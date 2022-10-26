Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 124-125 Kurikulum Merdeka Chapter 3

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak berikut ini adalah kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 124-125 Kurikulum Merdeka.

Berikut kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 124-125 Kurikulum Merdeka:

a. Read the text. See the Wordbox.

Making Sticker Signs

Sinta wants her family house to look neat and clean every day. She then has an idea. She thinks that it is a good idea to put a label or a sticker sign on every part of her house. Those sticker signs will remind her family about what to do to keep the house clean. She asks Galang and Ara to help her out.

They decided to write eight signs for the sticker. For example, Sinta made ‘Please do not leave dirty dishes in the sink’ sticker sign. Galang made ‘Please lush the toilet after using’ sticker sign. Ara made ‘Please take off your shoes’ sticker sign. Galang drew pictures for the stickers. Finally, they inished all the sticker signs. They put them anywhere in the house, such as on the toilet door or on the bedroom wall.

b. Choose the correct answer by giving a check mark ( √ ).

1. Why does Sinta want to make sticker signs?

□ to make her family house look big

□ to make her family house look tidy