Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 90: Observing and Asking Questions, Write The Fact

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 90, Observing and Asking Questions.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 90

Observing and Asking Questions

We will do another activity with the conversation.

Here we have four situations to be completed by fact that were happening at the same time with the activity stated in the first sentences.

We will do the activity like the example.

1. Dayu went to Udin's house last Saturday, but she did not meet anybody there. _Udin was going to the football practice and his mom and dad were attending a wedding party, and his brother was going out woth his friends.

2. Last Sunday, when Beni got to Edo's house, Edo was in the middle of something. _He was doing his Math homework.

3. Last Sunday, Edo's father got home at around four.

At the time, _Edo was still working on his homework.