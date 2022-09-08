Contoh Soal UTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Semester 1, Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban

Berikut contoh soal UTS kelas 8 semester 1. Terdiri dari 15 soal pilihan ganda dan memuat materi pelajaran Bahasa Inggris.

zoom-inlihat foto Contoh Soal UTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Semester 1, Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban
freepik.com
(Ilustrasi) Contoh soal Ujian Tengah Semester (UTS) kelas 8 semester 1 lengkap dengan kunci jawaban. Berisi contoh soal pelajaran Bahasa Inggris sebanyak 15 soal pilihan ganda. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut contoh soal Ujian Tengah Semester (UTS) kelas 8 semester 1 beserta kunci jawabannya.

Contoh soal UTS kelas 8 ini terdiri dari 15 soal pilihan ganda yang memuat pelajaran Bahasa Inggris.

Soal dan kunci jawaban UTS kelas 8 semester 1 ini hanya untuk panduan orang tua dalam memandu proses belajar anak.

Diharapkan siswa dapat mengerjakan soal UTS ini terlebih dahulu sebelum menengok kunci jawabannya.

Tribunnews.com tidak bertanggung jawab atas kesalahan jawaban pada contoh soal UTS ini.

Baca juga: Contoh Soal UTS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 8, Dilengkapi Kunci Jawaban

A. Berilah tanda silang (x) di depan huruf a, b, atau c di depan jawaban yang benar !

Read the text then find the suitable words to complete the sentences as an answer of question number 1 to 6

Last week I .......(1) my grandmother’s house. I .......(2) public transportation to reach thehouse. On the trip, I .......(3) so many beautiful scenery there. My grandmother greet me, when I ......(4) her house. She looked so glad. She .....(5) me her delicious food, then we...........(6) together.

1. The suitable word for number 1 is...
a. go to
b. goes to
c. went to
d. gone to

Jawaban: c. went to

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Contoh Soal UTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8
Contoh Soal UTS Bahasa Inggris SMP
Contoh Soal UTS Kelas 8
Contoh Soal UTS SMP
Soal UTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan