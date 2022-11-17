Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 113, Observing And Asking Questions, Complete The Text

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 halaman 113 bagian Observing And Asking Questions, complete the text.

Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 halaman 113 terdapat dalam chapter VI We have been to an orphan home. We went there last Sunday,

Hanya berlaku pada Buku Bahasa Inggirs kelas 9 kurikulum 2013 edisi revisi 2018.

Observing and Asking Questions

We will read an incomplete paragraph about Riri, as we have known from the conversation.

We will fill in the blank space with suitable information.

For eight years, Riri has been an orphan. She has lived in the orphanage for six years. She has lived there because she has no relative to take care of her.

Her grandparents have died. Her only relative is an uncle from her mother’s side. He is a scavenger, and his house is very small.

He has five children. He has put her in the orphanage because he wants her to get better care and to go to a good school.