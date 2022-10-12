TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 39 Kurikulum Merdeka Chapter 1 Section 6 di dalam artikel berikut ini.

Buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 Kurikulum Merdeka Chapter 1 membahas tentang About Me.

Pada buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 39 masuk pada Section 6 yang membahas tentang Reading.

Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 39 Kurikulum Merdeka Chapter 1 Section 6 diperuntukkan orang tua atau wali murid.

Siswa diharapkan untuk mengerjakan soal yang ada di buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 39 Kurikulum Merdeka Chapter 1 Section 6 secara mandiri.

Setelah selesai, orang tua atau wali murid dapat mencocokkan jawaban yang ada di kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 39 Kurikulum Merdeka Chapter 1 Section 6 ini.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kurikulum Merdeka Kelas 7 Halaman 63 Tentang Tokoh Protagonis

Perlu diketahui, Tribunnews.com tidak bertanggung jawab atas perbedaan jawaban.

Berikut kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 39 Kurikulum Merdeka Chapter 1 Section 6:

a. Read the text about Pak Edo’s Hobby . See the Wordbox.

Pak Edo’s Hobby

Pak Edo’s hobby is cycling. He goes cycling every morning. Pak Edo always wears a helmet, a t-shirt, shorts, and shoes when he goes cycling. He never forgets to bring his bottle.

Pak Edo sometimes goes cycling with his wife and children. They ride their bicycles together on weekends. Their favorite place for cycling is the park. They like cycling at the park because the air is very fresh.

Pak Edo likes cycling because it can make him healthy. Cycling makes immune cells more active. Cycling is also good for the environment because it does not release pollution.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Matematika Kurikulum Merdeka Kelas 8 Halaman 6: Suku-suku Sejenis

b. Answer the questions on Worksheet 1.19 based on the texts.