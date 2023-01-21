Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 116 117 Semester 2, Task 3: Complete The Description

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 halaman 116 dan 117.

Di halaman 116 sampai 117, siswa diminta melengkapi teks rumpang.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris semester 2 kelas 12 SMA/MA/SMK dalam artikel ini hanya sebagai referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 Kelas 12 Halaman 116 - 117

Task 3: Complete the description.

Fill in the blanks with the appropriate words.

Crab soup might become one of the favorite foods for many families. These are the steps to make crab soup.

1. Place whole tomatoes, water, lima beans, corn, ____________ carrots, chopped onion, Old Bay seasoning, and beef broth, in a 4 quart ___________. Heat to simmer, cover, and ____________________ for 5 minutes.

2. Bring water to ____________. Add crab claws and boil 6 minutes. Drain ____________ and set aside.

3. Stir crabmeat (and crabs claws, if desired) into tomato and vegetable ____________. Cover and simmer 10-15 minutes longer. ____________ hot.

Answer:

1. Place whole tomatoes, water, lima beans, corn, sliced carrots, chopped onion, Old Bay seasoning, and beef broth, in a 4 quart pot. Heat to simmer, cover, and cook for 5 minutes.

2. Bring water to boil. Add crab claws and boil 6 minutes. Drain crab and set aside.