Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 103 104 Semester 2, Task: Let's Learn New Vocabularies

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 halaman 103 dan 104.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris semester 2 kelas 12 SMA/MA/SMK dalam artikel ini hanya sebagai referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.

Di halaman 103 sampai 104, siswa diminta mengisi bagian yang rumpang dalam kalimat.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 Kelas 12 Halaman 103 - 104

Vocabulary Exercise

Task: Let's learn new vocabularies.

Fill in the blanks with the right words from the following list.

Some words can be used more than once.

Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 103.

1. In the art class, the art teacher told us to make ___________ of animals or tress from clay that later can be donated to a kindergarten next to our school.

2. Every household in our city should think of how to _______ the amount of _________ taken to the _________. The three Rs should be in the mind of all people.

3. My mother told me that in the old time it was difficult to buy soupy kinds of food. We had to bring our own _____________ from home because plastic ___________ were not as popular as they are now.

4. It takes years for plastic waste to ________. Therefore, live a zero waste life style by bringing your own (plastic) bags or containers wherever you go.

5. This box is full of ___________ little seeds that can turn into organic green leafy vegetables that have significantly large contribution to your health. Let’s grow our own vegetables.