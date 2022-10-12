Kunci Jawaban

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 39 Kurikulum Merdeka Chapter 1 Section 6

Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 39 Kurikulum Merdeka Chapter 1 Section 6 dapat disimak di dalam artikel berikut ini.

Editor: Sri Juliati
zoom-inlihat foto Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 39 Kurikulum Merdeka Chapter 1 Section 6
Kemendkibudristek
Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 39 Kurikulum Merdeka - Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 39 Kurikulum Merdeka Chapter 1 Section 6, dapat dilihat di sini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 39 Kurikulum Merdeka Chapter 1 Section 6 di dalam artikel berikut ini.

Buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 Kurikulum Merdeka Chapter 1 membahas tentang About Me.

Pada buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 39 masuk pada Section 6 yang membahas tentang Reading.

Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 39 Kurikulum Merdeka Chapter 1 Section 6 diperuntukkan orang tua atau wali murid.

Siswa diharapkan untuk mengerjakan soal yang ada di buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 39 Kurikulum Merdeka Chapter 1 Section 6 secara mandiri.

Setelah selesai, orang tua atau wali murid dapat mencocokkan jawaban yang ada di kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 39 Kurikulum Merdeka Chapter 1 Section 6 ini.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kurikulum Merdeka Kelas 7 Halaman 63 Tentang Tokoh Protagonis

Perlu diketahui, Tribunnews.com tidak bertanggung jawab atas perbedaan jawaban.

Berikut kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 39 Kurikulum Merdeka Chapter 1 Section 6:

a. Read the text about Pak Edo’s Hobby . See the Wordbox.

Pak Edo’s Hobby

Pak Edo’s hobby is cycling. He goes cycling every morning. Pak Edo always wears a helmet, a t-shirt, shorts, and shoes when he goes cycling. He never forgets to bring his bottle.

Pak Edo sometimes goes cycling with his wife and children. They ride their bicycles together on weekends. Their favorite place for cycling is the park. They like cycling at the park because the air is very fresh.

Pak Edo likes cycling because it can make him healthy. Cycling makes immune cells more active. Cycling is also good for the environment because it does not release pollution.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Matematika Kurikulum Merdeka Kelas 8 Halaman 6: Suku-suku Sejenis

b. Answer the questions on Worksheet 1.19 based on the texts.

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 39
Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7
Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris
Kurikulum Merdeka
kunci jawaban
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan