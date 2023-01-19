Materi Sekolah

5 Contoh Narrative Text Beserta Terjemahannya: Ada Fabel hingga Legenda

Narrative Text berisi imajinasi atau cerita fiktif yang dibuat oleh pengarang. Berikut contoh Narrative Text.

Snow White Cottage - Berikut contoh Narrative Text beserta terjemahannya. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Narrative adalah cerita khayal yang bertujuan menghibur pembaca.

Narrative Text berisi imajinasi atau cerita fiktif yang dibuat oleh pengarang.

Teks ini bercerita mengenai rangkaian peristiwa secara kronologis serta saling terhubung.

Narrative Text memiliki beberapa jenis yakni fabel, mitos, legenda hingga dongeng.

Contoh cerita naratif ada, Cinderella, The Legend of Toba Lake, Snow White, dan lain sebagainya.

Contoh Narrative Text

Berikut ini beberapa contoh Narrative Text, dikutip dari berbagai sumber:

Baca juga: Procedure Text: Definisi, Generic Structure, Tujuan, dan Contoh

1. The Ugly Duckling

A little duckling was terribly unhappy because he thought he was the ugliest amongst all his brothers and sisters. They’d not play with him and titillated the poor ugly duckling. One day, he saw his reflection within the water and cried, “Nobody likes me. I’m so ugly.” He decided to go away from home and went far-off into the woods.

Deep within the forest, he saw a cottage in which there lived an old lady, her hen, and her cat. The duckling stayed with them for a few times however he was sad there and shortly left. Once the winter set in, the poor duckling nearly froze to death. A peasant took him home to his woman and kids. The poor duckling was afraid of the kids and escaped. The ugly duckling spent the winter in a very marshy lake.

Finally, spring arrived. One day, the duckling saw a gorgeous swan swimming within the lake and fell in love with her. Then again he remembered how everybody made fun of him and he bent his head down in shame. Once he saw his own reflection in the water he was astonied. He wasn’t an unsightly duckling any longer, but a handsome young swan! Now, he knew why he had looked so completely different from his brothers and sisters. “They were ducklings but I used to be a baby swan!” he said to himself. He married the gorgeous swan and lived happily ever once.

Terjemahan

Itik Buruk Rupa

Anak itik kecil sangat tidak bahagia karena dia pikir dia yang paling jelek di antara semua saudara laki-laki dan perempuannya. Mereka tidak akan bermain dengannya dan menggairahkan bebek buruk rupa yang malang. Suatu hari, dia melihat bayangannya di dalam air dan menangis, “Tidak ada yang menyukai saya. Aku sangat jelek.” Dia memutuskan untuk pergi dari rumah dan pergi jauh ke dalam hutan.

