kusuma Wardani
Editor: Pravitri Retno Widyastuti
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut contoh soal Ujian Tengah Semester (UTS) kelas 8 semester 1 beserta kunci jawabannya.
Contoh soal UTS kelas 8 ini terdiri dari 15 soal pilihan ganda yang memuat pelajaran Bahasa Inggris.
Soal dan kunci jawaban UTS kelas 8 semester 1 ini hanya untuk panduan orang tua dalam memandu proses belajar anak.
Diharapkan siswa dapat mengerjakan soal UTS ini terlebih dahulu sebelum menengok kunci jawabannya.
Tribunnews.com tidak bertanggung jawab atas kesalahan jawaban pada contoh soal UTS ini.
A. Berilah tanda silang (x) di depan huruf a, b, atau c di depan jawaban yang benar !
Read the text then find the suitable words to complete the sentences as an answer of question number 1 to 6
Last week I .......(1) my grandmother’s house. I .......(2) public transportation to reach thehouse. On the trip, I .......(3) so many beautiful scenery there. My grandmother greet me, when I ......(4) her house. She looked so glad. She .....(5) me her delicious food, then we...........(6) together.
1. The suitable word for number 1 is...
a. go to
b. goes to
c. went to
d. gone to
Jawaban: c. went to
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
