Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 86 87 Semester 2, Task 3: Comprehension Questions

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 halaman 86 dan 87.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 SMA/MA/SMK dalam artikel ini hanya sebagai referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.



Di halaman 86 sampai 87, siswa diminta menjawab soal sesuai dengan bacaan di halaman sebelumnya.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 Kelas 12 Halaman 86 - 87

Task 3: Do the comprehension questions.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Prakarya Kelas 9 Semester 2 Halaman 13: Produk Kerajinan Berbasis Media Campuran

Answer the following questions by referring to the text from the newspaper above.

Compare your answer with your friends’.

1. What is the main problem faced by the parents?

Jawaban:

Their sons/daughters were not accepted in the public schools due to the online registration system.

2. Why did the parents feel disappointed with the online system?

Jawaban:

The parents faced some technical problems related to the online system which according to them was disorganized.

3. Who was rejected from school due to his/her height?