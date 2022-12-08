Buku Tematik

Contoh Soal UAS, PAS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 SMP Semester 1: Pilihan Ganda dan Kunci Jawaban

Berikut adalah contoh soal UAS, PAS mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 SMP semester 1. Soal pilihan ganda yang disertai kunci jawaban.

Penulis: Widya Lisfianti
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut adalah contoh soal Ujian Akhir Semester (UAS) atau Penilaian Akhir Semester (PAS) mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 SMP semester 1.

Contoh soal UAS atau PAS di bawah ini terdiri dari soal pilihan ganda yang disertai kunci jawaban.

Pilihan Ganda

The following dialog is for questions 1 to 3

Rendy: "I don’t feel well. I’m cathing a cold."
Rose: "You should go to the doctor.
Rima: " (1) . . . . Just take a good rest and drink a lot of water, Rendy."
Ranty: "(2) . . . . You should go to the doctor. I think you need to take medicine."
Ririn: "(3) . . . , Ranty. Too much medicine is not good.
Rahma: "I think the best to do is go home. Your mom and dad know better what should you do."

1. A. I couldn’t agree with you more
B. I disagree with you
C. I agree with you
D. That’s right

Jawaban: B

2. A. I agree with Rose
B. I don’t agree with Rose
C. I don’t think Rose is right
D.. I’m not sure about Rose’s opinion

Jawaban: A

3. A. I don’t think so
B. you are right
C. That’s true
D. I guess so

Jawaban: A

The following dialog is for questions 4 to 6.

Arief: Who won the Dermayon sing competition yesterday?
Dewi: I did. I won the first prize.
Arief: Well done. (4). . . .
Dewi: Thank you. What about your bike race?
Arief: Wish me luck, Dewi. I will take part in a bike race tomorrow.
Dewi: Sure, good luck. (5) . . . .
Arief: (6). . . .

4. A. I’m glad to hear that
B. You’re welcome
C. That’s too bad
D I’m sorry

