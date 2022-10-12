Kunci Jawaban

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 90: Observing and Asking Questions, Write The Fact

Berikut Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 90, Observing and Asking Questions. yaitu menuliskan fakta yang terdapat dalam percakapan

Editor: Miftah
zoom-inlihat foto Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 90: Observing and Asking Questions, Write The Fact
Tangkap layar pdf buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 9
Cover buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Kurikulum 2013 - Berikut ini Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 90, Observing and Asking Questions. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 90, Observing and Asking Questions.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 90 yaitu menuliskan fakta yang terdapat dalam percakapan pada halaman sebelumnya.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 90 terdapat dalam chapter 5, Everybody is always in the middle of something.

Artikel yang berisi Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 90 ini dapat menjadi pedoman mengoreksi pekerjaan siswa.

Sebaiknya, siswa mengerjakan soal secara mandiri terlebih dahulu.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 90

Observing and Asking Questions

We will do another activity with the conversation.

Here we have four situations to be completed by fact that were happening at the same time with the activity stated in the first sentences.

Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 90 - Berikut ini Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 90, Observing and Asking Questions.
Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 90 - Berikut ini Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 90, Observing and Asking Questions. (pdf Bahasa Inggris kelas 9)

We will do the activity like the example.

1. Dayu went to Udin's house last Saturday, but she did not meet anybody there. _Udin was going to the football practice and his mom and dad were attending a wedding party, and his brother was going out woth his friends.

2. Last Sunday, when Beni got to Edo's house, Edo was in the middle of something. _He was doing his Math homework.

3. Last Sunday, Edo's father got home at around four.

At the time, _Edo was still working on his homework.

